Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Scores

Parkview Baptist 57, Ascension Christian School 14. Abramson vs. Morgan City, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder

Oregon St. 57, Denver 52

DENVER (9-5) Kisunas 4-4 2-3 10, Tainamo 5-10 0-3 10, Bruner 4-9 2-2 10, Lukic 3-9 1-2 7, Mullins 3-6 0-1 6, Corbett 3-8 3-4 9, Smith 0-5 0-0 0, Bowen 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 8-15 52. OREGON ST. (7-6) Rataj 1-6 2-3 4, Ryuny...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

SAINT MARY'S 66, WYOMING 54

SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .419, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Johnson 4-9, Bowen 1-2, Mahaney 1-4, Howell 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Marciulionis 0-2, Ducas 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bowen, Johnson, Saxen). Turnovers: 8 (Saxen 2, Barrett, Jefferson, Johnson, Mahaney, Marciulionis, Wessels). Steals: 11...
LARAMIE, WY
Porterville Recorder

No. 22 Gonzaga 82, Montana 67

GONZAGA (12-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 5.82, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Maxwell 5-6, Truong 4-9, Hollingsworth 2-5, Williams 1-4) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hollingsworth 1, Williams 1) Turnovers: 17 (Truong 5, Muma 4, Ejim 2, Hollingsworth 2, Williams 2, Maxwell 1, Little 1) Steals: 8 (Truong 3, Williams 2, Ejim 1,...
SPOKANE, WA

