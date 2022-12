JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After two years of the pandemic and not being able to hold a large crowd event, they are finally back to giving out toys to the children at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center. This Saturday, December at 9 a.m. to 12:00 noon., this large annual charity event will celebrate 24 years of giving new toys to Jacksonville’s children in need.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO