East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

wbrz.com

Legal supplement raising concerns for officials in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH- The Mayo Clinic calls it an herb that treats pain, but officials in are calling it a problem. The legal substance known as kratom is being sold in stores across the country, but soon, it may not be found in Livingston Parish. An ordinance prohibiting kratom was set to be introduced at Wednesday night's council meeting.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

East Baton Rouge deputy arrested in domestic incident, sheriff's office says

A veteran East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy was arrested over the weekend in a domestic incident and has been put on administrative leave, the office says. Lt. Kim Williams was arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish for domestic abuse battery, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Williams works in recruiting, Hicks said, and has been with the office for 15 years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Gov. Edwards names Terri Ricks new DCFS Secretary

BATON ROUGE - Gov. Edwards named Terri Ricks the new secretary of the state's Department of Children and Family Services. Ricks has been serving as interim Secretary since Marketa Walters stepped down in November. Walters' exit comes after months of scrutiny over a series of missteps at the agency this...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

One of eight suspects in armed robbery transferred to Assumption Parish

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the booking of an 18-year-old man on armed robbery charges after he was previously arrested in Jefferson Parish on a weapons charge related to the investigation. Norman Daniel Escalate-Guidel of Terrytown has been accused of entering the Cane Row truck stop and casino on...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police: Man dead after fight with teen led to stabbing

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge police are investigating a Tuesday stabbing that left a 33-year-old man dead. Police said the stabbing happened in the 3000 block of Amarillo Street around 5:26 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), Anthony Jackson, 33, and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville man arrested on failure to appear for felony charges

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man on warrants charging him with failure to appear on multiple felony charges arising from a traffic stop Nov. 13, 2020. Michael Jerome Batiste, 36, was arrested in Assumption Parish and ordered to appear in court in the parish...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD searching for name of suspect in armed robbery at Circle K

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Can you help the Baton Rouge Police Department pinpoint the identity of a reported armed robber?. The suspect seen in the attached picture is accused of using a dangerous weapon while attempting to steal from a Circle K located in the 7900 Block of Plank Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA

