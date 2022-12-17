ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Republicans fight to prolong House majority and pass far-reaching constitutional amendments

By Stephen Caruso Spotlight PA
KPVI Newschannel 6
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Project 2022: November general elections

(Undated) -- Time now for another segment of "Project 2022," our special series of reports on the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's report reflects on the results of the November general elections--which saw a good portion of KMAland turn red. Though the "red tsunami"...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ohio closer to creating office to monitor potential federal overreach

(The Center Square) – Ohio is one step away from having a dedicated office to monitor a presidential administration for potential abuse or overreach. New legislation passed by the General Assembly that awaits a signature from Gov. Mike DeWine would create the Tenth Amendment Center with the office of the Ohio Solicitor General. The idea, according to Attorney General Dave Yost, would be to help insure government power remains checked.
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Governor selects Vivek Malek as treasurer, marking first person of color to hold statewide office

(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson appointed Vivek Malek to serve as treasurer, marking be the first person of color to hold statewide office in Missouri. Vivek Malek, an attorney from the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood, was chosen on Tuesday to replace Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, who won the election in November to become state auditor.
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois Year In Review: A look back at the 2022 election in Illinois

(The Center Square) – The 2022 general election in Illinois raised a host of hot button issues, including crime, public education and the economy. The marque race pitted Democrat incumbent J.B. Pritzker as the victor against Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey for governor. The amount of money raised for...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

‘Crypto bros’ made big donations to Iowa Democrats in 2022

DES MOINES — Iowa Democrats this year received multiple donations — including one for a quarter-million dollars — from former leaders of a now-bankrupt cryptocurrency company whose leader faces federal fraud charges. The Iowa Democratic Party said Wednesday it is looking into a $250,000 campaign donation from...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Former Pennsylvania attorney general acquitted of DUI charge

Former state Attorney General Kathleen G. Kane was found not guilty of drunken driving following a nonjury trial before Lackawanna County Judge Vito P. Geroulo. Kane’s attorney, Jason Mattioli, said Geroulo issued the verdict Monday following around six hours of testimony. “We not only proved she was not guilty...
SCRANTON, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pritzker signs amendments to Illinois' Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill with amendments to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act that offers tax incentives to EV manufacturers. The state's REV Act aims to make Illinois a hub for EV and auto battery production. The amendment allows for the issuance of a tax credit to Illinois automakers that retain employees as they transition to EV production.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Alabama using federal funding to combat homelessness

(The Center Square) – Combating homelessness is the focus of a new Alabama investment. Alabama has awarded $2.65 million, Gov. Kay Ivey said, from the federal Emergency Solution Grants program that will be utilized to support state residents who are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless. The funding will be put to work to help those individuals and families obtain shelter and other state services.
ALABAMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Maryland

Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Maryland using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Abbott provides update on Texas' cold weather preparedness

AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday provided an update on the State of Texas’ cold weather response ahead of the polar vortex that is expected to impact Texas beginning Thursday and lasting through the Christmas holiday weekend. With little-to-no precipitation expected, Texans across the state should prepare...
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Red Cross seeks volunteers as response to Louisiana tornadoes continues

NEW ORLEANS — The American Red Cross of Louisiana is continuing to work with partners to support Louisiana residents whose lives have been turned upside down by devastating tornadoes last week. Nearly 40 trained Red Cross workers are currently supporting relief efforts. With the help of partners, the Red...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Upper Macungie relieves Air Products of land development condition

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission granted Air Products relief from a project condition Wednesday night at the township building. The company's former headquarter site is scheduled for 2.61 million square feet of warehouse redevelopment. The project, located at 7201 Hamilton Blvd., calls for three warehouses covering of 435,600 square feet; 926,250 square feet; and 1.2 million square feet.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Uncertain Floating Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to Caddo Lake

UNCERTAIN — The annual Uncertain Floating Christmas Parade returned Saturday to Caddo Lake, bringing holiday cheer to residents and tourists. “It’s a tradition that’s been going over 40 years,” Uncertain Mayor Judye Patterson said of the annual parade. “All of our people and tourists … they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy