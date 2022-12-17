Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Edmonton 6, Dallas 3
Dallas120—3 First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 14 (Pavelski, Robertson), 14:49. 2, Edmonton, Janmark 2 (Kostin, Bouchard), 15:55. Penalties_Janmark, EDM (Interference), 17:45; Marchment, DAL (Holding), 17:45. Second Period_3, Dallas, Johnston 9 (Marchment, Benn), 0:27. 4, Edmonton, Hyman 15 (Barrie, Nugent-Hopkins), 2:36 (pp). 5, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 18 (Janmark), 8:18. 6, Dallas, Seguin...
Porterville Recorder
Vegas 5, Arizona 2
Vegas014—5 First Period_None. Penalties_Ritchie, ARI (Illegal Check to Head), 14:48. Second Period_1, Vegas, Miromanov 2 (Kessel, Karlsson), 3:27 (pp). 2, Arizona, Valimaki 2 (Fischer, Ritchie), 4:45. Penalties_Arizona bench, served by McBain (Too Many Men on the Ice), 2:13. Third Period_3, Vegas, Stone 13 (Marchessault, Pietrangelo), 8:56 (pp). 4, Vegas,...
Porterville Recorder
Colorado 2, Montreal 1
Colorado0011—2 First Period_1, Montreal, Richard 1 (Evans, Armia), 1:48. Third Period_2, Colorado, Lehkonen 9 (Rantanen, Makar), 2:16 (pp). Overtime_3, Colorado, Rantanen 22 (Toews), 1:51. Shots on Goal_Montreal 12-4-3-1_20. Colorado 12-14-9-1_36. Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 1; Colorado 1 of 2. Goalies_Montreal, Allen 9-12-1 (36 shots-34 saves). Colorado, Georgiev 14-6-2 (20-19).
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1
Anaheim010—1 First Period_None. Penalties_Henrique, ANA (Holding), 16:09. Second Period_1, Anaheim, McTavish 5, 5:48. 2, Minnesota, Dewar 5 (Reaves, Shaw), 16:03. Penalties_Henrique, ANA (Tripping), 5:04; Foligno, MIN (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 5:04; Spurgeon, MIN (Holding), 11:29; Zegras, ANA (Hooking), 12:30; Benoit, ANA (Cross Checking), 16:38; Strome, ANA (Tripping), 19:03. Third Period_3, Minnesota,...
Porterville Recorder
Oregon St. 57, Denver 52
DENVER (9-5) Kisunas 4-4 2-3 10, Tainamo 5-10 0-3 10, Bruner 4-9 2-2 10, Lukic 3-9 1-2 7, Mullins 3-6 0-1 6, Corbett 3-8 3-4 9, Smith 0-5 0-0 0, Bowen 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 8-15 52. OREGON ST. (7-6) Rataj 1-6 2-3 4, Ryuny...
Porterville Recorder
Sabres bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (20-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Buffalo has a 4-6-1 record in Atlantic Division games and a 16-14-2...
Comments / 0