Poky Girls Stun Storm Lake at Buzzer ; Tornado Boys Pick Up First Win
A three-pointer by Paige Melohn just before the buzzer sounded capped a 14-0 run to end the game, as #8 in Class 2A Pocahontas Area defeated Storm Lake 51-48 on Tuesday in Pocahontas. Prior to the game winner, Poky's only leads were 2-0, and also 16-14 midway through the 2nd...
Storm Lake splits twin-bill at Sioux City North
The Storm Lake Tornadoes split a Monday night twin-bill in Sioux City, with the Storm Lake girls winning 59-50 and the Storm Lake boys falling 61-59 In the girls game the Sioux City North Stars jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first two minutes of the game. The Storm Lake Tornadoes would have the answer outscoring the Stars the rest of the quarter 15-5 to lead 15-12 after one. The second quarter saw three different ties at 21, 25 and 27 before the Tornadoes would take a 30-27 lead into the halftime break.
Latest on Winter Storm Watch/Wind Chill Warning Issued for Area Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, and Ida counties from noon on Wednesday until 6pm Friday. A Winter Storm Watch is posted for other area counties including Calhoun, Pocahontas, and Sac counties from 6pm Wednesday until 6am Saturday. Blizzard conditions are...
Snow Emergency Declared for the City of Storm Lake
The City of Storm Lake has declared a Snow Emergency, which is in effect starting at 10pm tonight (Wed) until 6am on Christmas Day Sunday. A reminder that during a Snow Emergency, parking is NOT allowed on residential streets in Storm Lake during the hours of 10pm and 6pm. Parking also is NOT allowed on streets in the Central Business District from 2am to 6am, and parking is also forbidden in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot B and Lot D.
Barb Jessen, 75, of Sac City
A Celebration of Life Visitation for Barb Jessen, age 75 of Sac City, will be held Saturday, December 24th from 10am to noon at the Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City. The Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Sac City is in charge of arrangements. Barb passed away...
Storm Lake Woman Charged With Stabbing Man
A Storm Lake woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man with a knife at a local residence. The Storm Lake Police Department was called to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Emergency Room Department late Tuesday afternoon regarding a male victim who had endured an upper body stab wound. The victim told police that he had been stabbed with a knife earlier that afternoon at 520 Barton Street by a female identified as 20-year-old Jezebella Ehsa following an argument in the home. The victim was able to call a family member for help, and then transported the victim to BVRMC. He was treated for serious upper body injuries, and was transferred to a Sioux City medical facility for further care.
City of Storm Lake Enters Contract with Retail Recruitment Partner to Boost Economic Development
The Storm Lake City Council this week approved a contract with a premier national retail recruitment partner to assist with local economic development. The Retail Coach has handled more than 650 assignments in over 40 states. City of Storm Lake Development Services Specialist Lee Dutfield said while comparison data was being gathered for the local option sales tax in similar size communities, it became clear that Storm Lake's retail sales lag behind other markets in the state...(audio clip below :33 )
Today is the Last Day to Donate to Storm Lake Police Gloves of Love Program
Today (Mon) is the last day for making donations to the Storm Lake Police Department's “Gloves of Love” program. If residents have hats, gloves, mittens, or non perishable food items that they would like to donate, they should bring them to the police department before 4pm today (Mon).
BVU Forms More Strategic Partnerships
Buena Vista University has formed two more Strategic Partnerships. One of the partnerships is with St. Anthony Regional Hospital Regional Hospital, which is headquartered in Carroll. St Anthony offers an extensive line of services to six area counties surrounding Carroll. They feature seven health clinics operating in neighboring communities, including in Wall Lake.
Area Projects Receiving Iowa Tourism Grants
A few area organizations are among 33 in the state that have been awarded Iowa Tourism Grants, which fund tourism-related marketing initiatives. The Spencer Chamber of Commerce is getting a ten-thousand dollar grant for their Destination Clay project, which will include professionally produced videos and photography to highlight Spencer and the natural aspects of Clay County.
Multiple Absences Result in Amended Storm Lake City Council Agenda
Due to multiple absences, the Storm Lake City Council voted to amend their agenda at their meeting today (Tues) and a few of the items were delayed. Affected items included the second reading of a proposed text amendment to the Storm Lake Zoning Ordinance to make changes to the Gateway Overlay District. The second reading will now be held at the council's next meeting on January 3rd. The council was also expected to hold a Capital Improvement Plan work session for Fiscal Years 2024-2028, but that will now be held at their next meeting as well.
Palo Alto County Authorities Make Warrant Arrests, Including Storm Lake Man
Some suspects wanted on warrants were recently taken into custody in Palo Alto county. The Sheriff’s Office says 47-year-old Tammie Illg of Whittemore was arrested December 14th on warrants charging her with drug diversion…a class “C” felony, and dependent adult abuse…a serious misdemeanor. Illg was being held without bond. Authorities say the charges stem from an incident in October of this year at West Bend Health and Rehabilitation.
