Billings, MT

yourbigsky.com

Billings man arrested for two local burglaries

42-year-old Felix Larance a Billings local, has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at both the Maverick Casino and the Sinclair Station in Billings. Both robberies happened in the past week. The robbery at the Maverick Casino happened on December 14th and Larance allegedly pointed a handgun at...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

“Everyone here is fighting the good fight” – MT DCI

“Back in my day, a drug dealer cared about their product. Now, they don’t,” said Bryan Lockerby, MT DCI Administrator. Lockerby spoke at a press conference in Billings held by AG Knudsen and described the horrific and ruthless tactics of the Mexican drug cartels in 2022. Lockerby told...
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Overnight Shooting Between 2 People on Broadwater in Billings

According to the Billings Police Department Overnight:. Billings Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Broadwater Ave in Billings around 1:42 AM after a call of shots fired. On arrival, police spoke to locals and found nobody witnessed the shooting, however video footage showed two suspects exchanging gunfire. As...
BILLINGS, MT
Idaho State Journal

Navajo company sues BNSF Railway over coal transportation

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — One of the largest coal producers in the United States has sued a major freight railroad, alleging it breached a contract to transport coal from Montana for use overseas. The Navajo Transitional Energy Co. alleges that major shortcomings in BNSF Railway service cost it $150...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Shelter opening in downtown Billings Wednesday night

BILLINGS, Mont. - ShelterFirst in downtown Billings is opening Wednesday night and will be open nightly until April 30, 2023. The low barrier shelter can sleep up to 31 people nightly and is located at the First Congregational Church, 310 N 27th St. in Billings. Seven nights a week, guests...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Water main break causes some flooding by Canyon and Wheatstone in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A water main break by Canyon Dr. and Wheatstone Dr. is causing flooding issues, police say. It happened at 3:16 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Sgt. Schwartz with the Billings Police Department told NonStop Local via text a water department crew member is responding to the break and a police officer is handling traffic control.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

How many motorcycle crashes occurred on Montana roadways in 2022?

Over the last year, roads and highways across the nation got plenty of use. Unfortunately, the roads are not always safe. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, there have been close to 30 motorcyclists who lost their lives on the road in 2022. A total of 190 fatalities had happened on Montana’s roadways, which is down from this time in 2021 when there were 230 road fatalities. The 2022 crash data the Montana Highway Patrol provided is preliminary and subject to change.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Shots fired in Billings alley; BPD has video

It’s unusual to have video of a gunfire exchange between two people but no known witnesses seeing it. But that’s how the BPD is investigating multiple shots fired early Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Schwartz, officers responded to multiple shots fired in an alley in the 200 block...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

ICYMI: These are Trent’s Top 10 Articles of 2022

This year was a long one. I started writing articles full time in February, and since then I've loved seeing the response to my writing as a brand-new member of this digital team. I hope to continue writing things people are interested in, as well as some stuff that would interest new readers. As 2022 comes to a close, let's take a look back at some of my best performing articles that you all enjoyed.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Don’t leave your house; -30 Possible Thursday in Billings

The NWS service is issuing an extreme cold warning for many cities in Montana including Billings. The forecast for Thursday morning has a probability of temps dropping to -30 degrees in select cities including Billings. The temperature forecast is dependent upon cloud cover because cloud cover keeps temps warmer but...
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
