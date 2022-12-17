HS Sports 12/16: Kaukauna wins top 5 girls matchup; basketball & hockey
(WFRV) – In one of the final nights before the holiday break, the high school sports slate delivered some extra gifts with the Friday slate.
Kaukauna defeated Hortonville 70-59 in a top five girls matchup, leading off a night of exciting games around Northeast Wisconsin.
Here’s a look at Friday’s results:
Girls basketball: Kaukauna 70, Hortonville 59: Alexa Kinas scored 21 points as the Ghosts powered their way to a fast-paced win over the third-ranked Polar Bears.
Boys Basketball: Kimberly 66, Oshkosh North 62: The Papermakers knocked off the FVA-leading Spartans behind 25 points from Seth Miron.
Boys Basketball: Xavier 65, West De Pere 49: The Hawks stayed undefeated on the road, handing West De Pere its first conference loss.
Boys Hockey: Bay Port 5, Ashwaubenon 2: The Pirates came out on top in an undefeated matchup, peppering the net in the third period to come away with a big victory at the Cornerstone.
Boys Hockey: Notre Dame 12, De Pere 0: The Tritons remained unbeaten with an all-out blitz of the Voyageurs. Notre Dame faces Hudson at home Saturday.
