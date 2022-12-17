Read full article on original website
5-star OT Kadyn Proctor now predicted to flip commitment, but not to Oregon
A week ago, we were talking about the possibility that 5-star Iowa Hawkeyes offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor could be flipping his commitment and picking a new school before the early signing period on Wednesday. Today, we’re still talking about that. However, the school that he may be flipping to is no longer the same. Proctor, the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class, was originally thought to be an Oregon Ducks’ lean after multiple visits this fall and a strong relationship with Adrian Klemm. However, the 6-foot-7, 330-pounder is now picking up multiple predictions to flip to the Alabama Crimson Tide rather...
Top Running Back Recruit Could Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
The college football recruitment process takes twists and turns, and it appears one potentially flipped commitment Monday will greatly benefit Oregon. Jayden Limar, a four-star running back out of Lake Stevens High School in Washington, is reportedly tabbed to join the Ducks. According ...
Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'
It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
Nebraska target decommits from ACC program after visiting Huskers
Kyron Jones might end up in the B1G after all. Jones decommitted from N.C. State Monday prior to the start of Wednesday’s Early Signing Period. The 3-star running back recruit has been linked to both Georgia and Nebraska following December visits to each campus. An explosive runner from Charlotte,...
NCAA Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings
Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. On Monday, Andy Katz of NCAA.com released his latest college basketball top 25 rankings. There's been a lot of movement in the top 25 over the past week, given several notable results across the college basketball landscape.
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
Deion Sanders and Colorado football lands commitment from Blackman WR Jacob Page
Blackman senior wide receiver Jacob Page committed to Colorado on Monday, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Page is ranked by 247Sports Composite as the No. 27 player overall in Tennessee in the 2023 class and the No. 124 wide receiver nationally. He had offers from Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Mississippi...
UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon
UCLA will need a new starting quarterback next season with Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaving for the NFL, and they have added another great option to the mix. Dante Moore, a 5-star quarterback and the No. 3 player in the country at his position, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday that he has flipped his commitment from... The post UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What TV channel is Tennessee vs Austin Peay men’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (12/21/2022)
TEN -27.5 | APSU +27.5. • Check the latest sports betting offers, promo codes for this week’s games. What: The Tennessee Volunteers welcome the Austin Peay Governors in men’s college basketball. When: Wednesday, December 21 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. Where: Thompson–Boling Arena | Knoxville, Tennessee.
Portland Trail Blazers fall again at Oklahoma City Thunder, 101-98: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers went to Oklahoma City with a strong chance of picking up two victories against the rebuilding Thunder but instead left town with two losses. The Blazers fell 101-98 at Oklahoma City on Wednesday night at Paycom Center, two days after losing 123-121 in the same venue.
Portland Timbers make their picks in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft
The Portland Timbers sought to shore up their roster through the 2023 MLS SuperDraft on Wednesday, a less conventional method for MLS teams to find contributing talent but one where a club could still discover a hidden gem or key piece for the future. The Timbers held the 15th, 44th,...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Get $100 in free bets, 3 months free NBA League Pass
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. FanDuel is preparing for the launch of the Ohio sports betting market by offering all customers who sign up using a FanDuel promo...
Oregon’s per-student spending ranked below national average at start of pandemic, new data shows
Oregon’s per-student spending was 4.6% below the national average in the 2019-2020 school year, newly released figures from the National Center for Education Statistics show. The state spent an average of $12,810 per pupil that school year, which ranked below the national average of $13,393 per pupil, though that...
Bill Oram: Damian Lillard’s franchise scoring mark a celebration of his commitment, not points
The first time I saw Damian Lillard, he made me question everything I learned in sophomore physics. He climbed through the air, past a bunch of hapless mercenaries, twisting his body as though he was reaching to place a star atop the Christmas tree, and then dunked with one hand.
