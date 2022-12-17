The need was great — the giving was greater. More than 700 children will have a merrier Christmas this year, thanks to the generosity of community members who adopted them off of The Salvation Army Angel Tree. The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport passed out grocery gift cards and Christmas presents to 320 families on Tuesday during its annual Angel Tree distribution day. Staff, advisory board members and volunteers, including members of Vietnam Veterans 979, distributed colorful red packages filled with toys, books and clothes for each of the 712 angels in the Kingsport area.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO