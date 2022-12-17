Read full article on original website
South Whitehall residents to see hike in water, sewer fees
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners approved the 2023 budget, holding the line on property taxes Wednesday night at the administration building. The millage rate will remain at 3.32 mills, including 0.47 mills for fire protection. In another measure, the board OK'd increases...
Phillipsburg gets largest grant in its history, millions to rehabilitate sewer pump
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg just received the largest grant in town history. It's getting $3.3 million in federal funds to put toward infrastructure. "We don't see the pipes underground that give us clean water and take away the waste, and when the government doesn't invest in that, year after year after year, terrible things happen that I don't need to mention on this show," said Congressman Tom Malinowski.
Grant awarded to city to support data analytics in police department, mayor's office announces
A $215,238 state grant awarded to the Scranton will fund technology improvements at the Police Department to gather and analyze data, Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti's office announced Wednesday. The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant awarded through the Local Law Enforcement Support Program will focus on data analytics. "To...
Workers from other municipalities help raise the roof in South Manheim Twp.
AUBURN — Workers from five southern Schuylkill townships pitched in Tuesday and helped South Manheim Twp. put up roof trusses on a new garage. “They worked together,” said Jack Brennan, who chairs the South Manheim board of supervisors. “It was just like an Amish barn raising.”. Roadmaster...
Landfill expansion one step closer in Lower Saucon
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. -- After more than three hours of public comment, most of which was vehement opposition, Lower Saucon Township council voted 3-2 to adopt rezoning that allows the Bethlehem Landfill to expand. More than 100 residents pushed council's meeting room to its limits Wednesday. Residents stood and...
Plans for more than 140 new homes get approval in Upper Macungie
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – Two housing subdivisions were among the projects reviewed Wednesday night by the Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission. First, planners granted final land development plan approval for the Glenlivet Drive W extension and residential subdivision. The subdivision is located at 8363 Main St., 8557 Main St. and 1260 Church St.
Falling fuel prices will reduce Indiana's cut from January gasoline sales
The plummeting price of gasoline across the Hoosier State will reduce by nearly 5% the taxes Indiana motorists pay on every gallon they purchase in January. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Tuesday the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 19.9 cents a gallon next month — down from 23.3 cents a gallon in December.
Ohio closer to creating office to monitor potential federal overreach
(The Center Square) – Ohio is one step away from having a dedicated office to monitor a presidential administration for potential abuse or overreach. New legislation passed by the General Assembly that awaits a signature from Gov. Mike DeWine would create the Tenth Amendment Center with the office of the Ohio Solicitor General. The idea, according to Attorney General Dave Yost, would be to help insure government power remains checked.
Governor selects Vivek Malek as treasurer, marking first person of color to hold statewide office
(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson appointed Vivek Malek to serve as treasurer, marking be the first person of color to hold statewide office in Missouri. Vivek Malek, an attorney from the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood, was chosen on Tuesday to replace Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, who won the election in November to become state auditor.
What Josh Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows
HARRISBURG — The transition team helping governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for office is wide-ranging and, in some cases, controversial, offering a glimpse into the way he hopes to govern the commonwealth and court members of the GOP in the legislature. The team of nearly 300 people includes lobbyists, activists,...
Project 2022: November general elections
(Undated) -- Time now for another segment of "Project 2022," our special series of reports on the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's report reflects on the results of the November general elections--which saw a good portion of KMAland turn red. Though the "red tsunami"...
Pritzker signs amendments to Illinois' Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill with amendments to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act that offers tax incentives to EV manufacturers. The state's REV Act aims to make Illinois a hub for EV and auto battery production. The amendment allows for the issuance of a tax credit to Illinois automakers that retain employees as they transition to EV production.
Red Cross seeks volunteers as response to Louisiana tornadoes continues
NEW ORLEANS — The American Red Cross of Louisiana is continuing to work with partners to support Louisiana residents whose lives have been turned upside down by devastating tornadoes last week. Nearly 40 trained Red Cross workers are currently supporting relief efforts. With the help of partners, the Red...
Georgia education officials cite education loss as a top priority for 2023
(The Center Square) — Georgia education officials say they plan to address lost learning opportunities stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. But a leading Georgia nonprofit says state lawmakers should pass legislation to give parents more educational choices, saying the pandemic proved the "one-size-fits-all" model no longer works. "As we...
Illinois Year In Review: A look back at the 2022 election in Illinois
(The Center Square) – The 2022 general election in Illinois raised a host of hot button issues, including crime, public education and the economy. The marque race pitted Democrat incumbent J.B. Pritzker as the victor against Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey for governor. The amount of money raised for...
Twitter can give Ohio quick election fact-checking ability
(The Center Square) – Ohioans can now fact-check for themselves the tidal wave of election truths, myths and everything in between regarding elections in the state through a new messaging platform, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced. LaRose is calling the new digital outreach initiative using Twitter, Facebook and...
Middle District U.S. Attorney collects $6.8 million in criminal, civil actions
ALBANY — U.S Attorney Peter D. Leary announced that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia collected $6,814,729.05 in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2022. Of this amount, $3,382,503.60 was collected in criminal actions and $3,432,225.45 was collected in civil actions. Further, the...
Former Pennsylvania attorney general acquitted of DUI charge
Former state Attorney General Kathleen G. Kane was found not guilty of drunken driving following a nonjury trial before Lackawanna County Judge Vito P. Geroulo. Kane’s attorney, Jason Mattioli, said Geroulo issued the verdict Monday following around six hours of testimony. “We not only proved she was not guilty...
ACLU of Nebraska says judges inconsistent on following law when setting bail
The ACLU of Nebraska on Wednesday said a court-watching project focusing on whether Lincoln and Omaha judges are following the law when it comes to setting bail and assessing fines turned up concerning trends. At a news conference releasing its report "Broken Rules: Laws Meant to Prevent Debtors' Prisons are...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Iowa using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
