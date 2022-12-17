Read full article on original website
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving Varnado
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for Tots
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian Restaurant
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge police chief pledges 'proactive' effort to curb street stunts
BATON ROUGE - Police Chief Murphy Paul on Wednesday said his department will look to "engage in more community efforts" to proactively address organized street stunts like the one that shut down a part of I-10 in Baton Rouge last weekend. Paul said that incident was the first of its...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police: Man dead after fight with teen led to stabbing
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge police are investigating a Tuesday stabbing that left a 33-year-old man dead. Police said the stabbing happened in the 3000 block of Amarillo Street around 5:26 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), Anthony Jackson, 33, and...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police attempt to ID man accused of breaking into business
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is working to identify a man accused of breaking into a business. Authorities report it happened Monday, Dec. 12 in the 10300 block of Mammoth Avenue, near Monterrey Blvd. Police say the man forced his way into the building through...
Driver accused of fleeing Baton Rouge deputies, crashing into local elementary school
A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputies and crashing into one of Claiborne Elementary School's brick walls, an incident that left the school with noticeable damage.
WAFB.com
BRPD looking to identify man accused of burglary at business
Clay and Sheila Fletcher are facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of their daughter, Lacey Fletcher. BRPD, other departments update public on resources available (Full News Conference) Updated: 5 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department and other departments are letting the public know what...
theadvocate.com
18-year-old stabs man to death in fistfight off Plank Road, Baton Rouge police say
An 18-year-old stabbed a man in a fistfight on Tuesday evening and has been arrested for manslaughter after the man died in the hospital the next day, Baton Rouge police say. DeQuan Hutchinson, 18, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in the slaying of 33-year-old Anthony Jackson, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
wbrz.com
Legal supplement raising concerns for officials in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH- The Mayo Clinic calls it an herb that treats pain, but officials in are calling it a problem. The legal substance known as kratom is being sold in stores across the country, but soon, it may not be found in Livingston Parish. An ordinance prohibiting kratom was set to be introduced at Wednesday night's council meeting.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish man charged with DWI again
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Walker was arrested for DWI on Monday, December 19. This was the second time that 24-year-old Dylan Sasso was charged with this crime. Sasso was driving a Toyota truck when a traffic stop was initiated on Siegen Lane. The traffic stop...
EBRSO lieutenant arrested in relation to ‘domestic incident’
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office lieutenant has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested. According to a spokeswoman for EBRSO, Lieutenant Kim Williams was arrested outside of the parish in relation to a “domestic incident.”. The arrest took place...
wbrz.com
BRPD: 2021 flyer creating toy distribution confusion
BATON ROUGE - A year-old digital flyer is creating confusion, and the Baton Rouge Police Department wants the public to know that the event on that flyer is not taking place this Friday. The signage promotes the "5th Annual Toys, Tots & Turkeys" giveaway. It shows a date of December...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge woman convicted of poisoning gets life — but bail decision stirs controversy
A Baton Rouge woman convicted of poisoning her former live-in boyfriend with the toxic compound barium acetate in 2015 was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison — but then the judge set bond that could have let her out of jail, drawing protests from prosecutors and family members. Meshell...
Deputies searching for 2 people following chase, store theft
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Iberville Parish are searching for two people accused of stealing from a store before leading the store’s manager on a chase, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The alleged theft and chase happened on the morning of Monday, Dec. 19,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville man arrested on failure to appear for felony charges
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man on warrants charging him with failure to appear on multiple felony charges arising from a traffic stop Nov. 13, 2020. Michael Jerome Batiste, 36, was arrested in Assumption Parish and ordered to appear in court in the parish...
wbrz.com
Tree cutter allegedly shot juvenile after argument, says it was in self-defense
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was wounded in a shootout with tree cutters on Sunday, and the man who admitted to shooting them said it was in self-defense. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Roderick Thomas, 42, Tuesday for the alleged shooting of a juvenile on Satinwood Drive off Greenwell Street on Dec. 18. Surveillance of the shooting showed the juvenile walking down the street toward two men, one of which being Thomas, cutting trees.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suspect arrested on drug charges near Belle Rose
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Paincourtville man on felony drug charges in connection with a traffic stop on Hwy. 1 near Belle Rose, south of Donaldsonville. According to deputies, 41-year-old Cory Michael Gros reportedly was observed committing a traffic violation. His vehicle allegedly continued for...
wbrz.com
US Marshal plan to seize Tigerland property for violating mortgage requirements
BATON ROUGE - A Tigerland property that caught fire last night and has a history of attracting crime is in the process of foreclosing and will be seized by the US Marshal next month. According to federal court documents, the property borrower is in trouble for failing to make monthly...
wbrz.com
BRPD considering bringing street racing task force back
BATON ROUGE - Police says officers are attempting to identify specific participants and people in videos posted to social media after a street racing meet up over the weekend. The event involved dozens of cars and spectators shutting down a portion of the interstate and lighting a ring of fire in a parking lot. It was filmed and posted to social media.
brproud.com
Two women accused of taking clothing and electronics from Walmart in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s would like to know if you “recognize these ladies?”. The two women pictured above are accused of stealing from the Walmart located at 17585 Airline Hwy. The suspects allegedly took clothing and electronics valued at over $1,000. APSO said...
brproud.com
Louisiana man to serve 235 months for drug trafficking
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 49-year-old Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to almost 20 years in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 2 pounds of fentanyl. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Chief Judge Shelly Dick...
theadvocate.com
Man shot dead after fight in Baton Rouge market days before Christmas; 'just foolishness'
A man was shot and killed Monday morning after getting into an altercation inside a market across from an apartment complex — a street corner that has played host over the years to intermittent spurts of violence. The shooting at Neighbors Food Mart on Dougherty Drive drew a cohort...
