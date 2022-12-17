Tampa Bay Lightning (20-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Buffalo has a 4-6-1 record in Atlantic Division games and a 16-14-2...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO