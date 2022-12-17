Read full article on original website
Opinion: Let coyotes live in peace in CT
The scaremongering by Connecticut wildlife officials and media continues, as the recent article “Coyote confrontations on rise in dense areas of CT, officials warn,” attests. The reporter cites state wildlife and local animal control officials’ alarm over an “attempted attack” by a coyote on two large dogs in...
Zillow forecast shows all Connecticut metros except one are set to have their home prices go up in 2023
While home prices in most major metropolitan areas in Connecticut are predicted to go up in 2023, prices in the Bridgeport metropolitan statistical area (MSA) are expected to see a significant decline, according to a new report by Zillow. Home prices in the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area are expected to fall...
Editorial: Staying warm in CT comes with a big price tag
The official arrival of winter is always a good time to take the temperature on whether Connecticut is ready for the next three months. The cold reliably arrives each December, yet we always seem ill-prepared for it. The heavy coats, hats and gloves are still in storage, and we’re still focused more on dealing with the state of gas prices than oil and electricity costs.
40+ new businesses coming to Connecticut in 2023 (and beyond)
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. While 2022 saw several businesses close, 2023 is expected to bring brand new restaurants, grocery stores and retail locations to the Nutmeg State. Here are some of the major new businesses that will be coming to Connecticut next year...
Wilton Schools brace for likely budget increase next year
WILTON — Superintendent Kevin Smith said he expects next year's school budget to increase largely due to staff contract increases, utility hikes and insurance bumps. "We're looking at drivers that are of greater magnitude than I've seen in all the years I've been here," Smith said at a recent Board of Education meeting.
Connecticut restaurants, grocery stores offering Hanukkah meals
These Connecticut restaurants, grocery stores and caterers are offering Hanukkah meals for the Festival of Lights. Whole Foods offers Hanukkah catering through Dec. 24, with options like wine-braised brisket, honey lemon salmon, lemon-herb roasted chicken and sides like roasted green beans, tzimmes, classic potato latkes, applesauce and matzo ball soup. Orders must be placed 48 hours ahead.
Brookfield man defrauded Medicaid, lied to state officials, feds say
BROOKFIELD — A local man repeatedly lied to the state Department of Social Services in an attempt to conceal Medicaid fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut. Gregory C. Banks, 50, stole more than $1 million from the federal health care program by...
Wilton congregates for annual menorah lighting on Town Green
WILTON — Striving to celebrate community and hope for the year ahead, a menorah lighting and Hanukkah celebration took place on Wilton Town Green Monday evening. It was the second night of Hanukkah, the eight-day Festival of Lights, and members of the Chabad Schneerson Center and Beth Israel Chabad in Norwalk led the celebration.
Week 1 Connecticut high school hockey top performers
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Some fine performances from around Connecticut in Week 1 of the season:. Luke Arseneault, Enfield co-op: Scored twice in a 5-1 win over the Rocky Hill co-op; a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win over Staples. Blake...
Letter to the editor: The evil in society
After reading the various articles concerning the brutal killing of Julie Minogue, I became more enraged at this horrible, unspeakable murder. My first thoughts were how could this have happened especially in view of the multiplicity of events that preceded the killer’s arrest? Why did not someone foresee this ultimate outcome?
Woog's World: The biggest stories from Westport this year...in rhyme
‘Twas the night before Christmas (well, really a week) Of a year’s worth of stories (there’s little he missed) Of the year that sped by in this town we call home. We hugged and we kissed (forget those six paces!) But still it persists, that implacable foe. And...
UConn women's basketball team overwhelms Seton Hall in easy win before break: 'Back in our groove'
HARTFORD — The UConn women's basketball team tied its season-highs in assists (30) and points scored (98). Six players scored in double figures with two recording double-doubles. Despite playing their second straight game without head coach Geno Auriemma and still missing star sophomore Azzi Fudd, the No. 9 Huskies...
Akok Akok still holds special place in heart of this young UConn men's basketball fan
STORRS — Akok Akok made quite an impression on UConn men’s basketball fans over his three seasons with the Huskies. That was evident by the warm ovation Akok, who now plays for Georgetown, received during player introductions at Gampel Pavilion on Tuesday. It was also evident by the sign that Evelyn Seega, 9, held above her head for much of the game from her seat in Sect. 218.
UConn men's basketball vs. Georgetown: Time, TV and what you need to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It's hard to put into words how badly the once-mighty Georgetown men's basketball program has fallen. The Hoyas haven't won a Big East regular-season game since a March 2, 2021 home win over Xavier. They managed to follow that with a miraculous, four-games-in-four-nights run to the Big East tournament title and an NCAA tournament berth. But last season, Georgetown went 0-19 in the conference, one of just four teams ever to go winless in Big East play.
How Dorka Juhász's return from injury impacted UConn women's basketball team: 'Such a force'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Dorka Juhász stood atop the arc and drained a 3-pointer to put UConn women’s basketball up by 17 Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena. She turned around and immediately sprinted to get back down on defense. She took...
No. 1 East Catholic pulls away to win Division I final rematch against No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven
UNCASVILLE — East Catholic lost last year’s regular-season December game at the Mohegan Sun Arena to the state’s No. 1 boys basketball team. The Eagles used that game and their other regular-season losses as lessons in a run to the CIAC Division I state championship last March.
