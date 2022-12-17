Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball Caps Road Trip at No. 13 Iowa
Dartmouth (2-10, 0-0) vs. No. 13 Iowa (9-3, 2-0) Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21 | 1:01 p.m. EST (12:01 p.m. CT) Last Meeting: Nov. 11, 2007 (L, 61-43) Dartmouth and Iowa meet for the second time ever on Wednesday afternoon as Big Green captain Emma Koch returns to her hometown of Iowa City. Iowa won the only other meeting, 61-43, in the 2007 season opener. Dartmouth's captain at the time, Kristen Craft, is an Iowa native. Wisconsin is the only active member Big Ten member Dartmouth has beaten (90-77 on Dec. 30, 1989).
Dartmouth Downed by No. 13 Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Dartmouth women's basketball team fell, 93-54, to No. 13 Iowa on the road Wednesday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the Big Green's penultimate non-conference game. The Hawkeyes improved to 10-3, while the Big Green dropped to 2-11. Dartmouth was stymied by Iowa's hot start...
Big Green Wrap Up Road Trip at UMass Tuesday Night
Dartmouth (4-9, 0-0 Ivy) vs. UMass (8-3, 0-0 Atlantic 10) Date: Tuesday, December 20, 2022 – 7 p.m. Following a tight 59-55 loss at South Florida which went down to the final seconds, the Dartmouth men's basketball team takes the short trip south to face UMass on Tuesday night. Opening tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on NESN and ESPN+. A back-and-forth game at USF Friday saw the Bulls create some separation in taking a nine-point lead, but the Big Green pulled back within one, with multiple opportunities to pull even or take a lead. Tuesday for Dartmouth wraps up a four-game road swing before the holiday.
