Opinion: Let coyotes live in peace in CT
The scaremongering by Connecticut wildlife officials and media continues, as the recent article “Coyote confrontations on rise in dense areas of CT, officials warn,” attests. The reporter cites state wildlife and local animal control officials’ alarm over an “attempted attack” by a coyote on two large dogs in...
Bridgeport reaches tentative contract with firefighters
BRIDGEPORT — After more than two years, the city and its firefighters union have reached a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement. The proposed five-year deal includes a 12.75 percent wage increase, according to the mayor’s office. It also includes a rollback of premium cost shares for employees hired after the beginning of 2011. Those costs were previously capped at 50 percent, but under the proposed agreement, the cost shares would drop to 25 percent at first, increasing every year until capping at 33.3 percent.
National Signing Day 2022-2023: Connecticut’s High School and Prep School Football College signing list
The NCAA's singning period for football players for the Class of 2023 is underway. The early signing period begins Wednesday, December 21-23. The regular signing period for Division I and II football recruits will begin February 1, 2023. It will end April 1 for Division I recruits and August 1 for Division II recruits.
Meet UConn football's 2023 list of 13 commitments on National Signing Day
UConn football coach Jim Mora introduced his first true recruiting class with the program on Wednesday with 13 incoming freshman officially signed their National Letters of Intent. Hailing from Canada to Florida, this recruiting class is the first to be selected solely by Mora and his staff. "The most important...
Rat and mouse pesticides killing birds of prey in CT, advocates say
A Connecticut state senator and wildlife advocates are pushing for a ban on rat and mouse pesticides that have poisoned birds of prey and other animals. Owls, hawks and other birds that eat the toxic rodents drown in their own blood, a horrific death that raptor rehabilitator Christine Cummings said she has seen too often.
‘That House on Sanford Lane’ in Stamford is lit up again with hundreds of decorations
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Drivers slow down when they pass by 35 Sanford Lane on Tuesday evening. Many pull over to check out the Stamford house on foot. By 5 p.m., almost every inch of the lawn and the house is illuminated with...
Woog's World: The biggest stories from Westport this year...in rhyme
‘Twas the night before Christmas (well, really a week) Of a year’s worth of stories (there’s little he missed) Of the year that sped by in this town we call home. We hugged and we kissed (forget those six paces!) But still it persists, that implacable foe. And...
Two Trumbull eateries fail November health inspections, one was perfect
TRUMBULL — Two local eateries failed their November inspections by the Trumbull Health Department. Both were cited for having food at the improper temperature. However, both restaurants — Subway at 20 Quality St., and Marianna's Pantry, 6528 Main St. — passed subsequent reinspections. "We went over everything...
Property transfers in Trumbull Dec. 10 to Dec. 16
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk’s office from Dec. 10 to Dec. 16. Andrea F. Prushku to Resync Property Solutions LLC. $390,000. 31 Marathon Road. Ida Lanzante to Kosmas Kalmandis. $485,000. 4154 Madison...
Police: Bridgeport teen, 15, caught with stolen car at Trumbull mall
TRUMBULL — A Bridgeport teen is facing charges after police said he fled from a stolen car parked at the Westfield Trumbull Mall Monday afternoon. The 15-year-old, whose name was not released due to his age, was charged with first-degree larceny and interfering with police. An officer patrolling near...
No. 1 East Catholic pulls away to win Division I final rematch against No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven
UNCASVILLE — East Catholic lost last year’s regular-season December game at the Mohegan Sun Arena to the state’s No. 1 boys basketball team. The Eagles used that game and their other regular-season losses as lessons in a run to the CIAC Division I state championship last March.
