ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wexford, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Christmas services, AARP and more in North Hills

Hampton Presbyterian Church will celebrate the coming of the Christ child at three Christmas Eve services on Dec. 24. The 6 p.m. family service is a lively service that includes singing “Silent Night” by candlelight. Nursery is available for the family service only. The 8 p.m. watch night service will be a meditative style of worship centering around prayer and scripture with acoustic carols and candle lighting. At the 10 p.m. traditional worship service, we will celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ through bell choirs, brass, and carols, communion and the lighting of candles.
GIBSONIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Dec. 20, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Volunteers needed to prepare income tax returns. Allegheny Valley Association...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Missing Kittanning woman found dead along Allegheny River in Harrison

A woman reported missing by Kittanning police was found dead Sunday along the Allegheny River in Harrison. The body of Kimberly Mead, 51, of Kittanning was discovered shortly before 3 p.m. on the riverbank along Pulaski Drive, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
KITTANNING, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel Area cheerleaders headed to prestigious national competition

For the first time in school history, a Fox Chapel Area High School varsity cheerleading squad has earned a bid to compete at the National High School Cheerleading Championship. The competition is Feb. 10-12, 2023 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. and is considered the most prestigious...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: Norwin tops Class 6A poll

There is a new No. 1 in WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball. Undefeated Norwin surged into the top spot after some impressive wins over other ranked teams. Norwin (6-0), which began the season at No. 4, knocked off Class 4A No. 1 South Fayette (43-40), 4A No. 2 Indiana (47-28), 6A No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (50-23) and 5A No. 4 Latrobe (59-21).
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford trio signs letters of intent, proving program’s power

The WPIAL and PIAA trophies in the display case at Penn-Trafford tell the story of how far the football program has come. But so do the college signers. The hardware is the centerpiece, the ultimate goal, but NCAA signing day also symbolizes the progress the Warriors have made in recent seasons to become an elite team in the state.
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leechburg’s Braylan Lovelace, Apollo-Ridge’s Nick Curci carry A-K Valley flag on signing day

Braylan Lovelace and Nick Curci may be headed to different colleges, but the two Alle-Kiski Valley football standouts on Wednesday shared a similar celebratory atmosphere. They finalized their college decisions to Pitt and Duquesne, respectively, along with friends, family, teammates and coaches on the first day of the NCAA’s National Letter of Intent early signing period.
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steel Valley’s Cruce Brookins signs with Pitt

It didn’t take Cruce Brookins long to find a new home after he de-committed from Kent State last month. Brookins, a three-star prospect who played quarterback and defensive back at Steel Valley, signed a letter of intent Wednesday morning with Pitt. He committed to Kent State this summer, but wavered when Pitt knocked on his door and former Kent State coach Sean Lewis left to become offensive coordinator at Colorado.
MUNHALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bridgeville man who participated in Capitol riot gets 2 months behind bars

A Bridgeville man who pleaded guilty to civil disorder for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot will serve two months of incarceration. Kenneth Grayson, 51, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan in Washington, D.C. In addition to time in prison, Grayson must serve two years of supervised release and pay $2,000 restitution.
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Second-half surge powers Plum girls past Franklin Regional

With 2 minutes, 2 seconds left in the third quarter Monday night, the Franklin Regional girls basketball team held a three-point lead over Section 1-5A rival Plum and hoped to extend its advantage. But the Mustangs then went on a 14-0 run that lasted until two minutes were left in...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Automatic pay raises are unfair to taxpayers

There’s nothing like starting the new year with a hefty pay hike. Sadly, that’s not something most Pennsylvanians will get to experience. It is, however, a benefit of being an elected official. Much of the attention in recent weeks has been centered on state officials — namely the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy