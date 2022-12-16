The National Library is threatening to pull the plug on Trove, its free online service that provides public access to collections from Australian libraries, universities, museums, galleries and archives. In its recent Trove Strategy, the library has indicated that without additional government support, it will shut the service down by July next year: The future of Trove beyond July 2023 will be dependent upon available funds […] In a limited funding environment, Trove may reduce to a service focused on the National Library of Australia’s collections. Without any additional funds, the Library will need to cease offering the Trove service entirely. It’s been...

12 MINUTES AGO