ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Opinion: Elevate environmental justice by retiring fossil fuel ‘peakers’ and training a green workforce

By Alicia Barton and Brenda Watson
trumbulltimes.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Let coyotes live in peace in CT

The scaremongering by Connecticut wildlife officials and media continues, as the recent article “Coyote confrontations on rise in dense areas of CT, officials warn,” attests. The reporter cites state wildlife and local animal control officials’ alarm over an “attempted attack” by a coyote on two large dogs in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Rat and mouse pesticides killing birds of prey in CT, advocates say

A Connecticut state senator and wildlife advocates are pushing for a ban on rat and mouse pesticides that have poisoned birds of prey and other animals. Owls, hawks and other birds that eat the toxic rodents drown in their own blood, a horrific death that raptor rehabilitator Christine Cummings said she has seen too often.
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Meet UConn football's 2023 list of 13 commitments on National Signing Day

UConn football coach Jim Mora introduced his first true recruiting class with the program on Wednesday with 13 incoming freshman officially signed their National Letters of Intent. Hailing from Canada to Florida, this recruiting class is the first to be selected solely by Mora and his staff. "The most important...
STORRS, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy