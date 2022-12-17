He may have been a superstar dancer to the rest of the world, but to tWitch’s kids with Allison Holker, he was just their dad. tWitch, whose real full name is Stephen Laurel Boss, died on December 13, 2022. He was 40 years old. He was survived by his wife, Allison Holker, a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance season 2, and their three children: Weslie Fowler, Maddox Laurel and Zaia. Holker confirmed her husband’s death in a statement to People on December 14, 2022. He was 40 years old. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I...

