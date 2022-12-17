Opinion: Elevate environmental justice by retiring fossil fuel ‘peakers’ and training a green workforce

Read full article on original website
Related
PODCAST: Connecticut evictions lead to homelessness and emotional damage
CT Mirror's Ginny Monk talks about the third article in her series exploring the effects of evictions on children in Connecticut.
hk-now.com
New Laws Taking Effect in Connecticut on January 1, 2023
(December 20, 2022) —With a new year comes new laws going into effect after work completed in recent years by legislators at the State Capitol. Among the new state laws to go into effect in 2023 are several policies to support children’s health and wellness:. The state’s “Bottle...
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Let coyotes live in peace in CT
The scaremongering by Connecticut wildlife officials and media continues, as the recent article “Coyote confrontations on rise in dense areas of CT, officials warn,” attests. The reporter cites state wildlife and local animal control officials’ alarm over an “attempted attack” by a coyote on two large dogs in...
Connecticut residents prepare for upcoming storm
Eversource says it is expecting potential multiday power outages from the heavy rain and high winds Thursday into Friday.
Here’s how long $1M will last you in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and the same goes for a million of them. Still, it won’t last as long in Connecticut as it will in other states, according to a GOBankingRates analysis. The ranking places the Constitution State as the eighth-worst state for a […]
New York, Like It or Not, Say Goodbye to Your Gas and Oil Furnaces
The day time high on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is expected to be in the 20's here in the Capital Region. On top of making sure you bought all of your friends and family their gifts, you will also need to buy oil for the furnace. In the relatively near future that won't be the case in New York State.
Gov. Lamont activates severe cold weather protocol for 1st time this winter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s expected frigid weekend has triggered the state’s severe cold weather protocol, Gov. Ned Lamont’s office announced Tuesday afternoon. The decision is based on forecasts predicting below-zero-degree wind chills over the weekend. The protocol will go into effect at 6 p.m. Friday and last until noon Monday. “This is the […]
This Diner In Middletown Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says
A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That. O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to the report.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Cannabis Concerns Grow With Recreational Sales Set To Start Next Month
Some members of Connecticut’s medical marijuana community are concerned about the recreational market with sales expected to start on Jan. 10, 2023. They are also concerned about the mold threshold allowed under Connecticut law. Right now there are four medical marijuana growers in the state and at least one...
Conn. cannabis program point-person resigns
Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Deputy Commissioner Andrea Comer, who was spear-heading the Cannabis Program in the state while overseeing the Social Equity Council, has resigned. The DCP shared the news Saturday, noting that Comer’s resignation will go into effect at the end of the month. Comer is leaving to […]
Which CT towns are participating in Wreaths Across America?
(WTNH) — Saturday marks a national holiday to honor and remember America’s veterans. About 150,000 towns in all 50 states will be participating in Wreaths Across America Day, and several Connecticut towns are included. The Hillhouse JROTC in New Haven will host a memorial for the second time at the Westville Cemetery. The Old Saybrook […]
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won at Cumberland Farms
Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts Monday, including one bought at Cumberland Farms. One of the $100,000 prizes was won off of a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in East Templeton. It was from the game “$100,000 Holiday Bonus.” Another was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Sea Coast Mobil in Newburyport. The final $100,000 prize claimed Monday was from the game “20X The Money.” It was sold at Teo Mini Market in Waltham.
Eversource Prepares For Powerful Storm Expected To Hit CT Ahead Of Holiday Weekend
Eversource is readying hundreds of crews ahead of a storm that is expected to bring damaging winds and heavy rain to Connecticut just before the holiday weekend. The energy provider said in an announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that its line and tree crews are preparing equipment and vehicles for the storm that is set to move through the region from Thursday, Dec. 22 to Friday, Dec. 23.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
darientimes.com
Some of CT's large retail spaces are filling up. What businesses follow in 2023?
It was a big deal for Danbury, when Duluth Trading opened its first Connecticut store across from the Danbury Fair mall, where Primark landed a few years before in its own initial build out in the United States. While Harbor Freight, Homesense, Floor & Decor and other retail concepts have...
Is a front license plate required in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – With holiday traveling taking place, you may see some vehicles traveling through Connecticut without a front license plate. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to Connecticut law, cars registered in Connecticut must have a front and rear license plate. If you are found to […]
The wealthiest person in Connecticut is giving away billions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
New Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner announced
(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont has named another new commissioner in his administration. This time the new appointee will take over the steering wheel at the Department of Motor Vehicles. This comes as the current Commissioner is retiring. Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera is being promoted and says standards have been raised and will continue to […]
CT electricity prices are spiking this winter. What’s going on?
CT residents will pay around $80 more per month for electricity in 2023. What's going on, and is there any relief for low-income households?
‘It destroyed my whole life’: Man wrongfully convicted of burning down RI prison gets paid
The 1969 fire completely destroyed Rhode Island's state prison.
Comments / 2