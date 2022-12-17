Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
Saint Pat’s Boy’s host Elm Creek
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 6-1 Irish of Saint Pats host the undefeated 6-0 Elm Creek Buffalo. The Irish come into the game off of a big win against Maxwell where they won 62-27. The Irish come from behind to get the 51-44 win over Elm Creek. Saint Pats improve to 7-1 on the season while Elm Creek is handed their first loss of the season.
knopnews2.com
South Loup Girls and Boys claim victories at Maxwell Booster Club Invite
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maxwell hosted their 2022-2023 Booster Club Tournament this week. The Wildcats topped their rivals from Brady to advance to the championship game in both the girl’s and boy’s brackets, scoring a date with South Loup after the Bobcats topped the Mavericks of Sandhills Valley.
knopnews2.com
Paxton Pre-Holiday Basketball Tournament boys semifinals #2
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maywood/Hayes Center is looking to assert their dominance as they take on Garden County. Both teams came into this one undefeated, and they are looking to stay that way. In the first quarter, the Wolves got off to a hot start, going on a quick 6-0...
knopnews2.com
Girl’s Basketball: Sandhills Valley faces South Loup at Maxwell Booster Club Tournament
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maxwell Wildcats host their Booster Club Tournament. The Maxwell Wildcats, the Brady Eagles, the Sandhills Valley Mavericks, and the South Loup Bobcats are all competing in the tournament. In the first round, the Sandhills Valley Mavericks and the South Loup Bobcats face off on the...
knopnews2.com
Ryan Held named head football coach at UNK
KEARNEY Neb. (Press Release) - Former Nebraska and North Alabama coach Ryan Held has been hired as head football coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Director of Athletics Marc Bauer announced today. UNK will formally introduce Held as its 19th coach in team history at an 11 a.m....
knopnews2.com
North Platte Educator honored as Nebraska School Counselor of the year
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska School Counselor Association has named Ms. Kara Hahn of North Platte as the 2022 Nebraska Elementary School Counselor of the Year. According to a press release from the Nebraska Elementary School Counselor Academy, Hahn is a school counselor at Jefferson Elementary School in the North Platte Public School District.
knopnews2.com
Local ranchers supply beef for Hershey Public Schools
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Birdwood Beef and Star Cattle Company teamed up with the Hershey Public Schools to provide fresh beef to the school district. Having a local beef supplier was on the list of things to do for Superintendent Jane Davis and she found a perfect partnership with Birdwood Beef.
knopnews2.com
Wallace man sentenced for Gothenburg armed bank robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Wallace man is heading to prison for an armed bank robbery in Gothenburg. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Westley S. Cassidy, 27, to more than four years in prison, along with five years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee. There is no parole in the federal system.
knopnews2.com
Man fought, bit officers during medical call in south Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A medical service call Tuesday morning ended with an assault on Kearney Police officers. Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Kearney Police said officers were dispatched to Casey’s on Talmadge Street in south Kearney. They were called out to assist Good Samaritan EMS with a call involving a man reporting a possible medical issue inside the store.
knopnews2.com
Grocery stores say they’re prepared for influx of shoppers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- Many people are getting prepared for the arctic conditions that are expected late Wednesday night and all of Thursday. This includes getting all the essentials that they need in order to bear the cold weather ahead. This is coming at a time when people are also preparing themselves for Christmas and the rest of the holidays as well. The combination of the two has caused an influx of grocery shoppers, causing long lines.
Holdrege man sentenced to prison on meth charges
Acting United States Attorney Steven A. Russell announced that Josiah Negley, 35, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Negley to 120 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release.
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Theft of services, FTA or comply with citation. 1 warrant: Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device $500.00 - $1500.00. Tianna R. Estrada. Age: 22. 1 warrant: Terroristic threats. Monica R....
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 0