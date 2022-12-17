AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:00 a.m. EST

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittney Griner says she'll play basketball in Arizona again

Brittney Griner said she’s “grateful” to be back in the United States and plans on playing basketball again next season for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. Her comments come a week after she was released from a Russian prison, freed in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange. Griner went on to say that she wanted to make it clear that she intends to return to the court with the Mercury.

Brittney Griner prisoner swap AP Sports Story of the Year

The return of Brittney Griner to the United States in a dramatic prisoner swap with Russia marked the culmination of a 10-month ordeal that captivated world attention, a saga that landed at the intersection of sports, politics, race and gender identity — and wartime diplomacy. Griner had for years been known to fans of women’s basketball, college player of the year, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA all-star who dominated her sport. But her arrest on drug-related charges at a Moscow airport in February elevated her profile in ways neither she nor her supporters would have ever hoped for, making her by far the most high-profile American to be jailed abroad and her saga the AP Sports Story of the Year.

Messi, Mbappe, other leading storylines for World Cup Final

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup final between Argentina and France is rich in storylines as the 22nd edition of the tournament ends with a match fit for the occasion. Lionel Messi is looking to win the game's biggest prize for the first time in likely his last World Cup appearance. Some think he needs a World Cup title to join Pelé and Diego Maradona in the pantheon of the game's greatest ever players. Kylian Mbappé is trying to emulate Pelé by winning his first two World Cups and Didier Deschamps is attempting to became a two-time champion as a coach. Four players are in contention for the Golden Boot as top scorer.

Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play. White is dealing with a rib injury that twice knocked him out of the Jets’ 20-12 loss at Buffalo last Sunday. He finished the game, but was examined at a hospital afterward. Coach Robert Saleh said White was cleared to practice and White said throughout the week he had no doubt he would start Sunday. But team doctors wouldn’t clear him for contact. Wilson was benched last month to focus on improving his mental approach and mechanics.

Analysis: Cowboys' Parsons made valid point about MVP debate

Micah Parsons took a lot of heat this week for expressing his opinion about the MVP race. The Dallas Cowboys’ linebacker said the Philadelphia Eagles are 12-1 more because of the overall talent on the team than Jalen Hurts. The Eagles’ third-year quarterback is a frontrunner for NFL Most Valuable Player entering Week 15. Speaking on Von Miller’s podcast, Parsons pointed out the Eagles have an excellent defense and superb players on offense around Hurts. He’s not wrong. The conversation between Parsons and Miller about Hurts and other MVP candidates is a similar debate voters are having.

Lakers' Anthony Davis misses 2nd half with right foot injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis is missing the second half of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Denver Nuggets with a right foot injury. Davis apparently got hurt Friday night when he landed awkwardly after a layup attempt under the basket in the first quarter, although he kept playing until halftime. Davis scored 10 points in the first quarter, but went scoreless in the second while playing eight minutes. He didn’t return from the locker room with his teammates for the second half, with Thomas Bryant taking over at center. Davis is averaging 28.8 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.

Stephen Curry expresses relief shoulder won't need surgery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stephen Curry expressed relief that his left shoulder injury would not require surgery when he met with reporters during the Golden State Warriors’ shootaround Friday. After injuring his shoulder on a defensive play Wednesday night in a loss at Indiana, Curry underwent an MRI on Thursday and was diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation that would not require surgery. Golden State has not officially confirmed a timeline on Curry’s potential return.

Tiger Woods limping in a tournament he wouldn't dare miss

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods and his 13-year-old son share more than a fundamentally sound golf swing. Both are limping at the PNC Championship. Woods is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot that has him in a cart. Charlie rolled his ankle and was hobbling along during the pro-am Friday. It's not enough to keep either of them from playing this 36-hole tournament. They were runner-up a year ago. Woods says playing with a severe limp might set his recovery back a little. But he says it's worth it to be able to play in a tournament with his son.

Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are holding quarterback Russell Wilson out of this weekend's game against the Arizona Cardinals, even though he passed concussion protocol Friday. Coach Nathaniel Hackett said the organization decided it was best to keep him out until the Broncos play the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day. Wilson suffered a head injury at the end of a 14-yard scramble toward the goal line in the Broncos' 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the organization wanted to take every precaution with Wilson's health.

Irving hits game-winning 3 at buzzer, Nets win 5th straight

TORONTO (AP) — Kyrie Irving hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Brooklyn Nets rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 119-116, extending their winning streak to a season-high five. Irving scored 15 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, eluding Toronto’s Fred VanVleet to connect on the winning basket. Kevin Durant scored 26 points and Nic Claxton had 15 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocks. VanVleet matched his season high with 39 points, Scottie Barnes had 26 and Pascal Siakam added 17 as the struggling Raptors lost their season-worst fourth straight.

