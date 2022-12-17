BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was wounded in a shootout with tree cutters on Sunday, and the man who admitted to shooting them said it was in self-defense. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Roderick Thomas, 42, Tuesday for the alleged shooting of a juvenile on Satinwood Drive off Greenwell Street on Dec. 18. Surveillance of the shooting showed the juvenile walking down the street toward two men, one of which being Thomas, cutting trees.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO