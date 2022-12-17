ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Today in Entertainment History: "The Simpsons" premiered

By By The Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

On Dec. 17, 1969, an estimated 50 million TV viewers watched as singer Tiny Tim married Miss Vicki on NBC’s “Tonight Show.” The event earned the show its highest ratings to that date.

Also in 1969, Chicago’s first album, “Chicago Transit Authority,” was certified gold.

In 1970, the Beach Boys played a command performance for Princess Margaret in London.

In 1977, Elvis Costello and the Attractions performed on “Saturday Night Live” as a last-minute replacement for the Sex Pistols, who were denied U.S. visas. Costello was told not to play his song “Radio, Radio” because of its criticisms of the broadcasting industry, but he interrupted another song to play it.

In 1982, The Who played the last show of their farewell tour at Toronto’s Maple Leaf Gardens. By the end of the decade, they had reunited for another tour.

Also in 1982, blues musician Big Joe Williams died of natural causes in Macon, Mississippi, at the age of 79. His best-known songs include “Baby Please Don’t Go” and “Big Fat Mama.”

In 1986, a jury in Las Vegas found NBC guilty of defaming singer Wayne Newton by linking him to organized crime.

In 1989, “The Simpsons” made its debut on Fox.

In 1992, Barbra Streisand signed a movie and music deal with Sony. Terms weren’t revealed, but sources estimated the deal was worth $60 million.

In 1997, The Presidents of the United States of America announced their first breakup. They have gotten back together twice. Their last breakup was in the summer of 2015.

In 2001, comedian Tom Green filed for divorce from actor Drew Barrymore after less than six months of marriage.

Today’s birthdays: Singer-actor Tommy Steele is 86. Actor Bernard Hill is 78. Actor Ernie Hudson (“Ghostbusters”) is 77. Former “Hardball” host Chris Matthews is 77. Actor-comedian Eugene Levy is 76. Actor Marilyn Hassett (“The Other Side of the Mountain”) is 75. Actor Wes Studi (TV’s “Comanche Moon,” “Into the West”) is 75. Drummer Jim Bonfanti of The Raspberries is 74. Actor Joel Brooks (“Six Feet Under”) is 73. Singer Paul Rodgers is 73. Singer Wanda Hutchinson Vaughn of The Emotions is 71. Country singer Sharon White of The Whites is 69. Actor Barry Livingston (“My Three Sons”) is 69. Actor Bill Pullman is 69. Director-producer Peter Farrelly (FAYR’-eh-lee) (“There’s Something About Mary,” ″Dumb and Dumber”) is 66. Bassist Mike Mills of R.E.M. is 64. Singer Sarah Dallin of Bananarama is 61. Country singer Tracy Byrd is 56. Bassist Duane Propes of Little Texas is 56. Actor Laurie Holden (“The Walking Dead”) is 53. DJ Homicide of Sugar Ray is 52. Actor Sean Patrick Thomas (“The District”) is 52. Actor Claire Forlani (“Meet Joe Black,” ″CSI: NY”) is 51. Drummer Eddie Fisher of OneRepublic is 49. Actor Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story”) is 48. Actor Giovanni Ribisi is 48. Actor Marissa Ribisi (“Pleasantville”) is 48. Actor Milla Jovovich (YOH’-vuh-vich) (“Zoolander,” ″The Fifth Element”) is 47. Singer Ben Goldwasser of MGMT is 40. Singer Mikky (MIK’-ee) Ekko is 39. Actor Shannon Woodward (“Westworld,” ″Raising Hope”) is 38. Actor Emma Bell (“The Walking Dead”) is 36. Actor Vanessa Zima (Film’s “Ulee’s Gold,” TV’s “Murder One”) is 36. Guitarist Taylor York of Paramore is 33. Actor Graham Rogers (“Quantico”) is 32. Actor-singer Nat Wolff (“The Naked Brothers Band”) is 28.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Today in Entertainment History: Pearl Jam first performed

On Dec. 22, 1969, John Lennon and Yoko Ono met for an hour with Canada’s prime minister. Earlier that day, they had met with Canada’s minister of health to discuss drug abuse. In 1973, musician Stephen Stills lost a paternity suit brought by a Mill Valley, California, woman. The child had been born about two years earlier. In 1976, singer Isaac Hayes declared bankruptcy. ...
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy