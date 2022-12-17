ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Capistrano, CA

Breaking: JSerra hires Victor Santa Cruz as school's next head football coach

By Connor Morrissette
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mErNM_0jljKNOT00

Santa Cruz previously coached at Division 2 Azusa Pacific before the program was cut in 2020

JSerra Catholic-San Juan Capistrano has hired its next head varsity football coach.

Nearly a month after parting ways with former coach Scott McKnight , the school's administration selected Victor Santa Cruz to lead the Lions' program in 2023.

"Victor's success on the field is matched by his proven ability to build an outstanding football culture," JSerra athletic director Chris Ledyard said in a release.

Santa Cruz coached at Azuza Pacific University, a Division 2 program, for 19 seasons prior to the program being cut in December of 2020 . Santa Cruz was head coach at APU for the program's final 15 seasons posting an 84-69 record.

Since then, Santa Cruz coached at The University of Hawai'i as an associate head coach and defensive coordinator for two seasons. Since April of 2022, Santa Cruz has worked as a strength coach, per his LinkedIn profile .

Santa Cruz played college football at the University of Hawai‘i as a linebacker from 1991-94. He coached at the high school level for five years as an assistant at El Camino-Oceanside after paying high school football at Rancho Buena Vista .

"His success as a collegiate coach and as a mentor to young men is well documented," Ledyard wrote. "He will bring that culture to JSerra, and we are excited for the impact he will make on our young men and on our campus."

Santa Cruz said he was honored for the offer to coach at JSerra and was increasingly impressed with the program and school.

"In the end, it became clear to me that people and vision of JSerra align with my football philosophy of 'building champions with pursing championships.' "

Playing in the Trinity League, with national powers St. John Bosco and Mater Dei, the pursuit is more realistic than attaining championships.

The Lions had a breakthrough 6-6 season in 2022 after going a combined 3-13 the two previous combined, which included the pandemic-shortened spring of 2021 campaign.

From 2012 to 2019, the Lions went a combined 57-28, including a 10-2 campaign in 2014 and 9-3 in 2018.

Among notable NFL football alums that played in the program are Atlanta Falcons' running back Avery Williams, Chicago Bears' receiver Dante Pettis and Denver Broncos' center Luke Wattenberg.

