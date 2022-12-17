Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Richmond 81, Bucknell 71
BUCKNELL (7-5) Motta 2-5 0-0 5, Screen 5-9 1-2 11, Timmerman 2-3 2-4 6, Edmonds 3-6 4-4 13, Rice 6-11 3-5 19, van der Heijden 3-8 0-1 7, Forrest 2-6 0-0 6, Fulton 1-2 0-2 2, Bascoe 1-1 0-0 2, Bijiek 0-0 0-0 0, Adoh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 10-18 71.
Bakersfield Californian
No. 19 Kentucky 88, Florida A&M 68
FLORIDA A&M (2-8) Barrs 1-2 0-0 2, Bates 7-10 5-6 21, Chatman 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 3-6 0-0 7, Tillmon 4-10 0-0 10, Louis-Jeune 2-4 1-1 5, Williams 3-7 0-0 8, Stevens 5-8 1-1 13, Mathews 0-0 0-0 0, Eisa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 7-8 68. KENTUCKY (8-3) Livingston...
Comments / 0