Lights of Christmases past return to Pier Village

It took more than a village to raise the holiday lights along St. Simons Island’s Mallory Street shopping district this year, but the results are causing more “oohs” and “ahhs” than a Fourth of July fireworks show.

The Christmas lights display in the Pier Village shopping district has not been so extravagant in years, many onlookers say. The colorful, twinkling display lining Mallery Street from Ocean Boulevard to the St. Simons Pier even spills over into adjacent Postell Park in the Casino.