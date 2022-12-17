ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Italians win World Cup women’s luge race

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Andrea Vötter and Marion Oberhofer of Italy got their second consecutive women’s doubles luge win Friday and moved atop the season-long points standings.

Germany’s Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal were second, while Canada’s Caitlin Nash and Natalie Corless placed third.

Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney were fourth for the U.S., with fellow Americans Maya Chan and Reannyn Weiler placing fifth.

Vötter and Oberhofer passed the Austrian team of Selina Egle and Lara Kipp for the points lead. Egle and Kipp were sixth Friday, one spot ahead of American sliders Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby.

In the men’s doubles race, Germany’s Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken rallied to beat Austria’s Juri Gatt and Riccardo Schöpf.

Germany’s Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken held off U.S. sliders Zack DiGregorio and Sean Hollander for third. Dana Kellogg and Duncan Segger were eighth for the U.S.

In the men’s singles race later Friday, Dominik Fischnaller of Italy won, with Germany’s Felix Loch second and Austria’s David Gleirscher third.

For the U.S., Tucker West was fourth, Chris Mazdzer 10th and Jonny Gustafson 15th.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

