Kingsport, TN

Johnson City Press

Northeast State closing for Winter Break

BLOUNTVILLE — The offices and campuses of Northeast State Community College will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 2, 2023 for Winter Break. Campus offices will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3. Winter Break for students extends until Spring term classes begin Jan. 17. All Northeast State campuses at Blountville, Elizabethton,...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Lady Cyclones earn win in South Carolina tourney

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Elizabethton’s girls knocked off a red-hot Georgia team Tuesday. Lina Lyon and Marlee Mathena combined for 29 points as the Lady Cyclones ended White County’s 12-game winning streak with a 63-49 decision during a holiday tournament.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

7 Brew open for business in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — A coffee stop is brewing something new for this region after opening on Stone Drive last week. The chain 7 Brew got its start in Rogers, Arkansas, with its name originating from the seven original coffees flavors still offered on the menu today.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

LSU hands ETSU another close defeat

BATON ROUGE — LSU keeps winning the close games. East Tennessee State keeps losing them. The Bucs rallied from a 14-point deficit to cut LSU’s lead to two on multiple occasions, but came up short in a 72-68 loss at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Johnson City Press

Fred Sauceman: Peanut butter pinwheels: A recipe worth the trouble

Homeroom teachers hold an exalted place in my past. At EastView Elementary in Greeneville, these ladies made sure our days began with smiles and encouragement. Come holiday time, they deserved something extra special. And nothing expressed gratitude any better than a tray of peanut butter pinwheels — snowy white, beautifully...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Quarles looks to address needs with early signings

East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles announced the signings of multiple players on Wednesday’s national signing day with goals of addressing areas of needs. Coming off a 3-8 season, there is a depleted offensive line. Other areas of concern include defensive line and the secondary with the transfer of All-America defensive back Alijah Huzzie to North Carolina.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 21

Dec. 21, 1899: The Comet quoted a frightening article that originally appeared in the Nashville Banner. “Dr. J. A. Albright returned this morning from a trip to East Tennessee. He found twenty-five or thirty cases of smallpox at Butler, in Johnson county, and across the Watauga, in Carter county, between Butler and Fish Springs. The cases have been isolated and quarantined.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan school board picks new director of schools

BLOUNTVILLE — Morristown native Chuck Carter was chosen the new director of schools for Sullivan County at a called school board meeting Monday evening. The vote among the seven-member school board was five for Carter and two for Davis. Those voting for Carter were Mark Ireson, Mary Rouse, Matthew Price, Matthew Spivey and Paul Robinson.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

The top 10 all-time Tennessee race car drivers (6-10)

Much like our recent list looking at the top drivers in NASCAR today, we’re going to take a look at the top race car drivers in Tennessee history. This week, we will check out drivers 6-10. The list of drivers left off the list includes an impressive array of talent. We didn’t consider Dario Franchitti, the Scotsman who briefly lived in Franklin while he was married to Ashley Judd.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Cavs' Dean named SAC player of the week

WISE — Bradley Dean had himself a week and the South Atlantic Conference took notice. The sophomore guard for Virginia-Wise was named the SAC men’s basketball player of the week on Monday.
WISE, VA
Johnson City Press

Mount Carmel continues longstanding Christmas tradition

MOUNT CARMEL — The 57th annual Santa Run, a long-standing Christmas tradition for the Town of Mount Carmel, took place on Saturday. According to a Mount Carmel resident, Leota Bennett, the Santa Run started in 1965, the same year the town was created.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Johnson City Press

Hampton boasting state's best offensive output

It’s way early, but Hampton has been scoring points at a better clip than any boys’ basketball team in the state. The Bulldogs have topped 90 points three times and were averaging 81.5 going in Monday’s game.
HAMPTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: New Sullivan director may have additional evaluations

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones is preparing to negotiate a new director of schools contract with Chuck Carter in the new year. And Jones has asked the seven board members and Carter to send him any suggestions for the contract, which could include additional evaluations per the suggestion of a board member.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Season of giving: Salvation Army distributes gifts to 712 angels

The need was great — the giving was greater. More than 700 children will have a merrier Christmas this year, thanks to the generosity of community members who adopted them off of The Salvation Army Angel Tree. The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport passed out grocery gift cards and Christmas presents to 320 families on Tuesday during its annual Angel Tree distribution day. Staff, advisory board members and volunteers, including members of Vietnam Veterans 979, distributed colorful red packages filled with toys, books and clothes for each of the 712 angels in the Kingsport area.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Region to experience frigid temps, maybe snow ahead of Christmas

While the region may not see much snow as a cold front moves through the area, it will be bitterly cold — especially on Friday, when wind chills will send temperatures well below zero. The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a wind chill warning from 4 a.m....
MORRISTOWN, TN
Johnson City Press

Ballad Health nurses selected for leadership roles at Johnson City Medical Center, Bristol Regional Medical Center

Ballad Health has named two experienced and proven nursing professionals for leadership roles at two of the health system’s tertiary hospitals. Alison Johnson, MSN, and Britney Edmiston, FNP, were named as vice presidents and chief nursing officers at Johnson City Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center, respectively. Both have established strong careers at Ballad Health, and combined, they bring more than three decades of experience to their new roles, according to a press release.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Two Gate City shooting suspects charged

GATE CITY -- The Gate City Police Department charged two suspects in connection with a shooting that left a person hospitalized. Police went to 989 W. Jackson St. on Monday night to investigate a report of a person with a gunshot wound to the chest, the department said.
GATE CITY, VA

