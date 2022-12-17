ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanover scores 21, Oral Roberts beats South Dakota St. 79-40

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Connor Vanover scored 21 points as Oral Roberts beat South Dakota State 79-40 on Monday night. Vanover also added six rebounds and three steals for the Golden Eagles (10-3). DeShang Weaver shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Carlos Jurgens shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals. The Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to seven games.
'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
Rogers State University esports program continues to gain momentum

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers State University says that as the first university in Oklahoma to offer esports as an official university activity, they are a trailblazer in competitive gaming. “Esports is competitive video gaming, during which, participants work individually and in teams,” said RSU esports coach Holden Craig....
City of Tulsa gearing up for upcoming winter weather

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is monitoring and preparing for extreme cold weather that is expected to impact the metro area later this week. With snowfall anticipated and dropping temperatures with high winds, weather conditions could present life-threatening conditions. The City of Tulsa reminds residents that...
Tulsa Boys' Home gifted comfort, security blankets from Project Linus

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Boys' Home says they provide life-saving resources to broken and traumatized young boys in the Tulsa area. Most of the boys are "wards of the state" whose parent's rights were terminated by the court due to abuse and neglect. Having a tangible item...
Warming stations available across Tulsa metro

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizations are offering warming stations for those trying to seek shelter from the cold. Individuals and families can find warmth at the following locations:. John 3:16 Mission: 506 North Cheyenne, Open 24/7. Salvation Army Center of Hope: 102 North Denver Avenue, Open 24/7. Tulsa County...
Delayed east Tulsa road project tests residents' patience

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When cars drive down East 23rd Street they travel at parade speed, extremely slow. But there's nothing ticker tape about this stretch of road. "They tore up, will mess up your car," said Angela Hurt, one of several area residents fed up. "What we're looking...
Cherokee Nation pledges $50,000 to Tulsa Area United Way

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation has pledged $50,000 to the Tulsa Area United Way to help wrap up the agency's 2022 fall fundraising campaign. “Oklahoma nonprofit organizations, such as the Tulsa Area United Way, serve a vital role in the social and economic well-being of our great state,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “By investing in and collaborating with local nonprofits, Cherokee Nation and its businesses can focus on addressing the needs of our children, our families and our elders while helping make stronger and healthier communities throughout northeast Oklahoma.”
19-year-old Broken Bow woman dies in McCurtain County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms a 19-year-old has died following a car crash in McCurtain County. On Sunday just before 8:30 p.m., Danella Maness of Broken Bow was driving a 2001 Buick on US-70 and OK-98 three miles east of Valliant. OHP says Maness was stopped...
Terence Crutcher Foundation buys North Pointe Shopping Center for $1.7M

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Terence Crutcher Foundation has bought the North Pointe Shopping Center for $1.7 million, according to Tiffany Crutcher, the founder and executive director of the foundation. The foundation is moving its headquarters from a less than 1,000 square foot office space in Greenwood to an...
Red Cross offers tips to prepare homes for below freezing temperatures

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The American Red Cross is offering tips to Oklahomans on how to prepare their homes as below freezing temperatures are expected to settle in the region for many days. Below freezing temperatures, strong winds, snow and ice can wreak havoc on an ill-prepared home. Hundreds...
Tulsa police arrest two after early morning chase in stolen car

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested two people after a short chase in a stolen car early Monday morning in midtown Tulsa. Tulsa police say around 3 a.m., the FLOCK Safety System alerted officers of a stolen car in the area of 51st and Lewis.
