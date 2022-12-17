Read full article on original website
Related
rjbroadcasting.com
DNR Conservation Officer Reports – District 9 (Brainerd area)
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) patrolled the station for angling activity, snowmobile operational contacts, and verification of cross-country ski passes as required. Heavy and wet snow has occurred, causing trees to become hazards along local public use trail systems. Guida continues to work with a conservation officer candidate within the field training program. The officers made numerous contacts with anglers and have addressed numerous violations.
Central Minnesota Schools are Already Running Out of Snow Days
Winter is off to a brutal start in Minnesota, so much so that some schools have already used their allotted snow days. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Schools shared this post on Facebook:. Notice for 3rd-6th grade parents: E-learning information. We have used our allocated snow days for this year. If we...
Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin's home in Bullhead City.Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin's home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.
rjbroadcasting.com
Isle City Council meeting recap from December 13th with Mayor Frye
We recently had a conversation with Isle mayor Ernie Frye about the Isle City Council meeting held on Tuesday, December 13th.During the Open Forum period, the Council heard from resident Patrick Haley concerning the placement of utilities on his property:. The Public Hearing portion of the meeting dealt with the...
Comments / 0