Read full article on original website
Related
uppercumberlandreporter.com
FRANK’S SHOOTOUT: White County Falls To East Nashville
The White County Warriors took an 11-point lead in the third quarter against East Nashville on Wednesday night, but a 30-15 close to the game led to a 60-56 loss for the Warriors. White County came out of the gates hot early, taking a 14-10 lead into the second quarter...
uppercumberlandreporter.com
FRANK’S SHOOTOUT: Dragonettes Take Down Sparta In Championship, 58-38
The York Institute Dragonettes took an eight-point lead into halftime, and continued their excellent play in a dominant 58-38 win over White County in the Frank’s Christmas Shootout Championship on Wednesday. York jumped out to a 14-7 lead early thanks to a pair of Emy Crabtree three-pointers, but at...
uppercumberlandreporter.com
FRANK’S SHOOTOUT: Nia Powers Drops 39 & 14, Leads Sparta Over Baylor
The White County Warriorettes advanced to the Frank’s Christmas Shootout with their 77-55 win over Baylor. Both teams battled early, as Sparta led 17-14 at the end of the first quarter. The two teams went back and forth in the second as well, as the scoring was all knotted...
uppercumberlandreporter.com
White County Opens Frank’s Shootout With 71-33 Win Over Bradford
The White County Warriors cruised to a 71-33 victory over Bradford Monday evening in the first round of the Frank’s Shootout in Sparta. Tomas Paul led the way for White County, scoring 16 points in three quarters. Jake Davis added 11 points along with 10 from Tripp Pinion. The...
uppercumberlandreporter.com
FRANK’S SHOOTOUT: Warriors Top McMinn Central Behind Balanced Scoring
The White County Warriors clinched their spot in the Frank’s Christmas Shootout Championship with their 88-47 win over McMinn Central on Tuesday night. The Warriors got off to a hot start in the opening quarter, as they took a 27-13 lead into the second thanks to six points apiece from Jakeb Davis, Tomas Paul and Thomas Brock.
uppercumberlandreporter.com
FRANK’S SHOOTOUT: York Advances With Dominant Win Over South Gibson
The York Institute Dragonettes took down South Gibson on Tuesday night in their second-round matchup of the Frank’s Christmas Shootout 62-47. An excellent defensive first quarter laid the groundwork for York’s victory, as they took an 18-5 lead into the second quarter. There, the Dragonettes extended the lead with an 18-16 advantage, adding up to a 36-21 lead at the halftime break.
Middle Tennessee homes with huge Christmas light displays
Looking for that house that could rival the Griswold's light display? There are several to be found around Middle Tennessee that you can enjoy for free.
Middle Tennessee prepares for winter weather this week
Cities across Middle Tennessee are preparing for a possible winter storm toward the end of the week.
City of Murfreesboro finds new contamination site on East Fork Stones River, blames Middle Point Landfill
Continuing the saga between Middle Point Landfill and the City of Murfreesboro, the city now says it has identified a new, third contamination site on the East Fork Stones River.
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols standout expected to land head coaching job
It appears that Tennessee Vols legend Jason Witten is coming to Nashville. 104.5 The Zone’s Brent Dougherty tweeted on Monday evening that Witten is expected to replace Trent Dilfer as the head coach at Lipscomb Academy. The Tennessean also reported that Witten was on Lipscomb’s campus on Monday morning....
Search for Lawrence County man missing since September
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A call for help has been sent by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department as they look for a man missing now for several months. John Paul Whitehead has been missing since September 30, 2022, according to the sheriff’s department. He was last seen in the area of Skyline Madison in […]
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro is the 3rd Fastest Growing City in America
(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro, Tennessee is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States. Sara Bartlett with TRN has more…. SmartAsset reports that Murfreesboro ranks as the 3rd fastest growing boomtown in America. The ‘Boro has seen a massive increase in housing, which has added up to a 31.4%...
Dangerous cold, slick roads Thursday evening into Friday
Temperatures are expected to stay sub-freezing for four consecutive days. There will be snow in the transition, but the dangerous cold is the biggest concern.
WKRN
9-year-old's miraculous recovery
A 9-year-old child suffered a brain bleed but has completely recovered. A 9-year-old child suffered a brain bleed but has completely recovered. City closes land deal for Murfreesboro amphitheater. City closes land deal for Murfreesboro amphitheater. Man reportedly pulls knife on neighbor over parking …. Man reportedly pulls knife on...
fox17.com
Blue Angels jet lands at Smyrna Airport as planning begins for Great Tennessee Air Show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Planning has begun for the 2023 Great Tennessee Air Show!. A Blue Angels jet landed at the Smyrna Airport on Monday for a winter visit to the Midstate. The world-famous flight demonstration squadron will headline the air show June 10 and 11 of next year.
rejournals.com
Cushman & Wakefield adds managing director for Tennessee
Cushman & Wakefield’s Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group has hired Tyler Mayo as managing director to support the firm’s brokerage activities throughout Tennessee. Mayo joins Ian Anderson, who was hired as the Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group’s first Nashville broker in July of 2022. The two will work together to expand Cushman & Wakefield’s multifamily presence throughout Nashville and Middle and East Tennessee.
Road Construction and Lane Closures 12-18-21,2022
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
WSMV
One dead in crash on I-65 in Robertson County
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Commuters into Nashville from Robertson County were forced to find alternate routes Monday morning after a crash on the interstate turned into a death investigation. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle crashed on I-65 South, just after the College Street/Hwy 52 exit. The driver...
ucbjournal.com
UCBJ Lists: Putnam County’s top 3 residential transactions in November 2022
Cookeville – The housing market was down as Christmas approached in November with no homes selling for more than $500,000. However, our final list of the year brings you some beautiful properties. The top property on our list is 1652 Bobby Nichols Drive, Cookeville, TN (pictured above and below)...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro closes on $3.26 million sale of land for Notes Live Development: Sunset on the Stones River Amphitheater, Boot Barn Hall, Bourbon Brother Smokehouse and Tavern
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The City of Murfreesboro finalized the closing Wednesday (Dec. 21) with Sunset on the Stones River LLC on property along Medical Center Parkway for development of Bourbon Brothers venues. “We are pleased to close on the transfer of land for this exciting agreement to bring high-quality...
Comments / 0