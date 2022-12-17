Read full article on original website
Related
Billings Man Shot on King Arthur Drive, Suspect in Custody
Tonight at 5 PM, Billings Police responded to King Arthur Drive for a report of a male who had been shot. The male was transported to the hospital, and BPD took the suspect into custody. As more information is released, this article will be updated. Top 10 Stories in 2022...
yourbigsky.com
Billings man arrested for two local burglaries
42-year-old Felix Larance a Billings local, has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at both the Maverick Casino and the Sinclair Station in Billings. Both robberies happened in the past week. The robbery at the Maverick Casino happened on December 14th and Larance allegedly pointed a handgun at...
As Billings violent crimes climb, one family waits for answers
As the community looks back and reflects on crime in 2022, Duran's friends and family are looking forward in 2023 hoping they get answers and action.
As vandalism rises in Billings, crime victims take steps to protect themselves
Vandalism cases have surged in Billings, increasing in residential properties by 25 percent from 2021 to 2022.
Early Morning Weapons Complaint Starts Off Holiday Week in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Early this morning, around 2:42 AM, Billings Police responded to the 3300 block of Winchell for a "Weapons Complaint". On arrival, Officers located approximately two bullet holes in a residence. No injuries have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing. As...
2 Billings Women Sentenced To Prison for Armed Robbery of Casino
This just in from the United States Justice Department on December 16th:. Two Billings women who admitted to stealing liquor at gunpoint from a Billings casino, firing a warning shot while fleeing, and discarding two loaded firearms on elementary school property were sentenced this week to prison. Makyla Fetter, 28,...
Billings armed robber arrested after shocking surveillance footage surfaces
42-year-old Felix Larance was arrested Monday in Billings for two armed robberies, including one at the Sinclair Quickstop after he pulled a gun on the convenience store's clerk.
yourbigsky.com
“Everyone here is fighting the good fight” – MT DCI
“Back in my day, a drug dealer cared about their product. Now, they don’t,” said Bryan Lockerby, MT DCI Administrator. Lockerby spoke at a press conference in Billings held by AG Knudsen and described the horrific and ruthless tactics of the Mexican drug cartels in 2022. Lockerby told...
montanarightnow.com
Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
Montana foster mom struggles to find specialty formula
Formula shortages have been a problem for the parents of young children nationwide for months, including in Montana.
Overnight Shooting Between 2 People on Broadwater in Billings
According to the Billings Police Department Overnight:. Billings Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Broadwater Ave in Billings around 1:42 AM after a call of shots fired. On arrival, police spoke to locals and found nobody witnessed the shooting, however video footage showed two suspects exchanging gunfire. As...
Idaho State Journal
Navajo company sues BNSF Railway over coal transportation
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — One of the largest coal producers in the United States has sued a major freight railroad, alleging it breached a contract to transport coal from Montana for use overseas. The Navajo Transitional Energy Co. alleges that major shortcomings in BNSF Railway service cost it $150...
KULR8
Shelter opening in downtown Billings Wednesday night
BILLINGS, Mont. - ShelterFirst in downtown Billings is opening Wednesday night and will be open nightly until April 30, 2023. The low barrier shelter can sleep up to 31 people nightly and is located at the First Congregational Church, 310 N 27th St. in Billings. Seven nights a week, guests...
KULR8
Water main break causes some flooding by Canyon and Wheatstone in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A water main break by Canyon Dr. and Wheatstone Dr. is causing flooding issues, police say. It happened at 3:16 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Sgt. Schwartz with the Billings Police Department told NonStop Local via text a water department crew member is responding to the break and a police officer is handling traffic control.
yourbigsky.com
How many motorcycle crashes occurred on Montana roadways in 2022?
Over the last year, roads and highways across the nation got plenty of use. Unfortunately, the roads are not always safe. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, there have been close to 30 motorcyclists who lost their lives on the road in 2022. A total of 190 fatalities had happened on Montana’s roadways, which is down from this time in 2021 when there were 230 road fatalities. The 2022 crash data the Montana Highway Patrol provided is preliminary and subject to change.
yourbigsky.com
Shots fired in Billings alley; BPD has video
It’s unusual to have video of a gunfire exchange between two people but no known witnesses seeing it. But that’s how the BPD is investigating multiple shots fired early Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Schwartz, officers responded to multiple shots fired in an alley in the 200 block...
cowboystatedaily.com
Billings Man Fights Truck Thief; Jumps On Moving Stolen Truck, Bashes Thief With Sledgehammer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It sounds like an action movie. When Billings resident Tim Payne grabbed the side of his own moving stolen truck and started bashing the driver with a shovel and a sledgehammer last week, he said he was full of adrenaline, but not the type of adrenaline he was used to.
ICYMI: These are Trent’s Top 10 Articles of 2022
This year was a long one. I started writing articles full time in February, and since then I've loved seeing the response to my writing as a brand-new member of this digital team. I hope to continue writing things people are interested in, as well as some stuff that would interest new readers. As 2022 comes to a close, let's take a look back at some of my best performing articles that you all enjoyed.
Gas prices drop in Montana as more expected to travel during holidays
The timing couldn’t be more perfect as nearly 113 million people across the country are expected to travel this holiday season.
yourbigsky.com
Don’t leave your house; -30 Possible Thursday in Billings
The NWS service is issuing an extreme cold warning for many cities in Montana including Billings. The forecast for Thursday morning has a probability of temps dropping to -30 degrees in select cities including Billings. The temperature forecast is dependent upon cloud cover because cloud cover keeps temps warmer but...
103.7 The Hawk
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2