Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. For the last year or so, I’ve mostly consumed Babyxsosa’s music through leaks and snippets on SoundCloud. Since the melodic Virginia rapper departed from Surf Gang, her songs have become harder to come by; I was starting to think that maybe she was too busy being caught in the web of the high fashion world. Recently, though, her SoundCloud page has been pretty active. In the last month, she put out two quiet, moody, self-produced instrumentals and the song “Girlfriend,” with its sweet-sounding, love drunk coos. The radiance of the “Girlfriend” beat confirms a direction that she’s been leaning to for a while: Gentle pop-rap hybrids with a tint of ambience. Her feathery vocals fit that sound, even if I ultimately find this track too saccharine. But it’s scratching at the door of something really good, and sometimes that journey is the most fun part.

8 DAYS AGO