Fox Chapel, PA

Fox Chapel AAUW to present "Healthy Longevity" on Jan. 10

By Tawnya Panizzi
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
The Fox Chapel Area Affiliate of the American Association of University Women will host “Healthy Longevity” at 10 a.m. Jan. 10.

The program will be at Longwood at Oakmont.

Guest speaker is Laurie Lesoon, director of lifestyle management at Longwood at Oakmont.

Experts recognize three major components of healthy aging, emphasizing the special social, intellectual, and physical needs of older adults.

For many, the spiritual element is equally important.

Lesoon is especially dedicated to helping seniors with the physical challenges of growing older because she said the statistics are startling: only 15% of seniors 65 to 74 years old, and only 5% of those over 85 meet the federal guidelines for the amount of physical activity recommended for their age group.

Lesoon will offer some simple and practical things seniors can do to, for instance, minimize their risk of falling.

She stressed that falling is frequently a game-changer for those trying to age-in-place. Her goal is to help seniors lead healthier, longer and more independent lives, wherever they live.

Lesoon holds a Master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Geneva College and certification in leadership in wellness management through the International Council on Active Aging. Her development of “Vertical: A Fall Prevention Education Program” helps seniors reduce their chances of falling while still maintaining a high level of mobility.

Prior to her post at Longwood, Lesoon served as a pastor at Riverside Community Church in Oakmont for 29 years.

