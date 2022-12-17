ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Vanover scores 21, Oral Roberts beats South Dakota St. 79-40

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Connor Vanover scored 21 points as Oral Roberts beat South Dakota State 79-40 on Monday night. Vanover also added six rebounds and three steals for the Golden Eagles (10-3). DeShang Weaver shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Carlos Jurgens shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals. The Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to seven games.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa gearing up for upcoming winter weather

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is monitoring and preparing for extreme cold weather that is expected to impact the metro area later this week. With snowfall anticipated and dropping temperatures with high winds, weather conditions could present life-threatening conditions. The City of Tulsa reminds residents that...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Rogers State University esports program continues to gain momentum

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers State University says that as the first university in Oklahoma to offer esports as an official university activity, they are a trailblazer in competitive gaming. “Esports is competitive video gaming, during which, participants work individually and in teams,” said RSU esports coach Holden Craig....
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Warming stations available across Tulsa metro

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizations are offering warming stations for those trying to seek shelter from the cold. Individuals and families can find warmth at the following locations:. John 3:16 Mission: 506 North Cheyenne, Open 24/7. Salvation Army Center of Hope: 102 North Denver Avenue, Open 24/7. Tulsa County...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow man surprised with $20,000

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One Broken Arrow resident won big this holiday season. America's most welcome home guests visited Oklahoma today to surprise a Broken Arrow native with $20,000, and he had no clue. The Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House is known for traveling the country awarding over...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Boys' Home gifted comfort, security blankets from Project Linus

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Boys' Home says they provide life-saving resources to broken and traumatized young boys in the Tulsa area. Most of the boys are "wards of the state" whose parent's rights were terminated by the court due to abuse and neglect. Having a tangible item...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Saint Francis relocates COVID, flu testing site to Warren Clinic

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis' drive-thru COVID and fly testing site is being relocated, effective Dec. 21. The site has been located in broken Arrow near Elm for more than two years but has now moved near 66th and Yale. Patients can find the testing site in the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seeking to identify armed robbery suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a suspect after an armed robbery at a smoke shop in south Tulsa. Police say the robbery happened just after midnight on Oct. 10, at the Z Cloud near 71st and Memorial. As an employee and his...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest two after early morning chase in stolen car

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested two people after a short chase in a stolen car early Monday morning in midtown Tulsa. Tulsa police say around 3 a.m., the FLOCK Safety System alerted officers of a stolen car in the area of 51st and Lewis.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

19-year-old Broken Bow woman dies in McCurtain County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms a 19-year-old has died following a car crash in McCurtain County. On Sunday just before 8:30 p.m., Danella Maness of Broken Bow was driving a 2001 Buick on US-70 and OK-98 three miles east of Valliant. OHP says Maness was stopped...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation pledges $50,000 to Tulsa Area United Way

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation has pledged $50,000 to the Tulsa Area United Way to help wrap up the agency's 2022 fall fundraising campaign. “Oklahoma nonprofit organizations, such as the Tulsa Area United Way, serve a vital role in the social and economic well-being of our great state,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “By investing in and collaborating with local nonprofits, Cherokee Nation and its businesses can focus on addressing the needs of our children, our families and our elders while helping make stronger and healthier communities throughout northeast Oklahoma.”
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy