wcn247.com
High school football incidents spark racism talks, programs
Several racist incidents targeting Black people occurred this high school football season around the nation. One in California involved a mock slave auction. Another in New York involved students in blackface and another in California a racist group chat. Athletes in the past were able to leave racism and other issues off the field, but today not even sports settings are immune from real world problems. Administrators in some cases have used these incidents to start conversations about race that have been hard for them to bring up before and roll out programs they hope will have lasting impact.
wcn247.com
GOP's Joe Kent concedes Washington state Congressional race
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Columbian reports Joe Kent said Wednesday that he called Marie Gluesenkamp Perez to concede and offer his congratulations on her victory. The acknowledgement came after counties in the southwestern Washington district concluded individual machine recounts, per Kent’s request. The recount results showed that Democrat Gluesenkamp Perez won the race with 50.14%, leading Kent’s 49.31%. In the recount, she gained nine votes while he gained five. The district had been represented by Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who failed to advance in the primary election.
wcn247.com
Ellis, Peterson help Southern Cal beat Colorado State 73-64
PHOENIX (AP) — Boogie Ellis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, Drew Peterson scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Southern California beat Colorado State 73-64 at the Jerry Colangelo Classic. Tre White added 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals for USC and Reese Dixon-Waters also scored 10 points for USC. Isaiah Rivera made two free throws to give the Rams a one-point lead before Ellis hit a 3-pointer to give USC the lead for good with 2:07 left in the first and spark a 22-5 run that spanned halftime and made it 46-30 with 14:40 to go in the game. USC (10-3) has won six games in a row. Patrick Cartier led the Rams with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting.
wcn247.com
Shabazz scores 26, San Francisco routs No. 25 Arizona St.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points and San Fransico routed No. 25 Arizona State 97-60 to end the Sun Devils’ nine game winning streak. The Dons opened the game on a 24-2 run, had a 27-point advantage at the break and a 47-point lead with about six minutes left. They finished 32 of 56 (57%) from the floor that included 15 made 3-pointers. Isaiah Hawthorne added 19 points for San Francisco (10-4). DJ Horne and Duke Brennan scored 12 points apiece for Arizona State (11-2).
wcn247.com
Cal snaps losing streak with 73-51 victory over UT Arlington
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Lars Thiemann and Joel Brown scored 17 points each and California snapped its season-opening 12-game losing streak, defeating UT Arlington 73-51. Kuany Kuany added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Golden Bears. Thiemann made 8 of 10 shots and grabbed five rebounds. Brown was 7-for-13 shooting and had six rebounds. Cal entered the game as the only Division I team without a win this season. Cal extended a nine-point halftime lead to 21 in the first 10 minutes of the second half. The Golden Bears continued to extend their lead and a layup by Brown followed by a jumper from Kuany gave them a 67-39 lead with 3:25 remaining.
wcn247.com
Cheeks' 23 lead Robert Morris past Saint Francis (PA) 77-66
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Led by Enoch Cheeks' 23 points, the Robert Morris Colonials defeated the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash 77-66 on Wednesday night. The Colonials improved to 6-7 with the victory and the Red Flash fell to 3-10.
