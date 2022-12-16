Read full article on original website
Related
Weight of electric vehicles could cause 'catastrophic' damage and 'lead to car parks collapsing': Engineers warn Britain's parking facilities were not designed for hulking battery cars
Multi-storey and underground car parks could collapse under the weight of electric vehicles, engineers have warned. Electric cars, which are roughly twice as heavy as standard models, could cause ‘catastrophic’ damage, according to the British Parking Association (BPA), which wants local authorities to conduct urgent structural surveys. Most...
qcnews.com
Why might the manual gearbox return in some performance EVs?
With a handful of exceptions, most electric vehicles don’t have (or need) multi-speed transmissions. According to some well-respected EV engineers and executives, they may even detract from performance. As such, a performance EV is an odd place to see a manual gearbox. Yet a couple of experiments have cropped...
qcnews.com
Activesphere is Audi’s vision of an active lifestyle EV
Audi has revealed teaser photos for the fourth and final member of a family of “premium mobility” concept vehicles. The teasers show the Audi Activesphere concept, which is due to be revealed on Jan. 26. It’s a coupe-like crossover designed for active lifestyles, Audi says, and it’s set to join the Grandsphere, Skysphere, and Urbansphere in the concept family. The other concepts include a fastback sedan, a sports car, and a minivan.
qcnews.com
2023 Chevy COPO Camaro bags monster 1,004-hp 10.4-liter V-8
Chevrolet at the 2021 SEMA show in Las Vegas unveiled a monster of a crate engine in the form of the 1,004-hp 10.4-liter ZZ632/1000 V-8. Chevy even called it at the time the “biggest, baddest crate engine” it’s ever made. This week the automaker announced the first...
qcnews.com
1993 Chrysler 300 prototype surfaces, $35,000 puts it in your garage
The Chrysler 300 was on hiatus in 1993, but a prototype reviving the name was built. That car is still around, and is currently listed in the Hemmings classifieds with an asking price of just $35,000. The 300 is one of Chrysler’s most recognizable nameplates, with an original production run...
Comments / 0