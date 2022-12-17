Read full article on original website
Columbia County Report: Florida Gateway College announces first softball signing class since program’s return
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - At Florida Gateway College, a long dormant program is rising from the dust. After 17 years, softball is making its return to the school in 2024!. It’s the 5th program FGC has brought back since restarting its athletic department. “Right now we’re really excited,”...
Meet the North All-Stars for the 67th annual FACA North-South All-Star Classic
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Today the 67th Annual Florida Athletic Coaches Association North-South All-Star Classic will take place at the H.G. Morse Range at The Villages High School with kickoff slated for 1 PM ET. Nearly 80 players from across the state of Florida are invited each year to take part in the state’s oldest All-Star game that has seen notable players over the year play including Lamar Jackson, Emmitt Smith, Derrick Brooks, Laveranues Coles, Clinton Portis, Deion Sanders, Peter Warrick, Danny Wuerffel, among many others that have played in this classic event.
Lake City LB Jaden Robinson signs with Florida
Florida's lone commitment at inside linebacker in the class of 2023, Jaden Robinson, finalized his commitment to the Gators on Wednesday and signed his national letter of intent. SIGNING DAY INFO. The 6-foot-1, 222-pound Robinson flipped from South Carolina to the Gators back on Aug. 10 as he was preparing...
LB Jaden Robinson Signs With the Gators
Gators linebacker commit Jaden Robinson signs with Florida as part of the 2023 recruiting class.
Gator football team lands 22 players on Early Signing Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After watching their team struggle through a second straight 6-7 season, Early Signing Day couldn’t arrive soon enough for Gator Nation. Florida stocked its 2023 incoming class with the addition of 22 signees on Wednesday. The class is highlighted by quarterback Jaden Rashada of Pittsburg, California, the nation’s No. 2 passer in the ESPN rankings. Other top recruits are center Knijeah Harris (No. 1 at his position) and defensive tackle Kelby Collins (No. 5 at his position). ESPN ranks the class No. 8 overall. Late in the day, former Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz announced his intention to join the Gators. Mertz has played 34 games in colelge, passing for 5,405 yards across four seasons.
UF men’s basketball team goes cold, falls to Oklahoma, 62-53 in Jumpman Invitational
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCJB) -The Gator men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a 2-for-22 performance from outside the three-point arc and fell to 7-5 on the season with a 62-53 loss to Oklahoma in the Jumpman Invitational on Tuesday night in Charlotte. The loss is Florida’s fourth against a major conference program compared to just two victories.
UF women blown out by No. 23 Oklahoma in Jumpman Invitational, 95-79
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCJB) -The Gator women’s basketball team came into Wednesday’s matchup against Oklahoma looking to prove itself, having gotten off to an 11-1 start without having faced a ranked opponent. The Gators now know they have work to do, after a 95-79 loss to the No. 23 Sooners in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte.
QB Jaden Rashada Officially Signs With Florida
Considered the Gators' quarterback of the future under Billy Napier, Jaden Rashada has signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Florida.
Gainesville native Gavin Hill signs with Florida
Florida has signed multiple prospects from the Gainesville area in recent years, from quarterback Anthony Richardson to wide receiver Trent Whittemore. UF has also added multiple players from Gainesville outside of its signing class, including tight end Noah Keeter, who transferred from UCLA, to walk-on offensive lineman Mark Pitts, and the Gators continued to look to the local area during the 2023 class with the addition of defensive lineman Gavin Hill, who signed with the Gators on Wednesday.
Roderick Kearney, who flipped from FSU, signs with Florida on Early Signing Day
Florida's push for a commitment from Roderick Kearney initially ended in disappointment, as the Orange Park (Fla.) four-star interior offensive lineman committed to in-state rival Florida State in June, just two days removed from his official visit in Gainesville. But the Gators continued to recruit Kearney over the months that...
Florida colleges fill up their football rosters on early signing day
Wednesday marked early signing day for college football, a day when young athletes can sign National Letters of Intent to play for the team of their dreams and universities can start to restock their rosters for next season. The day had been primarily an avenue for colleges to bring in...
Miami dips into ‘Gator Country’ to sign massive OL Tommy Kinsler
It isn’t easy going into ‘Gator Country’ to pull a recruit away that the University of Florida covets. But that’s exactly what Mario Cristobal, Alex Mirabal and the Miami Hurricanes recruiting staff pulled off that type of recruiting haul by landing three-star Ocala Trinity Catholic offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler.
Florida Gators: Grading the 2023 football recruiting class position-by-position
Entering the early signing period, the Florida Gators flirting with a top-10 class nationally, highlighted by flipping a five-star quarterback from a key in-state rival. Florida's 21-man class consists of 18 bluechip prospects, highlighted the depth of talent in this group. ...
Russell Report: Gator’s leave Las Vegas with their first back-to-back losing season since 1979
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Finally, mercifully, the Florida football season has ended. In a season that started out with so much promise with an upset home win against nationally ranked Utah, it ended with a whimper in an ugly bowl loss to a hungry Oregon State team. Another six and seven season gives Florida its first back-to-back losing seasons since the final year of Doug Dickey in 1978 and the first year of Charlie Pell in 1979. Depleted roster or not, this game was tough to stomach for a lot of the Gator faithful.
Crash in Columbia County left one person dead
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash south of Lake City leaves one person dead. FHP troopers say around 7:45 Wednesday evening, a pickup truck and an SUV collided in the intersection of Southwest Little Road and Southwest Pepper Way. The passenger of the SUV died at the scene. No...
Alachua County Pets: Twix, Douglas, and Brandon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a up the is a pup that is such a treat to be around Twix. This sweet boy loves everyone including cats and is looking for someone to be best pals with.
Cold night shelters to open as temperatures expected to drop below freezing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in North Central Florida over the Christmas weekend and area shelters are opening to provide a warm bed to those in need. Lake City. In Lake City, Parkview Baptist Church is opening its cold weather shelter starting on Friday...
One person remains in hospital after Lake City shooting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are still searching for suspects and vehicles involved in a shooting in lake city Monday night. The shooting injured five people and occurred at the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and Wright Lane in Lake City. Police say it occurred after a verbal altercation...
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 12/22
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Giveaways, charities, and the debate between hot chocolate or eggnog. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with Wind-FM!
MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
