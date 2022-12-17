ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Baton Rouge police: Man dead after fight with teen led to stabbing

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge police are investigating a Tuesday stabbing that left a 33-year-old man dead. Police said the stabbing happened in the 3000 block of Amarillo Street around 5:26 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), Anthony Jackson, 33, and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD looking to identify man accused of burglary at business

BRPD, other departments update public on resources available (Full News Conference) Updated: 5 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department and other departments are letting the public know what...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Legal supplement raising concerns for officials in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH- The Mayo Clinic calls it an herb that treats pain, but officials in are calling it a problem. The legal substance known as kratom is being sold in stores across the country, but soon, it may not be found in Livingston Parish. An ordinance prohibiting kratom was set to be introduced at Wednesday night's council meeting.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Livingston Parish man charged with DWI again

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Walker was arrested for DWI on Monday, December 19. This was the second time that 24-year-old Dylan Sasso was charged with this crime. Sasso was driving a Toyota truck when a traffic stop was initiated on Siegen Lane. The traffic stop...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

BRPD: 2021 flyer creating toy distribution confusion

BATON ROUGE - A year-old digital flyer is creating confusion, and the Baton Rouge Police Department wants the public to know that the event on that flyer is not taking place this Friday. The signage promotes the "5th Annual Toys, Tots & Turkeys" giveaway. It shows a date of December...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville man arrested on failure to appear for felony charges

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man on warrants charging him with failure to appear on multiple felony charges arising from a traffic stop Nov. 13, 2020. Michael Jerome Batiste, 36, was arrested in Assumption Parish and ordered to appear in court in the parish...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Tree cutter allegedly shot juvenile after argument, says it was in self-defense

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was wounded in a shootout with tree cutters on Sunday, and the man who admitted to shooting them said it was in self-defense. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Roderick Thomas, 42, Tuesday for the alleged shooting of a juvenile on Satinwood Drive off Greenwell Street on Dec. 18. Surveillance of the shooting showed the juvenile walking down the street toward two men, one of which being Thomas, cutting trees.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Suspect arrested on drug charges near Belle Rose

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Paincourtville man on felony drug charges in connection with a traffic stop on Hwy. 1 near Belle Rose, south of Donaldsonville. According to deputies, 41-year-old Cory Michael Gros reportedly was observed committing a traffic violation. His vehicle allegedly continued for...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

BRPD considering bringing street racing task force back

BATON ROUGE - Police says officers are attempting to identify specific participants and people in videos posted to social media after a street racing meet up over the weekend. The event involved dozens of cars and spectators shutting down a portion of the interstate and lighting a ring of fire in a parking lot. It was filmed and posted to social media.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man to serve 235 months for drug trafficking

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 49-year-old Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to almost 20 years in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 2 pounds of fentanyl. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Chief Judge Shelly Dick...
BATON ROUGE, LA

