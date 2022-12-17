Read full article on original website
South Harrison earns 3rd win of season, holds off Clay-Battelle, 44-41
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Reagan Rudder scored 14 points, Halle Bland added 13 and the South Harrison Hawks held off a rally to defeat the Clay-Battelle Cee Bees, 44-41, on Wednesday night. South Harrison stretched a 15-13 lead after one quarter into a 28-18 halftime edge, then...
Ball screens problematic for WVU, but the ability to defend them appears to be present
In its first segment of games this year, West Virginia's men's basketball team guarded the mid-floor ball screen fairly well. With big men Jimmy Bell, Jr., Mo Wague and James Okonkwo showing excellent mobility, the Mountaineers were able to cover opposing dribblers and their screeners anytime they got within shouting distance of the 3-point line, and did a respectable job of either hedging and recovering, switching automatically or employing the left-right tactic (more on that in a moment).
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Seth Wilson 12/21/22
West Virginia guard Seth Wilson is all about winning games, no matter how much he gets to play. That may be part of the reason he's playing more, and better, this season. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
Duquesne 74, Winthrop 57
WINTHROP (5-8) Hightower 4-12 4-4 12, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Harrison 4-11 3-4 12, Lane 3-8 0-0 9, McMahon 3-8 0-0 7, Talford 5-9 3-3 13, Fleming 1-4 0-0 2, Whiteside 0-0 0-0 0, McKelvy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 10-11 57.
WVU Football 2023 Early Signing Period Running Recap
West Virginia announced the signings of 17 high school players in the football recruiting class of 2023 on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Neighbor shooting case — with self defense claim at core — set for Wednesday hearing
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 70-year-old Buckhannon man who is contending self-defense against a malicious assault charge in a shooting of his neighbor earlier this month is set for a probable cause hearing Wednesday. The court session for Charles Rickey Wolford is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. before Upshur...
