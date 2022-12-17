ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladewater, TX

cbs19.tv

Tracking arctic air in East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Get ready East Texas, the arctic air is on the move. We are tracking it here in the CBS19 Weather Center and at this time it appears we will begin feeling the bitterly cold air Thursday morning. In Tyler, the high temperature for the day may...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

These Walmart Employees Earned Praise from Tyler, TX Woman–Here’s Why

These South Broadway Walmart Employees earned some serious praise from one Tyler, Texas woman--and for good reason. This is why. It has become somewhat disconcerting, really. It seems like every other week at least we hear about another story of someone dealing with a stalker and/or a potential thief at one of our East Texas stores. We've heard stories about these kinds of things happening at our Target stores, grocery stores, and Walmart.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview Hiway 80 Rescue Mission prepares for freeze

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The forecast for East Texas shows that some of the coldest temperatures of this early winter are coming, and that has sparked some urgency among East Texas homeless shelters. Bitter, freezing cold with overnight temperatures in the teens will be on us by mid-week. The Hiway...
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Winter is coming to Tyler area: Below-freezing temps, sub-zero wind chill

New Orleans Gardens employees were busy Tuesday covering plants that will remain outside with frost cloth in preparation for below-freezing temperatures set to arrive late Thursday. Austin Ruggles explained that less hardy, tropical plants will spend the blast of cold weather in green houses, which the East Texas-based nursery was...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
LUFKIN, TX
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
CANTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

What to do if you hit a deer while driving?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The roads in East Texas are no stranger to deer. Drivers often try to avoid them at all costs, but what should you do if you hit one? Experts say that you should not stop and try to move it out of the road, especially if it is dark outside. Texas […]
TYLER, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

A Five Level Lindale Treehouse On Airbnb Has Enough Room For A Soccer Team

If after watching an episode of 'Treehouse Masters' with Pete Nelson and crew, you have the urge to experience treehouse living, there's a place in Lindale that is perfect. All treehouses are unique and are based upon their most basic support, the tree. The tree gives life to each unique treehouse that is built amongst its branches. Treehouses come in all shapes and sizes, from the basic one-person serenity getaway to an elaborate fully functioning house that supports your entire crew.
LINDALE, TX
LoneStar 92

12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to

Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Man killed in Panola County house fire

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed Friday in a house fire near Lake Murvaul, according to Panola County Fire Marshal Bryan Murff. The fire happened just before 2 a.m. at a house along CR 175. Murff said neighbors told first responders they feared the homeowner was still in the house.
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records — Dec. 19, 2022

David Bryan Tredway II to Marina Guadalupe Medina Ramirez and Jesus Rodriguez Jr.; tract in the Thomas Tobar survey. Jason Moore, Jimy Don Moore and Tina Marie Moore to Brandon Moore and Kimberly Moore Yosten; tract in the Greenlief Neely. Brandon Moore, Kimberly Moore Yosten, Terrane William Yosten and Sabrina...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a triple fatality crash in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The wreck occurred at about 12 a.m. today on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after a shooting in Jacksonville on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. According to Jacksonville Police Department, several calls about gunshots fired came in around 4:58 p.m. Officials said the shooting happened in the area of Wilkens and Border Streets. Upon arrival, officers found a Black male deceased […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Texas fugitive captured during I-49 traffic stop in Natchitoches Parish

A fugitive wanted by the Texas Department of Corrections was captured during a traffic stop on Interstate-49 in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau deputies were patrolling on Interstate-49, north of Natchitoches, on Dec. 17 at 12:54 pm when...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA

