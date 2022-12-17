ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club elects 2023 officers

PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club has elected officers for 2023. Jonathan Insley, of Marietta, was elected president and Joel Kachel, of Woodsfield, was elected vice-president. Ed Baranoski, of Parkersburg, was elected treasurer and Mark Suek, of Vienna, was elected secretary. The four officers will be joined...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Judge: Student can remain in school pending vaccination appeal

A judge has ruled a Wood County high school student can continue attending school in person while a denial of a medical waiver for a meningitis vaccination is appealed. Wood County Circuit Court Judge Robert Waters granted the motion for a temporary injunction Friday, a little over a week after granting a temporary injunction and restraining order in the case filed by John Davis and Felsie Pierce.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ruff day? Therapy dog joins ranks of Marietta Police Department

MARIETTA — When a Marietta school student is having a really rough day, there’s a new friend in town who might be able to help. The Marietta Police Department has purchased a working companion for School Resource Officer Patrolman Rob Sury, a Bernedoodle puppy who is literally going to grow into the role of being the city’s first police therapy dog.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Wood County Schools to participate in active shooter training

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools will be participating in active shooter training on Thursday. Students will not be in school as they are out for the holiday break. While the students are out, staff will be going through training with law enforcement. Drills will be held Thursday morning...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Teresa Ann Etter

Teresa Ann Etter, 68, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Dec. 15, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

One person dead in I-77 accident in West Virginia

UPDATE: (1:40 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022) – Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff Ross Mellinger says I-77 has reopened following a fatal concrete truck crash this morning. The concrete truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say the vehicle went through a guardrail and down an embankment on I-77 S near the 139-mile […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Announcements

Both the Parkersburg South at Parkersburg High School girls basketball game and the Parkersburg South wrestling meet in Huntington originally scheduled for Friday have been canceled. The Parkersburg South at Parkesburg girls basketball game is rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7 at PHS. Junior varsity is set for a 5:30 p.m....
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Valerie L. Rebrook Dennison

Valerie L. Rebrook Dennison, 63, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at The Laurels of Walden Park, Columbus. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Dennison family.
COLUMBUS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Judge gives Cross 1-year sentence, with credit for time served

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man received a one-year prison sentence Wednesday, including credit for time served in jail and on home confinement. Vincent Cross, 31, of Parkersburg, was originally charged with accessory after the fact to murder following the Memorial Day Weekend 2021 murder of Darren Jimmie Salaam at a 17th Avenue residence.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mary Cristine Heintzman

Mary Cristine Heintzman, 74, of Vienna, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
VIENNA, WV
DC News Now

Thousands of West Virginia residents affected by Optimum outage

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Optimum is aware of the outage affecting West Virginia customers in the Nitro-Cross Lanes area on Saturday. Optimum’s outage map shows various outages in Nitro and Cross Lanes, with thousands of customers being affected in the area as of 12:15 p.m. Metro 911 says Optimum’s estimated restoration […]
NITRO, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Smoot Theatre to host annual Schrader Ballet show on Dec. 29

PARKERSBURG — Enthusiastic at 90-years-old, the show must go on for Velma Schrader. Schrader, the director of the Schrader Youth Ballet, has prepared her students and others for their annual holiday show, “Magical Holiday Moments” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Smoot Theatre in downtown Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wannetta M. (Owens) Kemp

Wannetta M. (Owens) Kemp, 87 of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Worthington Manor Care Center. She was born on September 28, 1935, at Henrietta, Calhoun County, the eldest daughter of Willis W. and Eva M. Bower Owens. Wannetta is survived by her husband, James H....
ELIZABETH, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

John Edgar Biddle Jr.

John Edgar Biddle Jr., 66, of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Dec. 18, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Per John’s request, there will be no visitation or services at this time, however a memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Biddle family.
PARKERSBURG, WV

