Player grades: Thunder fall to KAT-less and Gobert-less Timberwolves, 112-110

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder lost another close game with the crowd mercilessly booing the officials due to a few hiccups that’ll likely be addressed in the L2M report.

At this point, the last two minute report is required reading for Thunder fans.

The biggest one involved a late inbound situation with Naz Reid and Eugene Omoruyi, where the latter was called for a loose ball foul with 4.2 seconds left. The call ruined any chance of a chaotic scramble for the ball in a two-point game.

The crowd was certainly aware of this as they rained down boos on the officials. When asked about the call, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said he was just appreciative of the officiating crew discussing the call afterward instead of being stiff about it.

It seems like Daigneault being asked about the officials has become an unwelcome new tradition for the Thunder, as referee talk dominates the discourse by fans following close losses lately.

In the end, the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves were able to escape with a 112-110 win. The Thunder finishes their season series against the Timberwolves with a 1-3 record.

Despite Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert not available due to injuries, Reid stepped up and feasted on a thin Thunder frontcourt — who were without Kenrich Williams, Darius Bazley, Ousmane Dieng, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Chet Holmgren. Reid finished with 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting and nine rebounds.

Austin Rivers also contributed with 20 points and hit the dagger three against the Thunder. After being called for a couple of comedic travels in the fourth quarter, the three energized Rivers as he ran around the arena following the win.

Anthony Edwards finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Let’s take a look at Thunder player grades.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: A+

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to make 30-point performances look average.

Against the Timberwolves, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 35 points on 11-of-23 shooting, seven rebounds and five assists. Gilgeous-Alexander scored most of his points in the third quarter, where he put up a career-high 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

Another nine of his points came in the first quarter. In total, 32 of his 35 points came in the odd-numbered quarters.

Gilgeous-Alexander also continues to be a frequent visitor at the free-throw line, where he went 10-of-12 tonight. Gilgeous-Alexander entered Friday leading the league in free-throw percentage.

Josh Giddey: B+

Josh Giddey had an overall solid night. In 30 minutes, Giddey finished with 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting, 13 rebounds and six assists.

After a slow start to his season, Giddey continues to gain momentum in recent weeks. In seven games this month, Giddey is averaging 15.6 points, 9.9 rebounds (!) and 5.4 assists.

The play of the night came from Giddey early in the game. Working his way into the post, Giddey was able connect on a bounce pass on one foot to a cutting Jalen Williams who slammed the ball in.

The Giddey-to-Williams connection is one that Thunder fans hope is featured for the foreseeable future between the two young lottery picks.

Eugene Omoruyi: B

With the Thunder missing several wings, they had to rely on Eugene Omoruyi to provide minutes, which to his credit, did a solid job.

In 21 minutes, Omoruyi finished with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting, five rebounds and three steals.

The biggest moment of the game for Omoruyi came late in the fourth quarter, where he was called for a loose ball foul that essentially iced the game for the Timberwolves. Alas, it was a good effort by Omoruyi for trying to create chaos and get an unlikely possession.

Aaron Wiggins: B

The loudest pop from the crowd involved an Aaron Wiggins three at the end of the third quarter that saw the Thunder regain the lead.

A quick11-0 Thunder run in the final 50 seconds of the third quarter felt like the game was swinging the Thunder’s way. The Wiggins’ makeshift three was the peak of this momentum.

It was the highlight of Wiggins’ solid night as he finished with 14 points and six rebounds in 28 minutes.

When on the floor, the Thunder outscored the Timberwolves by seven points. It might be an oversimplification, but it feels like whenever Wiggins is on the floor, good things happen for the Thunder.

