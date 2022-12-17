Opinion: Elevate environmental justice by retiring fossil fuel ‘peakers’ and training a green workforce

Read full article on original website
Related
wiltonbulletin.com
Editorial: Staying warm in CT comes with a big price tag
The official arrival of winter is always a good time to take the temperature on whether Connecticut is ready for the next three months. The cold reliably arrives each December, yet we always seem ill-prepared for it. The heavy coats, hats and gloves are still in storage, and we’re still focused more on dealing with the state of gas prices than oil and electricity costs.
wiltonbulletin.com
Food trends for CT in 2023: Pour-it-yourself taprooms and fried chicken among what's 'in' for the coming year
What types of food, drink and service will Connecticut diners be seeing in 2023?. We examined a few predictions on the national level, as reported by organizations like the National Restaurant Association, along with other emerging trends that we've noticed picking up steam in the Nutmeg State. Prepare for more crispy chicken, further expansion for Connecticut pizzerias and a shift toward more plant-based meals.
wiltonbulletin.com
Zillow forecast shows all Connecticut metros except one are set to have their home prices go up in 2023
While home prices in most major metropolitan areas in Connecticut are predicted to go up in 2023, prices in the Bridgeport metropolitan statistical area (MSA) are expected to see a significant decline, according to a new report by Zillow. Home prices in the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area are expected to fall...
wiltonbulletin.com
40+ new businesses coming to Connecticut in 2023 (and beyond)
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. While 2022 saw several businesses close, 2023 is expected to bring brand new restaurants, grocery stores and retail locations to the Nutmeg State. Here are some of the major new businesses that will be coming to Connecticut next year...
wiltonbulletin.com
Connecticut restaurants, grocery stores offering Hanukkah meals
These Connecticut restaurants, grocery stores and caterers are offering Hanukkah meals for the Festival of Lights. Whole Foods offers Hanukkah catering through Dec. 24, with options like wine-braised brisket, honey lemon salmon, lemon-herb roasted chicken and sides like roasted green beans, tzimmes, classic potato latkes, applesauce and matzo ball soup. Orders must be placed 48 hours ahead.
wiltonbulletin.com
Week 1 Connecticut high school hockey top performers
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Some fine performances from around Connecticut in Week 1 of the season:. Luke Arseneault, Enfield co-op: Scored twice in a 5-1 win over the Rocky Hill co-op; a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win over Staples. Blake...
wiltonbulletin.com
How Dorka Juhász's return from injury impacted UConn women's basketball team: 'Such a force'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Dorka Juhász stood atop the arc and drained a 3-pointer to put UConn women’s basketball up by 17 Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena. She turned around and immediately sprinted to get back down on defense. She took...
Comments / 0