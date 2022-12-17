NY Post List Global Superstar Jody Watley, along with Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Alicia Keys on NY Post ‘Top 12 Best New Holiday 2022 Releases’

Read full article on original website
Related
sheenmagazine.com
Jody Watley WOWS Audience with ELECTRIFYING Performance At Stevie Wonder’s 24th House Full of Toys Benefit Concert at Los Angeles Microsoft Theater
Iconic singer Jody Watley WOWS audience at Stevie Wonder’s 24th House Full of Toys concert! The concertgoers received a REAL treat when Grammy winning iconic artist when she stepped out on stage and gave a surprised performance at the sold-out benefit concert on Saturday, December 17th in Los Angeles Microsoft Theater.
thesource.com
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot
Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Surprises Twin Daughters With Matching Range Rovers Worth Up to $215,500 Each at Sweet 16 Bash
D'Lila and Jessie celebrated their 16th birthdays with a futuristic-themed party and a celebrity performance from rapper Coi Leray.
Madame Noire
Kevin Hunter Suggests Ashanti Had Her “Body Done,” Social Media Quickly Ushers Him To Have A Seat
Kevin Hunter is responding to a slew of snide comments sent his way after sharing a question about Ashanti’s body. Social media users clapped back at the former TV executive over the weekend after he posted a throwback photo of Ashanti and wrote, “Ion know… that’s alotta weight gain since 2007. No hate queen but BODY DONE???”
Tamar Braxton Fires Shots at Atlanta Housewife Who She Claims Threatened Her
Singer and reality star Tamar Braxton has some choice words for an Atlanta housewife after she took to Instagram to describe an unpleasant encounter she faced, which has now sparked “real beef.”. “I got a story…y’all wanna hear about it?” she began on her Instagram Stories. “I got threatened...
Essence
Diddy Gifts Twin Daughters Jessie And D’Lila Matching Range Rovers At Their Sweet 16 Party
The twins, who Diddy had with the late Kim Porter, hit a milestone age, and he surprised them with a gift they won’t forget. The Combs twins recently hit a milestone age, 16. As expected, Jessie James and D’Lila Star brought in 16 in the grandest way; they had a lavish futuristic-themed party.
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Diddy surprises twin daughters with Range Rovers for their 16th birthday
A sweet 16 indeed. Sean “Diddy” Combs surprised his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, with Range Rovers ahead of their joint 16th birthday. The teenagers – whom Diddy shared with his late ex, model Kim Porter – were seen screaming out with joy when they were presented with the luxurious rides in videos posted to social media over the weekend. Footage shows the “Bad Boys for Life” rapper walking his daughters to their new rides. Both D’Lila and Jessie, who were wearing matching white and pink ensembles for the occasion, looked overwhelmed and emotional over the lavish present. Both women hugged their...
Janet Jackson’s 5-Year-Old Son Eissa Al Mana May Discover Her Superstar Status With Help of Friends
Janet Jackson is just mom to her five-year-old son, Eissa Al Mana. But leave it up to Eissa’s friends to “put it together” and figure out Mama Janet’s superstar status. Jackson, 56, appeared on the Today show on Friday to promote her “Together Again” world tour...
Nia Long Reveals Jordan Is On A ‘Journey To Find Balance’ In ‘Best Man: The Final Chapters’ (Exclusive)
The beloved cast of The Best Man movies is reassembling for Peacock’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters. The TV series comes nearly a decade after 2013’s The Best Man Holiday. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Nia Long about being able to continue Jordan Armstrong’s story. “I was...
TikTokers show off hair growth after starting miracle alopecia drug: See the before and after
People with alopecia are going viral on TikTok after sharing their apparent successful hair growth journey, thanks to a new miracle drug. TikToker Celine Keely usually posts videos wearing different wigs as she reviews books on the app, but this time she revealed her nearly bald head to share the amazing progress she’s allegedly made while taking Olumiant, also known as baricitinib. In the TikTok video, a smiling Celine shows off her hair growth every week for two months while taking the new drug. “I am so nervous to post about anything alopecia related, but this is the content I...
Tamar Braxton claims she was threatened by an ‘RHOA’ couple
Tamar Braxton aroused the curiosity of her 5.5 million Instagram fans when she insinuated that she was threatened by a married couple on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”. The youngest Braxton sibling did not name the couple when she fired up her IG story account and piqued the interest of her fans with this leading question:
iheart.com
Ashley Graham Trending As Former Miss NJ Bashes Her And 'Fat Positivity'
This is a weird one. Former Miss New Jersey Sameera Khan came after Ashley Graham on Twitter last night with a tweet using pics of her to illustrate the statement "The fat positivity movement is getting out of hand." She got a lot of pushback on that (and all the attention she was looking for most likely) and doubled down, saying that she was dressed like "a (fat) wh*re" in the photos, calling it nasty, and questioning why a mother of three would be out in public in that outfit. Definitely not cool, but everyone is entitled to their opinion I suppose.
musictimes.com
H.E.R. Next Chapter: Singer Reveals Why She’s Not Wearing Trademark Glasses Anymore
Aside from her soothing and calming voice, many people also remember H.E.R. because of her trademark sunglasses when she was just starting in the music industry a few years back. Today, the singer decided to ditch the eyewear and welcome a new chapter of her life. Speaking to "Good Morning...
BET
Mary J. Blige’s Production Company Signs First Look Deal With BET For New Non-Scripted Projects
It's nothing short of a match made in heaven. BET and Mary J. Blige have just announced a deal that will allow BET a first look at non-scripted projects and a second look at scripted projects from Blige’s production company, Blue Butterfly. The Wine Down is the first project...
cottagesgardens.com
Christmas Queen Mariah Carey Wraps Her Atlanta Estate with a New Price Tag
“I don’t want a lot for Christmas. There is just one thing I need…” We all know how the song goes, but perhaps all Mariah Carey wants for Christmas this year is a triumphant sale on her Atlanta estate. After owning the property for just under a year, the singer listed it in September for $6.5 million. Now, the residence’s price tag has lowered to $5,995,000.
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Is “Surrounded By Healers” As She Prepares To Deliver Twins
Erykah Badu and her daughter are assisting the “Still Over It” singer through her labour. Summer Walker has a lot of things to be thankful for this holiday season. Among them are two new babies that she’s expected to deliver very soon. Previously we knew that the Atlanta-born singer was pregnant with her second child, but this past weekend, Erykah Badu let it slip that she’s got two bundles of joy in her womb.
Footwear News
Lizzo Shines in Lace-Trimmed Nightgown While Barefoot on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Lizzo brought minimalist drama to the stage on “Saturday Night Live” this week. While performing for the show’s Austin Butler-hosted episode, the “2 Be Loved” singer took the stage to sing her song “Break Up Twice.” For the occasion, she donned a shite nightgown with an ankle-length hem. The sleeveless piece featured a slightly silky texture, as well as an asymmetric lace trim along its bodice. The dress was complete with a short slit on its right side. Lizzo’s ensemble notable matched with her equally minimalist set design — a setup made to look like a bedroom, complete with a lamp, clock,...
Bre Tiesi defends Nick Cannon’s parenting amid LaNisha Cole’s apparent shade
Bre Tiesi gushed about Nick Cannon’s parenting after LaNisha Cole seemingly shaded the “Masked Singer” host. The “Selling Sunset” star posted a screenshot of an Instagram DM to her Story on Monday, reading, “I love that he shows up for his kids. “My kids’ dad doesn’t even send birthday cards or presents or Xmas gifts,” the message continued. “Nothing.” The reality star, 31, replied, “THIS! Nick always shows up.” Tiesi, who shares son Legendary, 5 months, with Cannon, called the 42-year-old a “present, happy, consistent, loving parent and an even better person.” The Netflix personality concluded, “We love u!” The social media upload came one day...
Comments / 1