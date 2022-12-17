Read full article on original website
The time has come. After breakout album Ctrl caused a sensation in 2017, SZA has finally released a follow-up after years of leaks, delays, rumors, and label drama. SOS invites a handful of guests across its 23 tracks, with features from Phoebe Bridgers, “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Listen to SZA’s new album SOS below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Remembering those we lost this year from the world of music
For nearly 50 years on the air, Saturday Night Live has had close to 1,000 musical guests. Everyone from David Bowie, Neil Young, Prince, Radiohead, Bruce Springsteen, Carrie Underwood, Foo Fighters, and some of the rare reappearing artists like Paul Simon, have all left their mark on the studio 8H stage at 30 Rockefeller Center since 1975.
Why Beyoncé’s Renaissance Is the Best Album of 2022
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Contributor Julianne Escobedo Shepherd, who reviewed Beyoncé’s Renaissance for us over the summer, pops by to chat about how the album serves as a love letter to Black and queer club culture, and why it shows the superstar using her immense power for good.
South African musician Nakhane has announced a new album: Bastard Jargon is due March 3 via BMG. The follow-up to You Will Not Die will include all four songs from Nakhane’s brand new Leading Lines EP, which is out today. Take a listen to the new EP and find the Bastard Jargon tracklist artwork below.
Shirley Watts, wife of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, has died at the age of 82, her family has announced.The pair met in 1961 and were happily married for 57 years before Charlie’s death in 2021.A statement from the family, shared with the PA news agency, read: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts.“Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family.“She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother...
One of the biggest themes across Little Simz’s last two albums—2019’s GREY Area and 2021’s Mercury Prize-winning Sometimes I Might Be Introvert—is the mental anguish of navigating isolation amidst public triumph. “I’m paranoid, I feel my life is a mess/I’m just usin' my voice, hope it will have an effect,” she raps on “I Love You, I Hate You.” Simz’s limber flows and commanding voice helped her cut through the anxiety of these intrusive thoughts. But on “Gorilla,” from her latest album NO THANK YOU, she sounds fully relaxed. “Drink ’42 and smoke cigar/Name one time where I didn't deliver,” she boasts over thick bass plunks and light drums courtesy of producer Inflo. The bleating fanfare of horns adds to the victorious mood as Simz slings lines with cocky casualness: “I'm cut with a different scissor/From the same cloth as my dear ancestors/That's why this shit gives you the shivers.” “Gorilla” is a retort against rap game bullshit, but it’s also the loosest Simz has sounded in years. It’s great.
Rosalía has enlisted Cardi B for a new remix of her song “Despechá.” Listen to the new “Despechá Rmx” below. Rosalía shared “Despechá” in July, and she released the track’s music video in August. The song got included on on Motomami +, a deluxe update of Rosalía’s album Motomami.
Animal Collective have released a new Gregg Turkington remix of their Time Skiffs song “Car Keys.” Hear it below. Time Skiffs is the latest studio album from Animal Collective, following 2016’s Painting With. In the interim, the band has released a live album, an audiovisual album, and more. Animal Collective also made the soundtrack for the A24 film The Inspection, which includes additional contributions from Serpentwithfeet and Indigo De Souza.
Some of the best SZA songs sound like buzzed rants to yourself in the mirror—dissociative and confrontational, hitting truths a little too raw to handle sober. “Why can’t I stay alone just by myself? Wish I was comfortable just myself,” she lamented on CTRL opener “Supermodel,” torching a relationship but still unable to move on. On “Drew Barrymore”: “I get so lonely I forget what I’m worth.” Half a decade later, SZA’s still hooking up with exes she has no business entertaining and cringing at the aftermath, craving the self-sufficiency that would save her grief. The reputational damage lingers like a hangover: “My past can’t escape me/My pussy precedes me,” she sings on “Blind,” a dazzling statement piece from her new album SOS. Fuck! They hate to see a sexually liberated woman from New Jersey winning.
A new three-part documentary about soft rock is coming to Paramount+, Variety reports. It’s titled Sometimes When We Touch and it hits the streaming platform on Tuesday, January 3. Watch the teaser trailer for it below; scroll down for the documentary’s poster. Subtitled The Reign, Ruin and Resurrection...
8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: SZA, Valee, Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from SZA, Valee, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Leland Whitty, Hammok, Nathan Salsburg, Kamaiyah, and Bryce Dessner & Alejandro G. Iñárritu. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
SZA, Lana Del Rey, Kate NV, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
The Way It Is
Keyshia Cole has likely caught a boyfriend cheating a million times, but one particular indiscretion set her life in motion. It was 2002, and she was 21 years old, broke, running on pure instinct and faith. Fed up and feeling defeated, she packed her belongings and fled from her hometown of Oakland to Los Angeles on a whim. Within a few months, she’d gotten a demo track to A&M Records’ then-president Ron Fair and scored a label deal, unknowingly building a hero’s arc around her ex’s deceit.
Deathprod, the ambient project of Norwegian musician Helge Sten, has announced a new album. Compositions will arrive on January 27 via Smalltown Supersound. He’s released the lead single “Composition 1” to coincide with the news, and it comes with a music video directed by Kim Hiorthøy. Find it below.
Arca has released Kick, a “best of” compilation of songs from her KICK album series. The album, whose tracklist was put together by fan votes from her Discord channel, also features three new tracks (“Alto Voltaje,” “Ritual,” and “Sentient Savior”), plus the previously released non-KICK tracks “Cayó” and “El Alma Que Te Trajo.” Check out the Kick compilation’s tracklist and the new songs below.
To hear Dickie Landry tell it, he’s been in the right place at the right time for decades. Within weeks of moving to New York City in 1969, he had met Ornette Coleman, Philip Glass, and Steve Reich, forging lasting relationships with each. He was working as a plumber alongside Glass when he started photographing icons of the Downtown art scene, documenting the embryonic careers of sculptor Richard Serra and multimedia polymaths Keith Sonnier and Joan Jonas, as well as Glass’ ensemble, which he had just joined on saxophone. He bonded with Paul Simon and ended up playing sax on Graceland after introducing himself at a Carnegie Hall performance; he sat in with Bob Dylan at 2003’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, the day after a chance meeting through a restaurateur friend. Despite his relative obscurity, Landry has been ubiquitous, repeatedly finding his niche among artists looking to push their work beyond the familiar.
Listen to Babyxsosa’s “Girlfriend”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. For the last year or so, I’ve mostly consumed Babyxsosa’s music through leaks and snippets on SoundCloud. Since the melodic Virginia rapper departed from Surf Gang, her songs have become harder to come by; I was starting to think that maybe she was too busy being caught in the web of the high fashion world. Recently, though, her SoundCloud page has been pretty active. In the last month, she put out two quiet, moody, self-produced instrumentals and the song “Girlfriend,” with its sweet-sounding, love drunk coos. The radiance of the “Girlfriend” beat confirms a direction that she’s been leaning to for a while: Gentle pop-rap hybrids with a tint of ambience. Her feathery vocals fit that sound, even if I ultimately find this track too saccharine. But it’s scratching at the door of something really good, and sometimes that journey is the most fun part.
Weezer are back with a new song. “I Want a Dog” is the lead single from Sznz: Winter, the latest in a series of four EPs that began with Sznz: Spring, which the band released in March. Sznz: Winter is set to be the final EP in the series, and will be released on the winter solstice, December 21. Check out “I Want a Dog” and the EP cover below.
After teasing it weeks in advance, the Weeknd has released the new song “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” which he made for the new movie Avatar: The Way of Water. The track, which has been featured in an official teaser trailer for the film, was written by the Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia and composer Simon Franglen. Listen to “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” below.
