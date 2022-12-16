Read full article on original website
Ford teases electric crossover based on VW Group’s MEB platform
Ford on Thursday released a teaser photo of a new electric crossover due to be revealed in early 2023. The crossover is the model Ford is developing on Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular platform designed for mainstream electric vehicles, made possible by a deal hammered out between the two automakers in 2019.
Why might the manual gearbox return in some performance EVs?
With a handful of exceptions, most electric vehicles don’t have (or need) multi-speed transmissions. According to some well-respected EV engineers and executives, they may even detract from performance. As such, a performance EV is an odd place to see a manual gearbox. Yet a couple of experiments have cropped...
2023 Toyota Prius: How design became the priority over tech
The 2023 Toyota Prius is the fifth generation of the world’s best-known hybrid vehicle. Since it first went on sale in Japan in 1997, the Prius has epitomized high fuel efficiency and the advanced technology of hybrid-electric powertrains. The current fourth-generation Prius arrived in 2016 and its styling and...
Jeep Grand Cherokee 2-row V-8 quietly discontinued
Those looking to tow with a two-row Grand Cherokee just took a big blow. Jeep Vice President Jim Morrison told Motor Authority in September 2021 that the Grand Cherokee’s V-8’s time was limited. Now, in the middle of the 2023 model year, the V-8 option for the two-row Jeep Grand Cherokee has quietly and unceremoniously disappeared.
Bugatti delivers tenth and final Centodieci hypercar
Bugatti on Monday announced it has delivered the tenth and final example of its Centodieci, a coach-built special-edition version of the Chiron hypercar. The Centodieci was revealed in 2019 as a celebration of the EB110 (Centodieci is Italian for “110”), the supercar of the 1990s built by Bugatti prior to its acquisition by Volkswagen Group, and the first Centodieci was delivered to its owner in June.
1993 Chrysler 300 prototype surfaces, $35,000 puts it in your garage
The Chrysler 300 was on hiatus in 1993, but a prototype reviving the name was built. That car is still around, and is currently listed in the Hemmings classifieds with an asking price of just $35,000. The 300 is one of Chrysler’s most recognizable nameplates, with an original production run...
2023 Chevy COPO Camaro bags monster 1,004-hp 10.4-liter V-8
Chevrolet at the 2021 SEMA show in Las Vegas unveiled a monster of a crate engine in the form of the 1,004-hp 10.4-liter ZZ632/1000 V-8. Chevy even called it at the time the “biggest, baddest crate engine” it’s ever made. This week the automaker announced the first...
GM expands running light recall to 740,000 more SUVs and trucks
The daytime running lights in many new Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC, and Buick SUVs and trucks may not shut off when the headlights are on, posing a glare to oncoming motorists that could increase the risk of a crash, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. This expands the recall made last month on...
