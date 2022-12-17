Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club elects 2023 officers
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club has elected officers for 2023. Jonathan Insley, of Marietta, was elected president and Joel Kachel, of Woodsfield, was elected vice-president. Ed Baranoski, of Parkersburg, was elected treasurer and Mark Suek, of Vienna, was elected secretary. The four officers will be joined...
James Gritt, beloved West Virginia gardener and entrepreneur, dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A beloved, former Putnam County gardener and Capitol Market vendor has passed away, Gritt’s Midway Greenhouse said on Tuesday. According to the obituary, James (Jim) Gritt, 80, of Lake Mary, Florida, died from lung cancer on Sunday. Gritt graduated from Buffalo High School in West Virginia, his obituary says. He was […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Judge: Student can remain in school pending vaccination appeal
A judge has ruled a Wood County high school student can continue attending school in person while a denial of a medical waiver for a meningitis vaccination is appealed. Wood County Circuit Court Judge Robert Waters granted the motion for a temporary injunction Friday, a little over a week after granting a temporary injunction and restraining order in the case filed by John Davis and Felsie Pierce.
WTAP
Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg attorney and Wood County Board of Education President Justin Raber is facing charges from the West Virginia Lawyer Disciplinary Board for his part in the Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County, West Virginia. The charges stem from two clients of Raber’s, according...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ruff day? Therapy dog joins ranks of Marietta Police Department
MARIETTA — When a Marietta school student is having a really rough day, there’s a new friend in town who might be able to help. The Marietta Police Department has purchased a working companion for School Resource Officer Patrolman Rob Sury, a Bernedoodle puppy who is literally going to grow into the role of being the city’s first police therapy dog.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Instrumental: State official announces $40K donation to Williamstown band program
WILLIAMSTOWN — If a student wants to join the band at Williamstown Middle High or Elementary School, Director Jed Corra doesn’t let the price of an instrument stand in their way. “We don’t want finances to be a reason that you can’t be in band,” he said....
WTAP
Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I have waited for this day since May 17th to finally face one of the people who are responsible for taking my baby boy’s life from me,” says Terrance Mills Jr.’s mother, Donna. On May 17th of 2022, one Terrance Mills Jr....
WTAP
Wood County Schools to participate in active shooter training
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools will be participating in active shooter training on Thursday. Students will not be in school as they are out for the holiday break. While the students are out, staff will be going through training with law enforcement. Drills will be held Thursday morning...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teresa Ann Etter
Teresa Ann Etter, 68, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Dec. 15, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
One person dead in I-77 accident in West Virginia
UPDATE: (1:40 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022) – Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff Ross Mellinger says I-77 has reopened following a fatal concrete truck crash this morning. The concrete truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say the vehicle went through a guardrail and down an embankment on I-77 S near the 139-mile […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Announcements
Both the Parkersburg South at Parkersburg High School girls basketball game and the Parkersburg South wrestling meet in Huntington originally scheduled for Friday have been canceled. The Parkersburg South at Parkesburg girls basketball game is rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7 at PHS. Junior varsity is set for a 5:30 p.m....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Valerie L. Rebrook Dennison
Valerie L. Rebrook Dennison, 63, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at The Laurels of Walden Park, Columbus. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Dennison family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Judge gives Cross 1-year sentence, with credit for time served
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man received a one-year prison sentence Wednesday, including credit for time served in jail and on home confinement. Vincent Cross, 31, of Parkersburg, was originally charged with accessory after the fact to murder following the Memorial Day Weekend 2021 murder of Darren Jimmie Salaam at a 17th Avenue residence.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mary Cristine Heintzman
Mary Cristine Heintzman, 74, of Vienna, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Thousands of West Virginia residents affected by Optimum outage
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Optimum is aware of the outage affecting West Virginia customers in the Nitro-Cross Lanes area on Saturday. Optimum’s outage map shows various outages in Nitro and Cross Lanes, with thousands of customers being affected in the area as of 12:15 p.m. Metro 911 says Optimum’s estimated restoration […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Smoot Theatre to host annual Schrader Ballet show on Dec. 29
PARKERSBURG — Enthusiastic at 90-years-old, the show must go on for Velma Schrader. Schrader, the director of the Schrader Youth Ballet, has prepared her students and others for their annual holiday show, “Magical Holiday Moments” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Smoot Theatre in downtown Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wannetta M. (Owens) Kemp
Wannetta M. (Owens) Kemp, 87 of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Worthington Manor Care Center. She was born on September 28, 1935, at Henrietta, Calhoun County, the eldest daughter of Willis W. and Eva M. Bower Owens. Wannetta is survived by her husband, James H....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John Edgar Biddle Jr.
John Edgar Biddle Jr., 66, of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Dec. 18, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Per John’s request, there will be no visitation or services at this time, however a memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Biddle family.
sciotopost.com
Amish Juvenile Dies in Buggy Crash Involving Car in Southern Ohio
Rio Grande, Ohio — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash Friday December 16, 2022 at 4:52PM. The crash occurred on State Route 325 involving an Amish horse and buggy and a Ford Escape. The buggy was traveling southwest when it was struck...
