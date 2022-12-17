ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Jusuf Nurkic returns for Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

The Portland Trail Blazers will get back center Jusuf Nurkic for Wednesday night’s game at the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nurkic had been listed as questionable with calf soreness after missing Monday’s loss at the Thunder. Also available are Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Josh Hart and Drew Eubanks. All...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Winterhawks Player of the Week: Jan Špunar

Talk about the Winterhawks on our off-day thread. No standouts over two games for Portland. They were outplayed on Friday, and Saturday’s game was a chaotic blown-lead-then-win game that has been common this season. Every player that night had negatives to go along with the positives. Jan Špunar was the reason the Winterhawks won Friday, so he gets the honors. With 40 saves on 41 shots in 1 game, the Winterhawks Player of the Week for December 12 through December 18 is Jan Špunar.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Former Oregon Ducks edge rusher Bradyn Swinson commits to transfer to LSU

Former Oregon edge rusher Bradyn Swinson is headed to the SEC. Swinson, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, committed to LSU on Tuesday. The 6-foot-4, 233-pound Swinson had just eight tackles with 1.5 for loss as a third-year sophomore this season. He had 24 tackles with four for loss, including three sacks, and two pass breakups in 2021.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy