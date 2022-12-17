Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: City's pedestrian deaths reach 70-year high, I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood RiverEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Oregon veteran home loan maximum increases by $79K in 2023
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs (ODVA) announced Wednesday that the maximum loan limit for the Oregon Veteran Home Loan will be increased starting January 1, 2023. The maximum loan amount will increase by $79,000 to a maximum of $726,200. The maximum loan limit was $647,200...
Oregon House Republicans release statement criticizing ban on gas-powered vehicles
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday the Oregon House Republicans released a statement following the approval of a rule to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The ban will not affect cars already on the road or the purchase of used gas-powered cars, but car dealers will have to start by selling a certain percentage of new zero-emission vehicles at increasing annual increments until 100 percent of new sales are zero-emission vehicles.
OHA director calls for expanding bed capacity at state hospital
Oregon needs more mental health resources, and some elected officials are weighing in on how best to address the shortage. Our news partners at Willamette Week recently reported that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler suggested lowering the bar for involuntary commitment to the state hospital as a way to get repeat criminal offenders off the streets.
Top fisherman catches 7000 fish, wins $70K in conservation reward program
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pikeminnow angler participating in the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program won almost $70,000 as part of a conservation project. Northern pikeminnow are significant predators of Oregon's native fish, consuming millions of young salmon and steelhead every year and threatening the population. Nearly 1,200 people registered...
POLICE: Oregon State Police traffic stop leads to discovery of suspected cocaine
A traffic stop Monday lead Oregon State Police to discover six bundles of suspected cocaine. Oregon State Police says that on December 19, around 1:13 p.m., and OSP trooper stopped a passenger car for following to close on Interstate 5 northbound near milepost 219. Officials say that during the stop...
Owner of Oregon Coast camel ride business accused of recording people in bathroom
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The owner of a company that offers camel rides on the Oregon coast is accused of hiding surveillance cameras in his bathroom and secretly recording people, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. John David Bonander, 48, of Pacific City, was arrested ot two counts of...
Oregon follows California, bans the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035
PORTLAND, Ore. — The end is near for gas-guzzling vehicles in Oregon. Officials today voted in favor of banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. The rule approved by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality follows standards set by California and will phase out these sales over the next 12 years.
Regional agencies give holiday travel safety tips as cold, rain and snow expected
Benton County has released a list of holiday safety driving tips in partnership with Linn County and the cities of Albany and Corvallis as the holiday weekend approaches, along with possible freezing temperatures and precipitation. GET THE LATEST FORECAST | PASS CAMERAS. “We want the public to know that it’s...
'Team Long Road' finishes cross-country walk
NEWPORT, Ore. — A group of US Marine Corps veterans just finished a walk across the entire country. We first told you about "Team Long Road" last week. They got to Newport on Saturday after starting their walk in Boston during the summer. It's part of a campaign to...
Highway 20 turns deadly over the weekend, officials investigating two fatal wrecks
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were killed over the weekend on Highway 20 in Benton County, officials say. On Saturday, December 17, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound near Granger Avenue and crossed the center line into eastbound traffic. The Ford crashed head-on with a semi-truck carrying US Postal Mail. A Toyota Highlander was behind the Ford Explorer and was hit by the semi-truck after the initial collision.
Snow, freezing rain expected in Portland metro area on busiest holiday travel day
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — On Tuesday, freezing temperatures, high wind, and icy conditions led to a number of severe crashes and road closures in the Portland metro area. As winter weather arrives Thursday and Friday bringing the possibility of snow and freezing rain, the Oregon Department of Transportation has one message. Plan ahead.
Sheriff's Office: Fatal crash on Highway 20 leaves one dead and another injured
CORVALLIS, Ore. — A fatal car crash occurred Sunday, December 18, near milepost one on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says a Honda CRV was travelling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, travelling in the opposite direction, had left its lane of travel at the curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.
Democrats propose gun-safety bills to address 'gun violence epidemic'
TUKWILA, Wash. (KOMO) — Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed two gun safety measures at a news conference Monday in Tukwila to address what Inslee called a "gun violence epidemic." The first of the two "common-sense public safety measures" for the upcoming legislative session...
PDX gearing up for potential flight disruptions with incoming winter weather
PORTLAND, Ore. — There have been delays and cancelations at PDX, but so far, most of it is related to weather elsewhere. As far as arrivals, there were 31 delayed flights and 9 canceled as of this afternoon. For departures, there were 12 delayed and 6 canceled. Today we...
South Carolina won't seek death penalty for man accused of killing wife, son
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — State prosecutors in South Carolina confirmed Tuesday they will not pursue the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh, the jailed and disbarred former attorney accused of murdering his own wife and son in a desperate attempt to conceal millions of dollars he stole, embezzled, laundered and otherwise misappropriated.
Inflation affecting Christmas Tree farms and businesses
Portland, ORE — Christmas tree shopping is in full swing: "It’s going great," said Jake Figeira, a Christmas tree shopper. "Christmas tree shopping is good," said Olivia Moloney, another Christmas tree shopper. Despite this cheer, KATU asked store owners selling trees if inflation has affected prices. "Oh absolutely....
Pet owners: it's about to get 'dog-gone' cold!
OREGON — With a cold front headed our way in the Pacific Northwest, take time now to think about those delicate family members: the pets. Cold east winds are expected Wednesday night through Friday morning, driving the wind-chill down to the single digits, or colder, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.
