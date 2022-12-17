ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCBY

Oregon veteran home loan maximum increases by $79K in 2023

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs (ODVA) announced Wednesday that the maximum loan limit for the Oregon Veteran Home Loan will be increased starting January 1, 2023. The maximum loan amount will increase by $79,000 to a maximum of $726,200. The maximum loan limit was $647,200...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Oregon House Republicans release statement criticizing ban on gas-powered vehicles

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday the Oregon House Republicans released a statement following the approval of a rule to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The ban will not affect cars already on the road or the purchase of used gas-powered cars, but car dealers will have to start by selling a certain percentage of new zero-emission vehicles at increasing annual increments until 100 percent of new sales are zero-emission vehicles.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

OHA director calls for expanding bed capacity at state hospital

Oregon needs more mental health resources, and some elected officials are weighing in on how best to address the shortage. Our news partners at Willamette Week recently reported that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler suggested lowering the bar for involuntary commitment to the state hospital as a way to get repeat criminal offenders off the streets.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Top fisherman catches 7000 fish, wins $70K in conservation reward program

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pikeminnow angler participating in the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program won almost $70,000 as part of a conservation project. Northern pikeminnow are significant predators of Oregon's native fish, consuming millions of young salmon and steelhead every year and threatening the population. Nearly 1,200 people registered...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

'Team Long Road' finishes cross-country walk

NEWPORT, Ore. — A group of US Marine Corps veterans just finished a walk across the entire country. We first told you about "Team Long Road" last week. They got to Newport on Saturday after starting their walk in Boston during the summer. It's part of a campaign to...
NEWPORT, OR
KCBY

Highway 20 turns deadly over the weekend, officials investigating two fatal wrecks

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were killed over the weekend on Highway 20 in Benton County, officials say. On Saturday, December 17, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound near Granger Avenue and crossed the center line into eastbound traffic. The Ford crashed head-on with a semi-truck carrying US Postal Mail. A Toyota Highlander was behind the Ford Explorer and was hit by the semi-truck after the initial collision.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Sheriff's Office: Fatal crash on Highway 20 leaves one dead and another injured

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A fatal car crash occurred Sunday, December 18, near milepost one on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says a Honda CRV was travelling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, travelling in the opposite direction, had left its lane of travel at the curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Democrats propose gun-safety bills to address 'gun violence epidemic'

TUKWILA, Wash. (KOMO) — Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed two gun safety measures at a news conference Monday in Tukwila to address what Inslee called a "gun violence epidemic." The first of the two "common-sense public safety measures" for the upcoming legislative session...
WASHINGTON STATE
KCBY

Inflation affecting Christmas Tree farms and businesses

Portland, ORE — Christmas tree shopping is in full swing: "It’s going great," said Jake Figeira, a Christmas tree shopper. "Christmas tree shopping is good," said Olivia Moloney, another Christmas tree shopper. Despite this cheer, KATU asked store owners selling trees if inflation has affected prices. "Oh absolutely....
PORTLAND, OR
KCBY

Pet owners: it's about to get 'dog-gone' cold!

OREGON — With a cold front headed our way in the Pacific Northwest, take time now to think about those delicate family members: the pets. Cold east winds are expected Wednesday night through Friday morning, driving the wind-chill down to the single digits, or colder, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.
OREGON STATE

