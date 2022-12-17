BRIDGEPORT — After more than two years, the city and its firefighters union have reached a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement. The proposed five-year deal includes a 12.75 percent wage increase, according to the mayor’s office. It also includes a rollback of premium cost shares for employees hired after the beginning of 2011. Those costs were previously capped at 50 percent, but under the proposed agreement, the cost shares would drop to 25 percent at first, increasing every year until capping at 33.3 percent.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO