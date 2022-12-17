Read full article on original website
Mid-Ohio Valley churches, Knights of Columbus schedule Christmas dinners
PARKERSBURG — Several local churches and organizations will be offering Christmas Day meals. * The First Presbyterian Church, at 1341 Juliana St. in Parkersburg, has been hosting a Christmas Day dinner in its fellowship hall annually and will continue the tradition this year from noon to 1:30 p.m. The...
Mary Cristine Heintzman
Mary Cristine Heintzman, 74, of Vienna, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Smoot Theatre to host annual Schrader Ballet show on Dec. 29
PARKERSBURG — Enthusiastic at 90-years-old, the show must go on for Velma Schrader. Schrader, the director of the Schrader Youth Ballet, has prepared her students and others for their annual holiday show, “Magical Holiday Moments” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Smoot Theatre in downtown Parkersburg.
Artsbridge greets winter with Art After Dark
PARKERSBURG — Artsbridge is offering Art After Dark today to help people learn how to get through the dark days of winter by using art. Art After Dark will be held 6 to 10 p.m. at Artsbridge at 925 Market St. Extra parking is available in the alley across...
Emerson Elementary K-Kids Club raises money for Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — The K-Kids Club (Kiwanis) of Emerson Elementary got a visit from Josie, a pound dog, and the Humane Society of Parkersburg as they got into the giving spirit this month and helped raise $1,426.01 for the shelter. “We have a meeting for every month, we do something...
Chordables return for 60th reunion
PARKERSBURG — Four friends in a quartet 60 years ago at Parkersburg High School held a reunion this week. Roger Blackburn of St. Louis, Larry McKinley of Great Falls, Va., and Bill Warfield and David Kesselring of Parkersburg were the Chordables, a quartet that once played numerous gigs with local civic groups, clubs and other organizations in the area.
Merritt Pauline Leeson Saunders
Merritt Pauline Leeson Saunders, 96, of Vienna, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence. Funeral, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial, Pleasants Memorial Estates, Belmont. Visitation, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Gregory Horner
Gregory Alan Horner, 40, of Vienna, passed away Dec. 12, 2022, at his residence. Memorial service, 3 p.m. Wednesday Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Pastor Gordy Deere officiating. Visitation, one hour prior to service Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to the family @ www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
City Park hosts candlelight vigil for missing Vienna woman
PARKERSBURG — Christmas Eve is Gretchen Fleming’s 28th birthday. “What a Christmas miracle to see her come home, even that day or before,” Vienna Baptist Church Pastor Dwight Brohard said during a candlelight vigil Monday evening at City Park. Fleming, of Vienna, was reported missing by her...
Teresa Ann Etter
Teresa Ann Etter, 68, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Dec. 15, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Lloyd R. Beardsley
Lloyd R. Beardsley, 91, of Marietta, passed away on Friday at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Funeral services, 11 a.m. Friday, First Congregational Church. Visitation, McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to Lankfordfh.com.
Actor, Parkersburg native Paul Dooley discusses memoir
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg native who became a successful stage, TV and movie actor known for his fatherly roles has written a book that includes the most difficult time in his life as a dad. Paul Dooley’s book, “Movie Dad: Finding Myself and My Family, On Screen and Off,”...
Amy Jo Huss
Amy Jo Huss, 35, of Harrisville, passed away Dec. 19, 2022, after a lengthy illness. A private cremation has been arranged by Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
John Edgar Biddle Jr.
John Edgar Biddle Jr., 66, of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Dec. 18, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Per John’s request, there will be no visitation or services at this time, however a memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Biddle family.
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club elects 2023 officers
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club has elected officers for 2023. Jonathan Insley, of Marietta, was elected president and Joel Kachel, of Woodsfield, was elected vice-president. Ed Baranoski, of Parkersburg, was elected treasurer and Mark Suek, of Vienna, was elected secretary. The four officers will be joined...
David Royce Kyle
David Royce Kyle, 81, was called home to be with his Lord Sunday, after an extended illness. Funeral, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Taylor- Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor Daniel McClung officiating. Burial, Harper-Hunt Cemetery near Harmony. Visitation, one hour before the service.
Valerie L. Rebrook Dennison
Valerie L. Rebrook Dennison, 63, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at The Laurels of Walden Park, Columbus. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Dennison family.
Kevin Britton
Kevin Shawn Britton, 56, of Washington, WV, Hopewell community and devoted member of the Hopewell Church of Christ, passed away December 19, 2022, at Selby General Hospital in Marietta, OH, following an extended illness. He was born November 27, 1966, in Tucson, AZ, a son of the late David Montgomery and Joyce Burgess Britton.
Instrumental: State official announces $40K donation to Williamstown band program
WILLIAMSTOWN — If a student wants to join the band at Williamstown Middle High or Elementary School, Director Jed Corra doesn’t let the price of an instrument stand in their way. “We don’t want finances to be a reason that you can’t be in band,” he said....
Wannetta M. (Owens) Kemp
Wannetta M. (Owens) Kemp, 87 of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Worthington Manor Care Center. She was born on September 28, 1935, at Henrietta, Calhoun County, the eldest daughter of Willis W. and Eva M. Bower Owens. Wannetta is survived by her husband, James H....
