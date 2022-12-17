ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Lynchburg to host 2024 Professional Disc Golf Association World Championships

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Professional Disc Golf Association is bringing its World Championships to the Hill City. Ledgestone Group, in conjunction with the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA), announced Wednesday that the 2024 PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships will be played in Lynchburg and Bedford County. This...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

LU's interim head coach Josh Aldridge to join Hugh Freeze at Auburn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Just a day after the Boca Raton Bowl, it has been announced that interim Head Coach Josh Aldridge will be headed to join former Head Coach Hugh Freeze at Auburn. At Wednesday's early signing day press conference, Freeze confirmed that Aldridge will be joining the...
AUBURN, AL
WSET

Late Liberty rally falls short to Toledo in Boca Raton Bowl, 21-19

BOCA RATON, FL (WSET) — Liberty scored two touchdowns during the final eight minutes of the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, but a failed two-point conversion kept the Flames from tying the game and allowed Toledo to secure a 21-19 bowl game win, Tuesday evening. The Flames entered the game...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Water main break freezes over, closes road in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A water main break froze over on Yellow Mountain Road SE, making unsafe conditions for drivers. The City of Roanoke announced that motorists will need to find alternate routes since the road will be closed. "This road will be closed until it can be treated,"...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Chipotle and Jersey Mikes adding third Lynchburg location

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Chipotle opened its third Lynchburg storefront on Monday on Timberlake Road. In the same plaza, Jersey Mikes hopes to do the same, with a trio of shops in the Hill City come January. Chipotle fans are happy to see the new location opening closer to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

How to prepare for winter weather according to Appalachian Power

(WSET) — Appalachian Power says they are monitoring a severe weather event expected to bring strong winds, snow and extremely cold temperatures across much of their service area. The storm system could potentially bring damaging winds that would cause widespread power outages. Beginning on Friday, an estimated 3 to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Centra team performs 1000th heart surgery procedure

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Centra's Heart and Vascular Institute just hit an impressive milestone. "Congratulations to the folks at Centra’s Heart and Vascular Institute for performing 1,000 TAVR procedures!" Centra Health posted on social media. "TAVR" is short for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. It's a procedure to treat...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Ace of Central Virginia Can Help You Land Job of Your Dreams

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you find a career you love. They offer education to help you round out your skillset so you can advance in your job or start over. Emily sat down to find out how you can get started and the benefits of furthering your education.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Winter Weather to arrive in two waves Thursday and Friday mornings

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Enjoy one last quiet day today before a wild ride of weather temperatures comes in starting on Thursday. This afternoon we’ll see another blend of sunshine and clouds, a tiny breeze and overall a faulty nice afternoon. Highs today in the 40s. Clouds will...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Martinsville Police fires officer involved in middle school incident

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Martinsville Police Department fired the officer involved in an incident caught on camera at Martinsville Middle School last Friday. On Wednesday, the department said all information is being turned over to a special prosecutor, who will determine whether or not criminal charges are necessary.
MARTINSVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy