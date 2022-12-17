Read full article on original website
WDSU
Atmos offers safety tips for the bitter cold weather, suspends shutoffs until further notice
Atmos Energy has announced safety tips following the cold weather that is supposed to hit Louisiana later in the week. Atmos will also not cut off service over this cold break even if customers have failed to make payments. Here are some of the safety tips provided by Atmos:. Never...
WDSU
Airlines already making flight changes ahead of big Christmas storm
The timing of a big winter storm poised to move across the country Thursday into Friday is unsettling for some as busy holiday travel ramps up. It's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but for people traveling, it could be a nightmare in the coming days as a major winter storm could bring blizzard-like conditions to the Midwest and Northeast.
Winter storm warning: ‘Once-in-a-generation’ storms sweeps 30 states from Washington to Florida
An Arctic blast will sweep the United States on Thursday, impacting 30 states from Washington to Florida this holiday season with a miserable mix of dangerous cold, blinding snow squalls and flash freezing. The powerful winter storm will produce widespread, disruptive and potentially crippling impacts across the central and eastern United States between now and Christmas Eve, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.The weather system is so large that about 200 million people are under winter storm warnings and advisories today. Some states declared emergencies due to the conditions. Daytime temperatures across areas of Kansas, Oklahoma and other...
