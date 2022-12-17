A Storm Lake woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man with a knife at a local residence. The Storm Lake Police Department was called to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Emergency Room Department late Tuesday afternoon regarding a male victim who had endured an upper body stab wound. The victim told police that he had been stabbed with a knife earlier that afternoon at 520 Barton Street by a female identified as 20-year-old Jezebella Ehsa following an argument in the home. The victim was able to call a family member for help, and then transported the victim to BVRMC. He was treated for serious upper body injuries, and was transferred to a Sioux City medical facility for further care.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO