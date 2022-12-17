ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two teens struck when gunfire enters Near West Side home

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

Shots fired into Near West Side home; two teens hit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teens were struck by bullets that entered a home evening on the city's Near West Side.

The shooting happened at 5:50 p.m. in the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard, off Lake Street.

A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were in a home on the block when bullets came in and struck them both, police said.

The boy was shot in the buttocks and was reported in good condition, but the girl was shot in the head and was in critical condition, police said.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

No one was in custody late Friday. Area Three detectives are investigating.

