Dartmouth (4-9, 0-0 Ivy) vs. UMass (8-3, 0-0 Atlantic 10) Date: Tuesday, December 20, 2022 – 7 p.m. Following a tight 59-55 loss at South Florida which went down to the final seconds, the Dartmouth men's basketball team takes the short trip south to face UMass on Tuesday night. Opening tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on NESN and ESPN+. A back-and-forth game at USF Friday saw the Bulls create some separation in taking a nine-point lead, but the Big Green pulled back within one, with multiple opportunities to pull even or take a lead. Tuesday for Dartmouth wraps up a four-game road swing before the holiday.

HANOVER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO