KMOV
Man wanted, accused of shooting at trooper in southeast Mo.
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted for shooting at a trooper in southeast Missouri. The highway patrol is asking for the public’s help finding Christopher Storlie. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous. They say his last known location is the St. Louis area.
edglentoday.com
Bethalto Police: Felony Methamphetamine Charges Issued
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department today announced methamphetamine charges for two suspects in Madison County Circuit Court. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. ROBERT D. HAMOR. M/W AGE: 57. (Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 15...
Woman charged with manslaughter after assault turned fatal at South City Hospital
ST. LOUIS — A woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter months after a violent incident at South City Hospital. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded at about 3:45 a.m. Oct. 26 at the hospital on South Broadway regarding a report of a disturbance. Investigators...
wlds.com
Authorities Seeking Info on Missing Franklin Woman and Daughter
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Crime Stoppers, and the Missing Person’s Awareness Network are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing adult and child from Franklin. According to a report by the Missing Person Awareness Network, 38-year-old Charli Anne Decker is missing. She was last seen...
Man receives state sentence for 2019 murder of Illinois state trooper
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – One year after being sentenced in federal court for the murder of an Illinois State Trooper, an East St. Louis man appeared in St. Clair County Court on Wednesday to be sentenced in the killing. Christopher Grant, 49, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the death...
Former Pam Hupp investigator charged with stalking corruption investigator
An exclusive FOX 2 report on a twist in the Pam Hupp investigation that no one saw coming.
advantagenews.com
Moro man charged in alleged road rage incident
Bethalto Police say a 37-year-old Moro man ran another man’s car off the road Monday night in an apparent road rage incident. It was just after 6pm when Bethalto Police and Fire Department were dispatched to a traffic accident with an injury on Route 140 near Church Street. Officers arrived to find a white Ford Mustang off the south side of the roadway and in the parking lot of Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home.
Police investigating shooting of 14-year-old Friday afternoon
2 Alton men arrested on weapons charges
Two men from Alton, Illinois, were arrested on weapons charges last week during a deployment of the Madison County Cross-River Crime Task Force.
St. Louis man accused of making fake temp tags
A St. Louis man has been indicted for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake temporary vehicle tags for vehicles.
2-vehicle crash turns violent Sunday in St. Louis; 1 person shot
ST. LOUIS — A 34-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon during an argument after a car crash in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Alberta Street in St. Louis.
St. Louis police arrest carjacking suspect involved in chase
St. Louis Police are in pursuit of a carjacking suspect Monday morning.
2 charged in connection with pursuit, crash of stolen car on I-70
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two men are facing charges after the stolen car they were riding in crashed in Bridgeton, Missouri, while being chased by police last week. Keyshaun Carmel, 20, and Khalub Perkins, 18, were each charged with tampering with a motor vehicle Friday in connection with the Dec. 15 crash. Carmel was also charged with resisting arrest.
Storeowner attacked in February robbery dies from his injuries
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man injured in an armed robbery of his store in February died last week. St. Louis police said Nak Ho Kim, a 62-year-old man, died last Monday as a result of the injuries he sustained in the Feb. 9 robbery. The St. Louis...
Man found dead in north St. Louis City Tuesday afternoon
A body has been discovered in north St. Louis City.
KMOV
Four years since toddler suffered abuse, his family still seeks answers and justice
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Christmas is a special time of year for the Lohman family, but it also serves as a stark reminder of the December night in 2018 that changed their son’s life forever. In December 2018, investigators from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say two-year-old Mason...
Woman killed in fatal crash Monday morning
KMOV
Woman killed in Florissant crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a Monday crash in north St. Louis County. The Florissant Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Patterson and Humes. One of the drivers involved died from her injuries. The other driver reported no injuries. No other...
Teenager airlifted after being shot in Alton home
ALTON, Ill. — A teenager was critically injured in a Friday afternoon shooting in Alton. The Alton Police Department said police were made aware of the shooting shortly before 2 p.m., when they were notified of a gunshot victim at Alton Memorial Hospital. Police arrived to the hospital and discovered the victim was a 14-year-old who lives in the area.
Woman struck and killed in Bridgeton Sunday night
A pedestrian was struck by an SUV and killed Sunday night in Bridgeton.
