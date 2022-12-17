ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Opinion: Let coyotes live in peace in CT

The scaremongering by Connecticut wildlife officials and media continues, as the recent article “Coyote confrontations on rise in dense areas of CT, officials warn,” attests. The reporter cites state wildlife and local animal control officials’ alarm over an “attempted attack” by a coyote on two large dogs in...
Bridgeport reaches tentative contract with firefighters

BRIDGEPORT — After more than two years, the city and its firefighters union have reached a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement. The proposed five-year deal includes a 12.75 percent wage increase, according to the mayor’s office. It also includes a rollback of premium cost shares for employees hired after the beginning of 2011. Those costs were previously capped at 50 percent, but under the proposed agreement, the cost shares would drop to 25 percent at first, increasing every year until capping at 33.3 percent.
Meet UConn football's 2023 list of 13 commitments on National Signing Day

UConn football coach Jim Mora introduced his first true recruiting class with the program on Wednesday with 13 incoming freshman officially signed their National Letters of Intent. Hailing from Canada to Florida, this recruiting class is the first to be selected solely by Mora and his staff. "The most important...
Rat and mouse pesticides killing birds of prey in CT, advocates say

A Connecticut state senator and wildlife advocates are pushing for a ban on rat and mouse pesticides that have poisoned birds of prey and other animals. Owls, hawks and other birds that eat the toxic rodents drown in their own blood, a horrific death that raptor rehabilitator Christine Cummings said she has seen too often.
Two Trumbull eateries fail November health inspections, one was perfect

TRUMBULL — Two local eateries failed their November inspections by the Trumbull Health Department. Both were cited for having food at the improper temperature. However, both restaurants — Subway at 20 Quality St., and Marianna's Pantry, 6528 Main St. — passed subsequent reinspections. "We went over everything...
Property transfers in Trumbull Dec. 10 to Dec. 16

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk’s office from Dec. 10 to Dec. 16. Andrea F. Prushku to Resync Property Solutions LLC. $390,000. 31 Marathon Road. Ida Lanzante to Kosmas Kalmandis. $485,000. 4154 Madison...
Police: Bridgeport teen, 15, caught with stolen car at Trumbull mall

TRUMBULL — A Bridgeport teen is facing charges after police said he fled from a stolen car parked at the Westfield Trumbull Mall Monday afternoon. The 15-year-old, whose name was not released due to his age, was charged with first-degree larceny and interfering with police. An officer patrolling near...
