Talk about the Winterhawks on our off-day thread. No standouts over two games for Portland. They were outplayed on Friday, and Saturday’s game was a chaotic blown-lead-then-win game that has been common this season. Every player that night had negatives to go along with the positives. Jan Špunar was the reason the Winterhawks won Friday, so he gets the honors. With 40 saves on 41 shots in 1 game, the Winterhawks Player of the Week for December 12 through December 18 is Jan Špunar.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO