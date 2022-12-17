The York Institute Dragonettes took down South Gibson on Tuesday night in their second-round matchup of the Frank’s Christmas Shootout 62-47. An excellent defensive first quarter laid the groundwork for York’s victory, as they took an 18-5 lead into the second quarter. There, the Dragonettes extended the lead with an 18-16 advantage, adding up to a 36-21 lead at the halftime break.

MEDINA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO