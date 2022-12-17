ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5-star OT Kadyn Proctor now predicted to flip commitment, but not to Oregon

A week ago, we were talking about the possibility that 5-star Iowa Hawkeyes offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor could be flipping his commitment and picking a new school before the early signing period on Wednesday. Today, we’re still talking about that. However, the school that he may be flipping to is no longer the same. Proctor, the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class, was originally thought to be an Oregon Ducks’ lean after multiple visits this fall and a strong relationship with Adrian Klemm. However, the 6-foot-7, 330-pounder is now picking up multiple predictions to flip to the Alabama Crimson Tide rather...
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'

It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska target decommits from ACC program after visiting Huskers

Kyron Jones might end up in the B1G after all. Jones decommitted from N.C. State Monday prior to the start of Wednesday’s Early Signing Period. The 3-star running back recruit has been linked to both Georgia and Nebraska following December visits to each campus. An explosive runner from Charlotte,...
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings

Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. On Monday, Andy Katz of NCAA.com released his latest college basketball top 25 rankings. There's been a lot of movement in the top 25 over the past week, given several notable results across the college basketball landscape.
Larry Brown Sports

UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon

UCLA will need a new starting quarterback next season with Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaving for the NFL, and they have added another great option to the mix. Dante Moore, a 5-star quarterback and the No. 3 player in the country at his position, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday that he has flipped his commitment from... The post UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Oregonian

What TV channel is Tennessee vs Austin Peay men’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (12/21/2022)

TEN -27.5 | APSU +27.5. • Check the latest sports betting offers, promo codes for this week’s games. What: The Tennessee Volunteers welcome the Austin Peay Governors in men’s college basketball. When: Wednesday, December 21 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. Where: Thompson–Boling Arena | Knoxville, Tennessee.
