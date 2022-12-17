Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge police chief pledges 'proactive' effort to curb street stunts
BATON ROUGE - Police Chief Murphy Paul on Wednesday said his department will look to "engage in more community efforts" to proactively address organized street stunts like the one that shut down a part of I-10 in Baton Rouge last weekend. Paul said that incident was the first of its...
Legal supplement raising concerns for officials in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH- The Mayo Clinic calls it an herb that treats pain, but officials in are calling it a problem. The legal substance known as kratom is being sold in stores across the country, but soon, it may not be found in Livingston Parish. An ordinance prohibiting kratom was set to be introduced at Wednesday night's council meeting.
Grieving mother calls for an end to violence amid deadly year in East Baton Rouge Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 2022 is on pace to become one of the deadliest years on record for East Baton Rouge Parish. According to the coroner’s website, there were 136 homicides in 2020, 170 in 2021, and as of last week, 135 in 2022. One of this year’s...
US Marshal plan to seize Tigerland property for violating mortgage requirements
BATON ROUGE - A Tigerland property that caught fire last night and has a history of attracting crime is in the process of foreclosing and will be seized by the US Marshal next month. According to federal court documents, the property borrower is in trouble for failing to make monthly...
East Baton Rouge deputy arrested in domestic incident, sheriff's office says
A veteran East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy was arrested over the weekend in a domestic incident and has been put on administrative leave, the office says. Lt. Kim Williams was arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish for domestic abuse battery, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Williams works in recruiting, Hicks said, and has been with the office for 15 years.
Gov. Edwards names Terri Ricks new DCFS Secretary
BATON ROUGE - Gov. Edwards named Terri Ricks the new secretary of the state's Department of Children and Family Services. Ricks has been serving as interim Secretary since Marketa Walters stepped down in November. Walters' exit comes after months of scrutiny over a series of missteps at the agency this...
18-year-old stabs man to death in fistfight off Plank Road, Baton Rouge police say
An 18-year-old stabbed a man in a fistfight on Tuesday evening and has been arrested for manslaughter after the man died in the hospital the next day, Baton Rouge police say. DeQuan Hutchinson, 18, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in the slaying of 33-year-old Anthony Jackson, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police attempt to ID man accused of breaking into business
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is working to identify a man accused of breaking into a business. Authorities report it happened Monday, Dec. 12 in the 10300 block of Mammoth Avenue, near Monterrey Blvd. Police say the man forced his way into the building through...
Baton Rouge woman convicted of poisoning gets life — but bail decision stirs controversy
A Baton Rouge woman convicted of poisoning her former live-in boyfriend with the toxic compound barium acetate in 2015 was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison — but then the judge set bond that could have let her out of jail, drawing protests from prosecutors and family members. Meshell...
EBRSO lieutenant arrested in relation to ‘domestic incident’
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office lieutenant has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested. According to a spokeswoman for EBRSO, Lieutenant Kim Williams was arrested outside of the parish in relation to a “domestic incident.”. The arrest took place...
Driver accused of fleeing Baton Rouge deputies, crashing into local elementary school
A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputies and crashing into one of Claiborne Elementary School's brick walls, an incident that left the school with noticeable damage.
One of eight suspects in armed robbery transferred to Assumption Parish
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the booking of an 18-year-old man on armed robbery charges after he was previously arrested in Jefferson Parish on a weapons charge related to the investigation. Norman Daniel Escalate-Guidel of Terrytown has been accused of entering the Cane Row truck stop and casino on...
No plans for closures: Sunshine Bridge, Veteran's Memorial Bridge being monitored
The St. James Sheriff's Office shared via a social media post that the agency, along with partners at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Louisiana State Police, are continuously monitoring conditions on the Sunshine Bridge and Veteran's Memorial Bridge. Officials do not plan for closures as forecasts call for a...
Baton Rouge police: Man dead after fight with teen led to stabbing
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge police are investigating a Tuesday stabbing that left a 33-year-old man dead. Police said the stabbing happened in the 3000 block of Amarillo Street around 5:26 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), Anthony Jackson, 33, and...
Donaldsonville man arrested on failure to appear for felony charges
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man on warrants charging him with failure to appear on multiple felony charges arising from a traffic stop Nov. 13, 2020. Michael Jerome Batiste, 36, was arrested in Assumption Parish and ordered to appear in court in the parish...
BRPD searching for name of suspect in armed robbery at Circle K
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Can you help the Baton Rouge Police Department pinpoint the identity of a reported armed robber?. The suspect seen in the attached picture is accused of using a dangerous weapon while attempting to steal from a Circle K located in the 7900 Block of Plank Road.
Suspect unknown, victim unidentified in morning deadly shooting at apartments near LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The identity of a man killed in a shooting at apartments near LSU on Wednesday morning is unknown, according to police. The deadly shooting took place at around 7:45 a.m. at the Lark Apartments located on Burbank Drive. Baton Rouge police said the victim died at the scene and the motive and suspect are unknown.
Judge tells East Baton Rouge sheriff to stop using BREC taxes for state pensions, for now
A Baton Rouge judge has told East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux III to not deposit nearly $2 million in BREC property tax revenue into the state’s retirement fund for public employees while he considers whether the practice violates the Louisiana constitution. District Judge Ronald Johnson sided with...
Baker police investigating deadly hit and run on Plank Road; officers searching for vehicle involved
BAKER - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened on Plank Road early Tuesday morning. According to the Baker Police Department, officers were called to the 1400 block of Plank Road where a body was lying in the roadway. The man died on the scene, and there vehicle that hit him was no longer present.
EBRSO: Burglar walks away with TV and more from Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An unidentified man is accused of taking items worth $1,800 from a home. The home is located in the 600 block of Spring Cove Drive, and the theft took place on Monday, Dec. 12. The suspect was captured on camera leaving the home with...
