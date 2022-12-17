ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

floridahsfootball.com

Meet the North All-Stars for the 67th annual FACA North-South All-Star Classic

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Today the 67th Annual Florida Athletic Coaches Association North-South All-Star Classic will take place at the H.G. Morse Range at The Villages High School with kickoff slated for 1 PM ET. Nearly 80 players from across the state of Florida are invited each year to take part in the state’s oldest All-Star game that has seen notable players over the year play including Lamar Jackson, Emmitt Smith, Derrick Brooks, Laveranues Coles, Clinton Portis, Deion Sanders, Peter Warrick, Danny Wuerffel, among many others that have played in this classic event.
THE VILLAGES, FL
247Sports

Lake City LB Jaden Robinson signs with Florida

Florida's lone commitment at inside linebacker in the class of 2023, Jaden Robinson, finalized his commitment to the Gators on Wednesday and signed his national letter of intent. SIGNING DAY INFO. The 6-foot-1, 222-pound Robinson flipped from South Carolina to the Gators back on Aug. 10 as he was preparing...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gator football team lands 22 players on Early Signing Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After watching their team struggle through a second straight 6-7 season, Early Signing Day couldn’t arrive soon enough for Gator Nation. Florida stocked its 2023 incoming class with the addition of 22 signees on Wednesday. The class is highlighted by quarterback Jaden Rashada of Pittsburg, California, the nation’s No. 2 passer in the ESPN rankings. Other top recruits are center Knijeah Harris (No. 1 at his position) and defensive tackle Kelby Collins (No. 5 at his position). ESPN ranks the class No. 8 overall. Late in the day, former Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz announced his intention to join the Gators. Mertz has played 34 games in colelge, passing for 5,405 yards across four seasons.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF women blown out by No. 23 Oklahoma in Jumpman Invitational, 95-79

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCJB) -The Gator women’s basketball team came into Wednesday’s matchup against Oklahoma looking to prove itself, having gotten off to an 11-1 start without having faced a ranked opponent. The Gators now know they have work to do, after a 95-79 loss to the No. 23 Sooners in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Gainesville native Gavin Hill signs with Florida

Florida has signed multiple prospects from the Gainesville area in recent years, from quarterback Anthony Richardson to wide receiver Trent Whittemore. UF has also added multiple players from Gainesville outside of its signing class, including tight end Noah Keeter, who transferred from UCLA, to walk-on offensive lineman Mark Pitts, and the Gators continued to look to the local area during the 2023 class with the addition of defensive lineman Gavin Hill, who signed with the Gators on Wednesday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mynews13.com

Florida colleges fill up their football rosters on early signing day

Wednesday marked early signing day for college football, a day when young athletes can sign National Letters of Intent to play for the team of their dreams and universities can start to restock their rosters for next season. The day had been primarily an avenue for colleges to bring in...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Russell Report: Gator’s leave Las Vegas with their first back-to-back losing season since 1979

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Finally, mercifully, the Florida football season has ended. In a season that started out with so much promise with an upset home win against nationally ranked Utah, it ended with a whimper in an ugly bowl loss to a hungry Oregon State team. Another six and seven season gives Florida its first back-to-back losing seasons since the final year of Doug Dickey in 1978 and the first year of Charlie Pell in 1979. Depleted roster or not, this game was tough to stomach for a lot of the Gator faithful.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Crash in Columbia County left one person dead

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash south of Lake City leaves one person dead. FHP troopers say around 7:45 Wednesday evening, a pickup truck and an SUV collided in the intersection of Southwest Little Road and Southwest Pepper Way. The passenger of the SUV died at the scene. No...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Twix, Douglas, and Brandon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a up the is a pup that is such a treat to be around Twix. This sweet boy loves everyone including cats and is looking for someone to be best pals with.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

One person remains in hospital after Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are still searching for suspects and vehicles involved in a shooting in lake city Monday night. The shooting injured five people and occurred at the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and Wright Lane in Lake City. Police say it occurred after a verbal altercation...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL

