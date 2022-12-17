Pa. Republicans fight to prolong House majority and pass far-reaching constitutional amendments

Read full article on original website
What Josh Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows
HARRISBURG — The transition team helping governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for office is wide-ranging and, in some cases, controversial, offering a glimpse into the way he hopes to govern the commonwealth and court members of the GOP in the legislature. The team of nearly 300 people includes lobbyists, activists,...
Project 2022: November general elections
(Undated) -- Time now for another segment of "Project 2022," our special series of reports on the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's report reflects on the results of the November general elections--which saw a good portion of KMAland turn red. Though the "red tsunami"...
Ohio closer to creating office to monitor potential federal overreach
(The Center Square) – Ohio is one step away from having a dedicated office to monitor a presidential administration for potential abuse or overreach. New legislation passed by the General Assembly that awaits a signature from Gov. Mike DeWine would create the Tenth Amendment Center with the office of the Ohio Solicitor General. The idea, according to Attorney General Dave Yost, would be to help insure government power remains checked.
Governor selects Vivek Malek as treasurer, marking first person of color to hold statewide office
(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson appointed Vivek Malek to serve as treasurer, marking be the first person of color to hold statewide office in Missouri. Vivek Malek, an attorney from the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood, was chosen on Tuesday to replace Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, who won the election in November to become state auditor.
Illinois Year In Review: A look back at the 2022 election in Illinois
(The Center Square) – The 2022 general election in Illinois raised a host of hot button issues, including crime, public education and the economy. The marque race pitted Democrat incumbent J.B. Pritzker as the victor against Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey for governor. The amount of money raised for...
‘Crypto bros’ made big donations to Iowa Democrats in 2022
DES MOINES — Iowa Democrats this year received multiple donations — including one for a quarter-million dollars — from former leaders of a now-bankrupt cryptocurrency company whose leader faces federal fraud charges. The Iowa Democratic Party said Wednesday it is looking into a $250,000 campaign donation from...
ACLU of Nebraska says judges inconsistent on following law when setting bail
The ACLU of Nebraska on Wednesday said a court-watching project focusing on whether Lincoln and Omaha judges are following the law when it comes to setting bail and assessing fines turned up concerning trends. At a news conference releasing its report "Broken Rules: Laws Meant to Prevent Debtors' Prisons are...
Former Pennsylvania attorney general acquitted of DUI charge
Former state Attorney General Kathleen G. Kane was found not guilty of drunken driving following a nonjury trial before Lackawanna County Judge Vito P. Geroulo. Kane’s attorney, Jason Mattioli, said Geroulo issued the verdict Monday following around six hours of testimony. “We not only proved she was not guilty...
Pritzker signs amendments to Illinois' Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill with amendments to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act that offers tax incentives to EV manufacturers. The state's REV Act aims to make Illinois a hub for EV and auto battery production. The amendment allows for the issuance of a tax credit to Illinois automakers that retain employees as they transition to EV production.
Alabama using federal funding to combat homelessness
(The Center Square) – Combating homelessness is the focus of a new Alabama investment. Alabama has awarded $2.65 million, Gov. Kay Ivey said, from the federal Emergency Solution Grants program that will be utilized to support state residents who are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless. The funding will be put to work to help those individuals and families obtain shelter and other state services.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Maryland using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Abbott provides update on Texas' cold weather preparedness
AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday provided an update on the State of Texas’ cold weather response ahead of the polar vortex that is expected to impact Texas beginning Thursday and lasting through the Christmas holiday weekend. With little-to-no precipitation expected, Texans across the state should prepare...
Red Cross seeks volunteers as response to Louisiana tornadoes continues
NEW ORLEANS — The American Red Cross of Louisiana is continuing to work with partners to support Louisiana residents whose lives have been turned upside down by devastating tornadoes last week. Nearly 40 trained Red Cross workers are currently supporting relief efforts. With the help of partners, the Red...
Upper Macungie relieves Air Products of land development condition
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission granted Air Products relief from a project condition Wednesday night at the township building. The company's former headquarter site is scheduled for 2.61 million square feet of warehouse redevelopment. The project, located at 7201 Hamilton Blvd., calls for three warehouses covering of 435,600 square feet; 926,250 square feet; and 1.2 million square feet.
Uncertain Floating Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to Caddo Lake
UNCERTAIN — The annual Uncertain Floating Christmas Parade returned Saturday to Caddo Lake, bringing holiday cheer to residents and tourists. “It’s a tradition that’s been going over 40 years,” Uncertain Mayor Judye Patterson said of the annual parade. “All of our people and tourists … they...
