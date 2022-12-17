ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Ball screens problematic for WVU, but the ability to defend them appears to be present

In its first segment of games this year, West Virginia's men's basketball team guarded the mid-floor ball screen fairly well. With big men Jimmy Bell, Jr., Mo Wague and James Okonkwo showing excellent mobility, the Mountaineers were able to cover opposing dribblers and their screeners anytime they got within shouting distance of the 3-point line, and did a respectable job of either hedging and recovering, switching automatically or employing the left-right tactic (more on that in a moment).
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Seth Wilson 12/21/22

West Virginia guard Seth Wilson is all about winning games, no matter how much he gets to play. That may be part of the reason he's playing more, and better, this season. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Duquesne 74, Winthrop 57

WINTHROP (5-8) Hightower 4-12 4-4 12, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Harrison 4-11 3-4 12, Lane 3-8 0-0 9, McMahon 3-8 0-0 7, Talford 5-9 3-3 13, Fleming 1-4 0-0 2, Whiteside 0-0 0-0 0, McKelvy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 10-11 57.
ROCK HILL, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy