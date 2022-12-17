Read full article on original website
WSET
Lynchburg to host 2024 Professional Disc Golf Association World Championships
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Professional Disc Golf Association is bringing its World Championships to the Hill City. Ledgestone Group, in conjunction with the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA), announced Wednesday that the 2024 PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships will be played in Lynchburg and Bedford County. This...
WSET
LU's interim head coach Josh Aldridge to join Hugh Freeze at Auburn
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Just a day after the Boca Raton Bowl, it has been announced that interim Head Coach Josh Aldridge will be headed to join former Head Coach Hugh Freeze at Auburn. At Wednesday's early signing day press conference, Freeze confirmed that Aldridge will be joining the...
WSET
Darius McGhee smashes records in Liberty's 75-56 Win Over Grambling State
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty’s Darius McGhee set a new program single-game record with nine three-pointers and scored a season-high 36 points to lead the Flames past visiting Grambling State 75-56, Monday evening. Liberty improves to 8-4 on the year and has won five of its last six...
WSET
Late Liberty rally falls short to Toledo in Boca Raton Bowl, 21-19
BOCA RATON, FL (WSET) — Liberty scored two touchdowns during the final eight minutes of the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, but a failed two-point conversion kept the Flames from tying the game and allowed Toledo to secure a 21-19 bowl game win, Tuesday evening. The Flames entered the game...
WSET
Water main break freezes over, closes road in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A water main break froze over on Yellow Mountain Road SE, making unsafe conditions for drivers. The City of Roanoke announced that motorists will need to find alternate routes since the road will be closed. "This road will be closed until it can be treated,"...
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
WSET
Liberty fans pumped, players focused on night before Boca Raton Bowl
BOCA RATON, FL (WSET) — One night before the Boca Raton Bowl kicks off for the Liberty Flames, their fans took the Mizner Amphitheater, dwarfing the numbers from Toledo, and showing plenty of support for the team who is going for their fourth straight bowl win. During Monday's last...
WSET
Chipotle and Jersey Mikes adding third Lynchburg location
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Chipotle opened its third Lynchburg storefront on Monday on Timberlake Road. In the same plaza, Jersey Mikes hopes to do the same, with a trio of shops in the Hill City come January. Chipotle fans are happy to see the new location opening closer to...
WSET
How to prepare for winter weather according to Appalachian Power
(WSET) — Appalachian Power says they are monitoring a severe weather event expected to bring strong winds, snow and extremely cold temperatures across much of their service area. The storm system could potentially bring damaging winds that would cause widespread power outages. Beginning on Friday, an estimated 3 to...
WSET
Dunkin', Cookout planning locations in Madison Heights: Amherst Co. officials
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Some exciting new developments are set to come to Amherst County. According to Tyler Creasy, the co-director of the Department of Community Development, Dunkin' submitted a site plan for opening a brand-new location at the former Biscuitville location on U.S. 29 near Seminole Plaza.
WSET
Centra team performs 1000th heart surgery procedure
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Centra's Heart and Vascular Institute just hit an impressive milestone. "Congratulations to the folks at Centra’s Heart and Vascular Institute for performing 1,000 TAVR procedures!" Centra Health posted on social media. "TAVR" is short for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. It's a procedure to treat...
WSET
Ace of Central Virginia Can Help You Land Job of Your Dreams
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you find a career you love. They offer education to help you round out your skillset so you can advance in your job or start over. Emily sat down to find out how you can get started and the benefits of furthering your education.
WSET
Lynchburg real estate tax deadline coming up for second installment
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're a real estate property owner, the second installment deadline for your taxes is coming up. January 17 is the due date of the second installment of real estate taxes. If you miss the deadline, a 10% penalty will be assessed. If you never...
WSET
A place to stay warm: City of Lynchburg & Salvation Army partner for warming center
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Temperatures are expected to hit record lows this week as we head into the Christmas weekend and two organizations are partnering up to make sure everyone has a place to stay warm. The City of Lynchburg's Department of Human Resources and the Salvation Army are...
WSET
'Shop with a Hero:' Lynchburg community comes together to give children a Christmas
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some of Lynchburg's heroes gathered on Monday to give children in the Hill City a special gift for the holidays. One Community One Voice hosted its "Shop with a Hero" event at the Walmart on Wards Road. The event gives children a chance to Christmas...
WSET
Winter Weather to arrive in two waves Thursday and Friday mornings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Enjoy one last quiet day today before a wild ride of weather temperatures comes in starting on Thursday. This afternoon we’ll see another blend of sunshine and clouds, a tiny breeze and overall a faulty nice afternoon. Highs today in the 40s. Clouds will...
WSET
SEE IT: Tuna can-sized device helps put out fire at Roanoke County home
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A small device is being praised for helping to extinguish a fire in Roanoke County last week before crews even got there. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said they were called to an apartment complex in SW Roanoke on Dec. 12. The...
WSET
Scam Alert: Man allegedly scamming people in Campbell County neighborhoods
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you live in Campbell County keep a lookout for a man knocking on your door. Folks believe he's a scammer going around neighborhoods in the area. Melissa Campbell lives on George Street in Campbell County. She said a man has been going up...
WSET
Martinsville Police fires officer involved in middle school incident
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Martinsville Police Department fired the officer involved in an incident caught on camera at Martinsville Middle School last Friday. On Wednesday, the department said all information is being turned over to a special prosecutor, who will determine whether or not criminal charges are necessary.
