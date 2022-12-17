ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NY Post List Global Superstar Jody Watley, along with Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Alicia Keys on NY Post ‘Top 12 Best New Holiday 2022 Releases’

By Janelle Harris
sheenmagazine.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
sheenmagazine.com

Jody Watley WOWS Audience with ELECTRIFYING Performance At Stevie Wonder’s 24th House Full of Toys Benefit Concert at Los Angeles Microsoft Theater

Iconic singer Jody Watley WOWS audience at Stevie Wonder’s 24th House Full of Toys concert! The concertgoers received a REAL treat when Grammy winning iconic artist when she stepped out on stage and gave a surprised performance at the sold-out benefit concert on Saturday, December 17th in Los Angeles Microsoft Theater.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot

Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
MALIBU, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms

We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Popculture

Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Diddy surprises twin daughters with Range Rovers for their 16th birthday

A sweet 16 indeed. Sean “Diddy” Combs surprised his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, with Range Rovers ahead of their joint 16th birthday. The teenagers – whom Diddy shared with his late ex, model Kim Porter – were seen screaming out with joy when they were presented with the luxurious rides in videos posted to social media over the weekend. Footage shows the “Bad Boys for Life” rapper walking his daughters to their new rides. Both D’Lila and Jessie, who were wearing matching white and pink ensembles for the occasion, looked overwhelmed and emotional over the lavish present. Both women hugged their...
New York Post

TikTokers show off hair growth after starting miracle alopecia drug: See the before and after

People with alopecia are going viral on TikTok after sharing their apparent successful hair growth journey, thanks to a new miracle drug. TikToker Celine Keely usually posts videos wearing different wigs as she reviews books on the app, but this time she revealed her nearly bald head to share the amazing progress she’s allegedly made while taking Olumiant, also known as baricitinib. In the TikTok video, a smiling Celine shows off her hair growth every week for two months while taking the new drug. “I am so nervous to post about anything alopecia related, but this is the content I...
rolling out

Tamar Braxton claims she was threatened by an ‘RHOA’ couple

Tamar Braxton aroused the curiosity of her 5.5 million Instagram fans when she insinuated that she was threatened by a married couple on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”. The youngest Braxton sibling did not name the couple when she fired up her IG story account and piqued the interest of her fans with this leading question:
iheart.com

Ashley Graham Trending As Former Miss NJ Bashes Her And 'Fat Positivity'

This is a weird one. Former Miss New Jersey Sameera Khan came after Ashley Graham on Twitter last night with a tweet using pics of her to illustrate the statement "The fat positivity movement is getting out of hand." She got a lot of pushback on that (and all the attention she was looking for most likely) and doubled down, saying that she was dressed like "a (fat) wh*re" in the photos, calling it nasty, and questioning why a mother of three would be out in public in that outfit. Definitely not cool, but everyone is entitled to their opinion I suppose.
cottagesgardens.com

Christmas Queen Mariah Carey Wraps Her Atlanta Estate with a New Price Tag

“I don’t want a lot for Christmas. There is just one thing I need…” We all know how the song goes, but perhaps all Mariah Carey wants for Christmas this year is a triumphant sale on her Atlanta estate. After owning the property for just under a year, the singer listed it in September for $6.5 million. Now, the residence’s price tag has lowered to $5,995,000.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Is “Surrounded By Healers” As She Prepares To Deliver Twins

Erykah Badu and her daughter are assisting the “Still Over It” singer through her labour. Summer Walker has a lot of things to be thankful for this holiday season. Among them are two new babies that she’s expected to deliver very soon. Previously we knew that the Atlanta-born singer was pregnant with her second child, but this past weekend, Erykah Badu let it slip that she’s got two bundles of joy in her womb.
Footwear News

Lizzo Shines in Lace-Trimmed Nightgown While Barefoot on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Lizzo brought minimalist drama to the stage on “Saturday Night Live” this week. While performing for the show’s Austin Butler-hosted episode, the “2 Be Loved” singer took the stage to sing her song “Break Up Twice.” For the occasion, she donned a shite nightgown with an ankle-length hem. The sleeveless piece featured a slightly silky texture, as well as an asymmetric lace trim along its bodice. The dress was complete with a short slit on its right side. Lizzo’s ensemble notable matched with her equally minimalist set design — a setup made to look like a bedroom, complete with a lamp, clock,...
Page Six

Bre Tiesi defends Nick Cannon’s parenting amid LaNisha Cole’s apparent shade

Bre Tiesi gushed about Nick Cannon’s parenting after LaNisha Cole seemingly shaded the “Masked Singer” host. The “Selling Sunset” star posted a screenshot of an Instagram DM to her Story on Monday, reading, “I love that he shows up for his kids. “My kids’ dad doesn’t even send birthday cards or presents or Xmas gifts,” the message continued. “Nothing.” The reality star, 31, replied, “THIS! Nick always shows up.” Tiesi, who shares son Legendary, 5 months, with Cannon, called the 42-year-old a “present, happy, consistent, loving parent and an even better person.” The Netflix personality concluded, “We love u!” The social media upload came one day...

