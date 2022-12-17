ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

KMOV

Man wanted, accused of shooting at trooper in southeast Mo.

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted for shooting at a trooper in southeast Missouri. The highway patrol is asking for the public’s help finding Christopher Storlie. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous. They say his last known location is the St. Louis area.
CARTER COUNTY, MO
edglentoday.com

Bethalto Police: Felony Methamphetamine Charges Issued

BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department today announced methamphetamine charges for two suspects in Madison County Circuit Court. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. ROBERT D. HAMOR. M/W AGE: 57. (Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 15...
BETHALTO, IL
wlds.com

Authorities Seeking Info on Missing Franklin Woman and Daughter

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Crime Stoppers, and the Missing Person’s Awareness Network are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing adult and child from Franklin. According to a report by the Missing Person Awareness Network, 38-year-old Charli Anne Decker is missing. She was last seen...
FRANKLIN, IL
advantagenews.com

Moro man charged in alleged road rage incident

Bethalto Police say a 37-year-old Moro man ran another man’s car off the road Monday night in an apparent road rage incident. It was just after 6pm when Bethalto Police and Fire Department were dispatched to a traffic accident with an injury on Route 140 near Church Street. Officers arrived to find a white Ford Mustang off the south side of the roadway and in the parking lot of Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home.
BETHALTO, IL
5 On Your Side

2 charged in connection with pursuit, crash of stolen car on I-70

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two men are facing charges after the stolen car they were riding in crashed in Bridgeton, Missouri, while being chased by police last week. Keyshaun Carmel, 20, and Khalub Perkins, 18, were each charged with tampering with a motor vehicle Friday in connection with the Dec. 15 crash. Carmel was also charged with resisting arrest.
BRIDGETON, MO
KMOV

Woman killed in Florissant crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a Monday crash in north St. Louis County. The Florissant Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Patterson and Humes. One of the drivers involved died from her injuries. The other driver reported no injuries. No other...
FLORISSANT, MO
5 On Your Side

Teenager airlifted after being shot in Alton home

ALTON, Ill. — A teenager was critically injured in a Friday afternoon shooting in Alton. The Alton Police Department said police were made aware of the shooting shortly before 2 p.m., when they were notified of a gunshot victim at Alton Memorial Hospital. Police arrived to the hospital and discovered the victim was a 14-year-old who lives in the area.
ALTON, IL

